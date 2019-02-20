Denver has some wild events lined up this weekend. Start it off by getting sweet at Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar and end it by embracing your dark side at the Denver Vampire Ball. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in happening Denver.

Thursday, February 21

Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar

When: February 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar. The event features a look at some sweet scientific facts. You can learn about sucrose and glucose, experiment with candy and have a sugary fun night.

Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This

When: February 21, 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St.

Cost: $8 general admission

The Lowdown: Nationally-acclaimed tattoo artist Amanda Wachob has spent the weekend live tattooing inside the MCA, with the opening of her solo show Tattoo This. Although all 11 spots to be tattooed were filled long ago, the chance to watch Wachob create one of her signature watercolor-marbled-colorful tattoos is still available. After you’re done, visit the rest of the exhibition which features photos of previous tattoos, art created using tattoo tools like ink and guns and more.

The Talent Show

When: February 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Cost: $5 suggested donated at entry

The Lowdown: Leon hosts The Talent Show. The event features a night of performances from spoken word to magic and every talent in between. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase to enjoy while you watch or participate. If you want to show off your talent you can sign up here.

Sake Dinner and Chef Showdown

When: February 21, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mister Tuna hosts a Sake Dinner and Chef Showdown. The event features a sake pairing dinner with hot bites followed by a showdown between chef Adam Vero of Hearth & Dram and chef Chad Craybill of Uchi Denver. The chefs will be given three mystery ingredients to use and 30 minutes to create a dish.

Hand-Crafted Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

When: February 21, 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Renegade Brewing Company, 925 W. 9th Ave., Denver

Cost: $15 buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing Company teams up with Good Sugar Baking to present a Hand-Crafted Girl Scout Cookie Pairing. You can munch on Good Sugar Baking cookies modeled after those coveted Girl Scout cookies and sip on some Renegade brews paired perfectly to each bite.

Friday, February 22

UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup & Barbegazi Winter Festival

When: February 22 – 24

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Denver’s Civic Center Park hosts the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup & Barbegazi Winter Festival. The event features a three-day ice climbing competition occurring on walls made of ice. You can watch climbers scale the slippery pillars, sip drinks from an ice bar, warm up by fire pits and more throughout the weekend.

Denver Restaurant Week

When: February 22 – March 3

Where: Various Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week is back for the fifteenth year in a row. You can dine from participating restaurants such as Acova, 1515, Aloy Modern Thai and more. Each restaurant has a special deal as part of the week so you don’t have to break the bank on your adventures.

Denver Vampire Weekend

When: February 22 – 24

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: $60 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get spooky with a Vampire Weekend. The event features three-days of vampire-themed fun starting with a Vampire Castle Salon at Ember Hostel on Friday, celebrating with a vampire castle banquet on Saturday and a vampire ball on Sunday.

Made in Reykjavik Launch Party

When: February 22, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station teams up with Eyes Open Project to present a Made in Reykjavik Launch Party. The event features an immersive art, retail and culinary experience takeover of Zeppelin Station that allows you to travel to Reykjavik Iceland without leaving the city of Denver.

Champagne Cinema

When: February 22, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse presents Champagne Cinema. The event features a screening of You’ve Got Mail– a film that follows boutique bookseller Kathleen Kelly as she falls in love with a man online, who ends up being the loathsome owner of a chain bookstore, Joe Fox.

Lucha Libre and Laughs

When: February 22 – 23

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver

Cost: $7.50 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of lucha libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Janae Burris, Kyle Pogue, Matt Cobos and more. You can hear hilarious commentary from Nathan Lund and Mitch Jones.

Untitled Final Friday

When: February 22, 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free with $10 general admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Untitled Final Friday. The event features a night to explore the museum and experience local creatives. You can listen to music, poetry and watch performances created by the Black Actors Guild that present narratives from Denver’s Five Points Neighborhood.

SNAP!

When: February 22, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $12 -$20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts SNAP! The event features a party with a ’90s theme. You can wear your best jelly shoes and JNKO pants to shake it to some great ’90s hits. Bangin’ beats blaring from DJ A-L will keep you dancing till your feet can’t move.

Saturday, February 23

Who Owns Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World

When: February 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Who Owns Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World. The event features a day to look deeper into the use of inspiration and appropriation of cultures within art. You can hear from speakers such as Glenn Adamson, Jamie Okuma, Chen Shen and Sarah Thornton throughout four discussions.

Alpaca Extravaganza

When: February 23 – 24

Where: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Surround yourself with soft and adorable mammals during an Alpaca Extravaganza. The event features two-days of all things alpaca with artisan vendors, classes and of course encounters with some super cute alpacas.

Cupid’s Undie Run

When: February 23, 12 – 4 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Stoney’s Bar and Grill presents a Cupid’s Undie Run. The event features a mile-ish run around Denver in support of finding a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). You can put on a pair of cute undies or a costume to run in and raise some funds for research.

Weird Touch

When: February 23, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera presents Weird Touch. The event features a party to let your freak flag fly. You can dance all night to beats from DJ Fancy Matthew, DJ Shannon von Kelly and DJ Tyler Snow. Wear what makes you feel good and party till the sun comes up.

Reptilian Nation Expo

When: February 23 – 24

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver

Cost: $12 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find the coolest reptiles, arachnids, amphibians and more at the Reptilian Nation Expo. The event features a two-day expo filled with more than 60 vendors, thousands of animals, exhibits and other wild experiences to explore as the largest reptilian expo around.

Denver Snow Tubing and Brewery Trip

When: February 23, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: $115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab your snow pants for a Denver Snow Tubing and Brewery Trip. The event features a trip to Echo Mountain for an hour of snow tubing followed by a buffet dinner and a stop at a local brewery for refreshing sips. Make sure to dress warmly for the weather and tubing.

Sunday, February 24

Denver Milk Market #bRUNchClub

When: February 24, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at the Denver Milk Market #bRUNchclub. You can lace up your shoes for a 5k run around downtown Denver and later fill up with a brunch from vendors at the Denver Milk Market with a bloody mary or screwdriver in hand.

Denver Vampire Ball

When: February 24, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Vampire Weekend at a Denver Vampire Ball. The event features a night of luxury with a masquerade and Court of Versailles theme. You can dance to classical music, imbibe on drinks and more throughout the night. Make sure to dress to the theme with appropriate clothing.

Mark Your Calendar

First Friday Art Walk

When: March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Annual Mile High Beer Festival

When: March 2, 1 – 9 p.m.

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

Cost: $37 – $85 tickets available here

303 Dat at Illegal Pete’s

When: March 3, 9 a.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E. Colfax Ave, Denver and Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free admission