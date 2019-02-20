Denver has some wild events lined up this weekend. Start it off by getting sweet at Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar and end it by embracing your dark side at the Denver Vampire Ball. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in happening Denver.
Thursday, February 21
Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar
When: February 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver
Cost: $15 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar. The event features a look at some sweet scientific facts. You can learn about sucrose and glucose, experiment with candy and have a sugary fun night.
Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This
When: February 21, 1 and 4:30 p.m.
Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St.
Cost: $8 general admission
The Lowdown: Nationally-acclaimed tattoo artist Amanda Wachob has spent the weekend live tattooing inside the MCA, with the opening of her solo show Tattoo This. Although all 11 spots to be tattooed were filled long ago, the chance to watch Wachob create one of her signature watercolor-marbled-colorful tattoos is still available. After you’re done, visit the rest of the exhibition which features photos of previous tattoos, art created using tattoo tools like ink and guns and more.
READ: Watch a Nationally-Acclaimed Artist Tattoo People at the MCA This Week
The Talent Show
When: February 21, 7 p.m.
Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver
Cost: $5 suggested donated at entry
The Lowdown: Leon hosts The Talent Show. The event features a night of performances from spoken word to magic and every talent in between. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase to enjoy while you watch or participate. If you want to show off your talent you can sign up here.
Sake Dinner and Chef Showdown
When: February 21, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver
Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Mister Tuna hosts a Sake Dinner and Chef Showdown. The event features a sake pairing dinner with hot bites followed by a showdown between chef Adam Vero of Hearth & Dram and chef Chad Craybill of Uchi Denver. The chefs will be given three mystery ingredients to use and 30 minutes to create a dish.
Hand-Crafted Girl Scout Cookie Pairing
When: February 21, 5 – 10 p.m.
Where: Renegade Brewing Company, 925 W. 9th Ave., Denver
Cost: $15 buy tickets here
The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing Company teams up with Good Sugar Baking to present a Hand-Crafted Girl Scout Cookie Pairing. You can munch on Good Sugar Baking cookies modeled after those coveted Girl Scout cookies and sip on some Renegade brews paired perfectly to each bite.
Friday, February 22
UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup & Barbegazi Winter Festival
When: February 22 – 24
Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver
Cost: Free and open to the public
The Lowdown: Denver’s Civic Center Park hosts the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup & Barbegazi Winter Festival. The event features a three-day ice climbing competition occurring on walls made of ice. You can watch climbers scale the slippery pillars, sip drinks from an ice bar, warm up by fire pits and more throughout the weekend.
READ: Ice Climbing World Cup Finals Coming to Civic Center Park
Denver Restaurant Week
When: February 22 – March 3
Where: Various Locations check here
Cost: Varying prices
The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week is back for the fifteenth year in a row. You can dine from participating restaurants such as Acova, 1515, Aloy Modern Thai and more. Each restaurant has a special deal as part of the week so you don’t have to break the bank on your adventures.
Denver Vampire Weekend
When: February 22 – 24
Where: Multiple Locations
Cost: $60 – $300 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Get spooky with a Vampire Weekend. The event features three-days of vampire-themed fun starting with a Vampire Castle Salon at Ember Hostel on Friday, celebrating with a vampire castle banquet on Saturday and a vampire ball on Sunday.
Made in Reykjavik Launch Party
When: February 22, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.
Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver
Cost: Free Admission
The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station teams up with Eyes Open Project to present a Made in Reykjavik Launch Party. The event features an immersive art, retail and culinary experience takeover of Zeppelin Station that allows you to travel to Reykjavik Iceland without leaving the city of Denver.
READ: Zeppelin to Bring Reykjavic to Denver in Expanded “Made in a City” Concept
Champagne Cinema
When: February 22, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Cost: $8 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse presents Champagne Cinema. The event features a screening of You’ve Got Mail– a film that follows boutique bookseller Kathleen Kelly as she falls in love with a man online, who ends up being the loathsome owner of a chain bookstore, Joe Fox.
Lucha Libre and Laughs
When: February 22 – 23
Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver
Cost: $7.50 – $60 get tickets here
The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of lucha libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Janae Burris, Kyle Pogue, Matt Cobos and more. You can hear hilarious commentary from Nathan Lund and Mitch Jones.
Untitled Final Friday
When: February 22, 6 – 10 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver
Cost: Free with $10 general admission
The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Untitled Final Friday. The event features a night to explore the museum and experience local creatives. You can listen to music, poetry and watch performances created by the Black Actors Guild that present narratives from Denver’s Five Points Neighborhood.
READ: Get to Know the 10 Local Artists and Groups Taking Over the Denver Art Museum in 2019
SNAP!
When: February 22, 9 p.m.
Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver
Cost: $12 -$20 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts SNAP! The event features a party with a ’90s theme. You can wear your best jelly shoes and JNKO pants to shake it to some great ’90s hits. Bangin’ beats blaring from DJ A-L will keep you dancing till your feet can’t move.
Saturday, February 23
Who Owns Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World
When: February 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver
Cost: $35 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Who Owns Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World. The event features a day to look deeper into the use of inspiration and appropriation of cultures within art. You can hear from speakers such as Glenn Adamson, Jamie Okuma, Chen Shen and Sarah Thornton throughout four discussions.
Alpaca Extravaganza
When: February 23 – 24
Where: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont
Cost: Free admission
The Lowdown: Surround yourself with soft and adorable mammals during an Alpaca Extravaganza. The event features two-days of all things alpaca with artisan vendors, classes and of course encounters with some super cute alpacas.
Cupid’s Undie Run
When: February 23, 12 – 4 p.m.
Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver
Cost: $45 register here
The Lowdown: Stoney’s Bar and Grill presents a Cupid’s Undie Run. The event features a mile-ish run around Denver in support of finding a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). You can put on a pair of cute undies or a costume to run in and raise some funds for research.
Weird Touch
When: February 23, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver
Cost: $5 at entry
The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera presents Weird Touch. The event features a party to let your freak flag fly. You can dance all night to beats from DJ Fancy Matthew, DJ Shannon von Kelly and DJ Tyler Snow. Wear what makes you feel good and party till the sun comes up.
Reptilian Nation Expo
When: February 23 – 24
Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver
Cost: $12 tickets available here
The Lowdown: Find the coolest reptiles, arachnids, amphibians and more at the Reptilian Nation Expo. The event features a two-day expo filled with more than 60 vendors, thousands of animals, exhibits and other wild experiences to explore as the largest reptilian expo around.
Denver Snow Tubing and Brewery Trip
When: February 23, 4 – 9 p.m.
Where: Multiple Locations
Cost: $115 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Grab your snow pants for a Denver Snow Tubing and Brewery Trip. The event features a trip to Echo Mountain for an hour of snow tubing followed by a buffet dinner and a stop at a local brewery for refreshing sips. Make sure to dress warmly for the weather and tubing.
Sunday, February 24
Denver Milk Market #bRUNchClub
When: February 24, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver
Cost: Free
The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at the Denver Milk Market #bRUNchclub. You can lace up your shoes for a 5k run around downtown Denver and later fill up with a brunch from vendors at the Denver Milk Market with a bloody mary or screwdriver in hand.
Denver Vampire Ball
When: February 24, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver
Cost: $60 – $300 get tickets here
The Lowdown: Celebrate Vampire Weekend at a Denver Vampire Ball. The event features a night of luxury with a masquerade and Court of Versailles theme. You can dance to classical music, imbibe on drinks and more throughout the night. Make sure to dress to the theme with appropriate clothing.
Mark Your Calendar
First Friday Art Walk
When: March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.
Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver
Cost: Free and Open to the public
The Annual Mile High Beer Festival
When: March 2, 1 – 9 p.m.
Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver
Cost: $37 – $85 tickets available here
303 Dat at Illegal Pete’s
When: March 3, 9 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E. Colfax Ave, Denver and Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S. Broadway, Denver
Cost: Free admission
