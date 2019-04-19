Colorado is eminent for a few fine things — namely, our majestic mountains, fabulous venues, and — let’s be honest — cannabis. Since the revolutionary legalization of this widely celebrated herb, cannabis-related creations have consistently made their way into everyday products and places. Moreover, CBD, the non-psychoactive phytocannabinoid derived from cannabis, has attracted a dedicated following. Naturally, Denver has become the premier location for discovering CBD in everything from menu items to self-care specialties. In fact, luxurious CBD staycations, CBD cocktails, and even CBD tacos are currently more tangible than ever. To celebrate 4/20 and the noble quest to minimize pain, maximize relaxation and promote overall wellness — let’s take a look at a few places with prime CBD offerings in the Mile High City.

Carl’s Jr.

Where: 4050 Colorado Blvd., Denver

The Lowdown: CBD at Carl’s Jr.? If this sentence sounds perplexing, it may be necessary to pay a visit to the Carl’s Jr. location on 4050 Colorado Boulevard to see and taste for yourself. This major fast-food chain has jumped on the CBD-bandwagon for our beloved 4/20 festivies with the Rocky Mountain High CheeseBurger Delight — a Denver-exclusive option featuring two charbroiled beef patties paired with Carl’s Jr. signature Santa Fe Sauce infused with hemp-based CBD oil, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and Crisscut fries. Just to keep it local, the hemp-derived CBD oil used in this special sauce is sourced from Colorado-based company, Bluebird Botanicals. Did we mention it will only set you back ($4.20), April 20 only, while supplies last? Yeah. Happy holidays.

the ART, a hotel

Where: 1201 Broadway, Denver

The Lowdown: Sweet dreams are made of…CBD? As it turns out — the ART hotel has curated a package promoting the concept of naturally decompressing with CBD. For a starting rate of ($209), the CBDreams package provides guests with goods from local artisans to elevate their stay in one of the ART’s delightfully decorative rooms. This includes a specialty CBD cocktail featuring Strongwater infusions from the hotel’s restaurant, FIRE, along with a soothing in-room CBD wellness healing pack. What might this entail? For starters—tea and healing balm by Flora’s Mercantile, honey sticks by Colorado Hemp Honey, calming lotion and lip buzz lip balm by Apothecanna and CBD soda and adaptogen sparkling water by DRAM.

The collective calmness continues in the morning with a continental breakfast and guaranteed late checkout—because—you know why.

Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden

Where: 18485 W. Colfax, Golden

The Lowdown: Another Colorado summer means Red Rocks season is upon us. While Nomad Taqueria + Beer Garden may not have previously been on your radar, this Southwest-inspired restaurant which opened last fall is going out of its way to become a staple on your summer to-do list. Two words: CBD tacos. No, your vision isn’t fuzzy — or at least we hope not. Nomad is actually offering a special taco with ginger, soy and CBD-infused mahi mahi complimented by roasted habanero, pineapple pico de gallo and micro cilantro. Check it out on the road to Red Rocks until June.

The Nickel at Hotel Teatro

Where: 1100 14th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Denver’s original boutique hotel has added a few modern touches this year. Who would have thought a building boasting so much history and luxury would actually house some of the first CBD cocktails in the Mile High City? It’s okay. Now you are well aware and shall feel free to confidently flock to this unexpected location for a couple expertly composed yet playfully calming beverages.’ The Nickel — Hotel Teatro’s on-site, Colorado-inspired restaurant — is featuring The Chill Lebowski ($21) with vodka, Ancho Reyes chili liqueur, espresso, honey syrup, Frangelico, egg white and CBD oil (~12 mg), or Super Limoncello Haze ($19) with house-made limoncello, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, cherry bitters, whipped cream and CBD oil (~12 mg). Each of these drinkable delights were created in a collaborative effort with Denver-based hemp company queen, Ashlae Warner of SUPERGOOD.

Habit Doughnut Dispensary + Carbon Cafe

Where: 1553 Platte St #130, Denver; 2200 California St, Denver

The Lowdown: CBD has been a common fixture on the menu at Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe. Just ask owner and CBD-advocate Lisa Rusakap, who opened a second location of her beloved hybrid-cafe concept earlier this year. CBD “bumps” in the form of oil or butter ($2), CBD bitters and CBD coconut water are offered as relaxing enhancements to a range of food and beverage items at both of Rusakap’s locations. CBD kombucha ($7.50) and CBD cold brew ($7.50) are also available to make CBD a part of your daily habit.