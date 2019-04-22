Denver has some artsy events lined up this week. Start it off by raising funds for wildlife conservation during Rhino Week and end it by watching Game of Thrones Episode 3 on the big screen. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Monday, April 22

Rhino Week

When: April 22 – 28

Where: Multiple Locations. Check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: RiNo Art District teams up with Global Conservation Corps (GCC) to host Rhino Week. The week celebrates artwork, community and wildlife conservation. You can kick everything off with a launch party at RiNo Made that features a silent auction to raise funds for African wildlife. Register here to attend.

Women in Power

When: April 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: ATC DEN, 3420 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donation RSVP here

The Lowdown: Safeword and TARRA present Women in Power. The event features a night to hear from Denver’s female political candidates. You can listen to a panel discussion that includes Jamie Giellis, Lisa Calderon, Peg Perl, Candi CdeBaca and more while sipping on a brew from Ratio Beerworks.

Artifishal

When: April 22, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Patagonia, 1431 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Patagonia hosts a screening of Artifishal. The documentary film reveals the cost of fish farming, hatcheries and the harm they have on the environment. Following the film, you can participate in a Q&A with Josh Murphy and have a chance to purchase custom screen prints by A Small Print Shop.

Tuesday, April 23

Artistic Activation

When: April 23, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: Invisible City, 1545 Julian St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Invisible City presents an Artistic Activation happy hour. The event features an evening to get some creative inspiration with performances from Rainbow Militia aerial dancers, live music from Jen Korte, Mala making with DarcMoon and more. You can bring your own sips to enjoy while you watch the entertainment.

Tibetan Singing Bowls Concert

When: April 23 – 24

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $18 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens presents a Tibetan Singing Bowls Concert. The event features a performance from Chris Anne Coviello and Jason Coviello of The Healing Space Wellness Center. You can listen to the beats of a Hang drum and Tibetan singing bowls to calm and center your chakras for a full body experience. Make sure to bring a yoga mat or blanket to sit on. The event sells out fast so make sure to get your tickets soon.

Terror Tuesday

When: April 23, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse Denver hosts Terror Tuesday. The event features a screening of Night Of The Comet. The horror film follows a story of teenage sisters Regina and Samantha as they survive a zombie attack after a comet sighting.

Acrylic Pour Painting

When: April 23, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Cheluna Brewing Company, 2501 Dallas St. Ste 148, Aurora

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Wonder Lab Creative Studios teams up with Cheluna Brewing Company to host an Acrylic Pour Painting class. The event features a day to play with paint and sip on a Cheluna brew. All materials are provided and instructions are given by a Wonder Lab guide.

Wednesday, April 24

The Science of Meditation and Connection

When: April 24, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $17 register here

The Lowdown: Archipelago presents The Science of Meditation and Connection. The event features an evening to dive deeper into exploring how meditation affects your brain and connection with others. You will be able to practice two types of meditation with the help of instructor Michelle.

60 Minutes in Space

When: April 24 , 7 – 8 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science presents 60 Minutes in Space. The event features a night to explore the science of space with images, animation and more. You can learn about new developments that have been made in exploration and space innovations.

Cats

When: April 24 – 28

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $45 – $142 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Cats. The event features the hit musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber in a whole new light. You can watch the fantastical story of a group of cats as they gather for an annual ball and have a wild time.

Thursday, April 25

Aftereffect Curator Talk

When: April 25, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver presents an Aftereffect Curator Talk with curator Elissa Auther and co-curator and artist Emily Joyce. You can learn more about how the museum was able to obtain eight Georgia O’Keeffe painting for one exhibition and hear how Auther and Joyce put Aftereffect together.

Premiere Screening of The Right to Rest

When: April 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre, 110 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Landmark’s Mayan Theatre presents the Premiere Screening of The Right to Rest. The documentary film features a deeper look at Denver’s homeless rights movement and how the Beloved Community Village was built to help provide homes. You can learn more about the issues that surround homelessness in Denver.

Lost Walks

When: April 25, 7 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts Lost Walks. The band will perform an acoustic version of their Wolf, Woman, Man album along with choreographed dancers to create a full experience. Following the performance, the band will speak in a panel to discuss the process behind their music and relation to conservation.

Home/Maker

When: April 25, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: 1432 Market St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Mercy Housing presents Home/Maker. The event features a pop-up exhibition that showcases works from local female artists. The artists’ pieces explore the perspective of home within the female context whether it be mental, physical or emotional.

Friday, April 26

StarFest

When: April 26 – 28

Where: StarFest Convention, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver

Cost: $25 – $125 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Embrace your nerdy side during StarFest. The event features a three-day convention with space-themed attractions, cosplay, comics and more. You can participate in seminars, play board games and meet some of your favorite sci-fi movie stars throughout the weekend.

Space-Case Comedy

When: April 26, 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Space-Case Comedy. The event features a night of hilarious sets from comedians Zach Welch, Piper Shepherd, Sara Hake and Edward Bell. You can laugh all night long to jokes and snag some great art door prizes throughout the show.

Untitled Final Friday

When: April 26, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $10 General Admission here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum hosts Untitled Final Friday. The Untitled series is a monthly program with changing performances, art making, tours and more curated by local artists. This Friday you can hear from artist Esther Hernandez about the exhibition Jordan Casteel: Returning the Gaze and learn more about Hernandez’s creative practices.

Sneakercon Weekend: Pre-Party

When: April 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Vices, 2201 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Vices hosts Sneakercon Weekend: Pre-Party. The event features a special pre-party celebration for Sneakercon with poppin’ music, food and more. You can meet some special guests, sip on drinks and check out some awesome sneakers in the store.

L’Avenir, a Graffuturism Group Show

When: April 26, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery Denver, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery Denver celebrates its one year anniversary with L’Avenir, a Graffuturism Group Exhibition, curated by Poesia. The exhibition features works Amaud Liard, Carlos Mare, Christopher Derek Bruno, Franco Fasoli and more focusing on the Graffuturism theme.

Spring into the Highlands

When: April 26 – 28

Where: Highlands Square, W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Highlands Square hosts Spring into the Highlands. The event features a chance to shop from boutiques such as Kismet, Mondo Vino, Perfect Petal Denver and more with a passport to gain stamps. You can have a chance at winning gift cards to participating businesses with each stamp of your passport.

Saturday, April 27

RMRG Doubleheader

When: April 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: 2375 S. Delaware St., Denver

Cost: $15 at entry

The Lowdown: Rocky Mountain Rollergirls (RMRG) hosts the RMRG Doubleheader. The event features a night of roller derby between teams Project Mayhem and FOCO Brew Crew at 6 p.m. and Killscouts Mixup Chicks and Bunnies at 7:50 p.m.

Flowerty

When: April 27, 6:03 – 9 p.m.

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $18 – $72 get tickets here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building presents Flowetry. The event features a night of poetry and movement that showcases art created by local spoken word artists. You can watch as the artists’ words come to life with the help of yogis, vendors tarot readers and more throughout the night.

Bike Movie Night

When: April 27, 4 – 8 p.m.

Where: REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: REI presents a Bike Movie Night. The event features a screening of Afghan Cycles – a documentary film created by filmmaker Sarah Menzies that follows Afghan women who defy their cultural norms to ride — and race — bicycles. The screening is part of a four-day celebration of biking.

Don’t Tell Denver

When: April 27, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Secret Location

Cost: $20 – $30 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Don’t Tell Comedy presents Don’t Tell Denver, a comedy show hosted at a secret location in Denver. This Saturday you can laugh at hilarious sets somewhere in Jefferson Park. The first one was last month. You will find out the location via email the day of the show after your tickets have been purchased.

Colfax Community Clean Up

When: April 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Doppio Coffee, 1245 E Colfax Ave. Unit 105, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Doppio Coffee hosts a Colfax Community Clean Up. The event features a chance to clean up the streets of Colfax Ave. You can bring some friends and meet up at Doppio with others to collect trash and make your community a bit more beautiful. All supplies to clean will be provided.

The Grawlix Return!

When: April 27, 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo St., Denver

Cost: $12 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Bug Theatre presents The Grawlix Return! The event features a night of comedy with the comedic group The Grawlix made up of Ben, Adam and Andrew. You can also hear some hilarious sets from comedians Lizzy Cooperman, Brad Wenzel and more.

Sunday, April 28

Día del Niño

When: April 28, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science teams up with the Mexican Cultural Center during SCFD Community Free Day for Día del Niño. The event features a day of free events with performances from dancers, live music and more to celebrate Mexican culture.

Colorado Vibes Vol. 3 Closing Reception

When: April 28, 12 – 6 p.m.

Where: Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Spectra Art Space hosts Colorado Vibes Vol. 3 Closing Reception. The event features a showcase of Colorado art, music and fashion with works from more than 21 artists including Ashley Blocker, Joe Gergley and Lindsey Foy. You can have the last chance to explore the works from the artists and hear what took best in show.

Women In Bizz

When: April 28, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver’s Union Station teams up with Bumble Bizz and WeWork to present Women In Bizz. The event features a panel discussion with female entrepreneurs who will speak about their experience as women in business. After the panel, you can participate in group sessions with a mentor to talk with some awesome experts.

Courage Club

When: April 28, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Archipelago, 2345 7th St., Denver

Cost: $17 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Archipelago hosts Courage Club. The event features a gathering to help you discover better ways to face personal, social or any other kind of anxieties in an open and relaxed setting. You can learn more about tools to help you improve your confidence and gain a bit of courage to help keep you going your daily life.

Game of Thrones Episode 3

When: April 28, 8 p.m.

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater presents a free screening of the Game of Thrones Episode 3 and the series finale Season 7 Episode 6 on the big screen. You can kick back and relax with theater quality sound and projection to watch some killer television.

Mark Your Calendar

Native Bees and the Fight to Save Them

When: May 1, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 tickets available here

Nicole Byer

When: May 2 – 4

Where: Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., Denver

Cost: $22 – $47 tickets available here

First Friday Art Walk

When: May 3, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, 525 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

Free Day at DAM

When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free admission

MCA Penny Admission

When: May 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $0.01 at entry