Denver has some wild events lined up this weekend. Start it off by getting sweet at Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar and end it by embracing your dark side at the Denver Vampire Ball. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a look at this roundup of events in happening Denver.

Thursday, February 21

Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar

Photo Courtesy of Denver Museum of Nature & Science on Facebook

When: February 21, 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. 

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver 

Cost: $15 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosts Science Lounge: Sugar, Sugar. The event features a look at some sweet scientific facts. You can learn about sucrose and glucose, experiment with candy and have a sugary fun night.

Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This

Photo by Heather Fairchild

When: February 21, 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St.

Cost: $8 general admission

The Lowdown: Nationally-acclaimed tattoo artist Amanda Wachob has spent the weekend live tattooing inside the MCA, with the opening of her solo show Tattoo This. Although all 11 spots to be tattooed were filled long ago, the chance to watch Wachob create one of her signature watercolor-marbled-colorful tattoos is still available. After you’re done, visit the rest of the exhibition which features photos of previous tattoos, art created using tattoo tools like ink and guns and more.

READ: Watch a Nationally-Acclaimed Artist Tattoo People at the MCA This Week

The Talent Show

Photo Courtesy of Leon on Facebook

When: February 21, 7 p.m. 

Where: Leon, 1112 E. 17th Ave., Denver 

Cost: $5 suggested donated at entry

The Lowdown: Leon hosts The Talent Show. The event features a night of performances from spoken word to magic and every talent in between. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase to enjoy while you watch or participate. If you want to show off your talent you can sign up here.

Sake Dinner and Chef Showdown

Interior of Mister Tuna restaurant

Photo Courtesy Mister Tuna

When: February 21, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. 

Where: Mister Tuna, 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver 

Cost: $10 – $75 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Mister Tuna hosts a Sake Dinner and Chef Showdown. The event features a sake pairing dinner with hot bites followed by a showdown between chef Adam Vero of Hearth & Dram and chef Chad Craybill of Uchi Denver. The chefs will be given three mystery ingredients to use and 30 minutes to create a dish.

Hand-Crafted Girl Scout Cookie Pairing

Photo courtesy of Renegade Brewing Company on Facebook

When: February 21, 5 – 10 p.m. 

Where: Renegade Brewing Company, 925 W. 9th Ave., Denver 

Cost: $15 buy tickets here

The Lowdown: Renegade Brewing Company teams up with Good Sugar Baking to present a Hand-Crafted Girl Scout Cookie Pairing. You can munch on Good Sugar Baking cookies modeled after those coveted Girl Scout cookies and sip on some Renegade brews paired perfectly to each bite.

Friday, February 22

UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup & Barbegazi Winter Festival

When: February 22 – 24

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver 

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: Denver’s Civic Center Park hosts the UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup & Barbegazi Winter Festival. The event features a three-day ice climbing competition occurring on walls made of ice. You can watch climbers scale the slippery pillars, sip drinks from an ice bar, warm up by fire pits and more throughout the weekend.

READ: Ice Climbing World Cup Finals Coming to Civic Center Park

Denver Restaurant Week

Photo Courtesy of Acova Restaurant on Facebook

When: February 22 – March 3

Where: Various Locations check here

Cost: Varying prices 

The Lowdown: Denver Restaurant Week is back for the fifteenth year in a row. You can dine from participating restaurants such as Acova, 1515, Aloy Modern Thai and more. Each restaurant has a special deal as part of the week so you don’t have to break the bank on your adventures.

Denver Vampire Weekend

Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite

When: February 22 – 24

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: $60 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get spooky with a Vampire Weekend. The event features three-days of vampire-themed fun starting with a Vampire Castle Salon at Ember Hostel on Friday, celebrating with a vampire castle banquet on Saturday and a vampire ball on Sunday.

Made in Reykjavik Launch Party

Photo courtesy of Bahn

When: February 22, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m. 

Where: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver 

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Zeppelin Station teams up with Eyes Open Project to present a Made in Reykjavik Launch Party. The event features an immersive art, retail and culinary experience takeover of Zeppelin Station that allows you to travel to Reykjavik Iceland without leaving the city of Denver.

READ: Zeppelin to Bring Reykjavic to Denver in Expanded “Made in a City” Concept 

Champagne Cinema

Photo Courtesy of Alamo Drafthouse Denver‎ on Facebook

When: February 22, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. 

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver, 4255 W. Colfax Ave., Denver 

Cost: $8 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Alamo Drafthouse presents Champagne Cinema. The event features a screening of You’ve Got Mail– a film that follows boutique bookseller Kathleen Kelly as she falls in love with a man online, who ends up being the loathsome owner of a chain bookstore, Joe Fox.

Lucha Libre and Laughs

Photo Courtesy of The Oriental Theater on Facebook

When: February 22 – 23

Where: The Oriental Theater, 4335 W 44th Ave., Denver 

Cost: $7.50 – $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Oriental Theater hosts Lucha Libre and Laughs. The event features a night of lucha libre wrestling and stand-up comedy with comedians Janae Burris, Kyle Pogue, Matt Cobos and more. You can hear hilarious commentary from Nathan Lund and Mitch Jones.

Untitled Final Friday

Photo Courtesy of Denver Art Museum‎ on Facebook

When: February 22, 6 – 10 p.m. 

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver 

Cost: Free with $10 general admission

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Untitled Final Friday. The event features a night to explore the museum and experience local creatives. You can listen to music, poetry and watch performances created by the Black Actors Guild that present narratives from Denver’s Five Points Neighborhood.

READ: Get to Know the 10 Local Artists and Groups Taking Over the Denver Art Museum in 2019

SNAP!

Photo courtesy of Ophelia’s on Facebook

When: February 22, 9 p.m. 

Where: Ophelia’s, 1215 20th St., Denver 

Cost: $12 -$20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s hosts SNAP! The event features a party with a ’90s theme. You can wear your best jelly shoes and JNKO pants to shake it to some great ’90s hits. Bangin’ beats blaring from DJ A-L will keep you dancing till your feet can’t move.

Saturday, February 23

Who Owns Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World

Image by Jamie Okuma, Ribbon dress, 2018 couture. Photo Courtesy of Denver Art Museum on Facebook

When: February 23, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver 

Cost: $35 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Who Owns Culture? Appropriation & Appreciation in the Art World. The event features a day to look deeper into the use of inspiration and appropriation of cultures within art. You can hear from speakers such as Glenn Adamson, Jamie Okuma, Chen Shen and Sarah Thornton throughout four discussions.

Alpaca Extravaganza

Photo Courtesy of Alpaca Breeders Alliance of Northern Colorado (ABANC)‎ on Facebook

When: February 23 – 24

Where: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Rd., Longmont

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Surround yourself with soft and adorable mammals during an Alpaca Extravaganza. The event features two-days of all things alpaca with artisan vendors, classes and of course encounters with some super cute alpacas.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Photo Courtesy of Cupid’s Undie Run‎ on Facebook

When: February 23, 12 – 4 p.m. 

Where: Stoney’s Bar and Grill, 1111 Lincoln St., Denver 

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Stoney’s Bar and Grill presents a Cupid’s Undie Run. The event features a mile-ish run around Denver in support of finding a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF). You can put on a pair of cute undies or a costume to run in and raise some funds for research.

Weird Touch

Photo Courtesy of Weird Touch‎ on Facebook

When: February 23, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. 

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver 

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera presents Weird Touch. The event features a party to let your freak flag fly. You can dance all night to beats from DJ Fancy Matthew, DJ Shannon von Kelly and DJ Tyler Snow. Wear what makes you feel good and party till the sun comes up.

Reptilian Nation Expo

Photo Courtesy of Reptilian Nation Expo -Denver on Facebook

When: February 23 – 24

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver 

Cost: $12 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Find the coolest reptiles, arachnids, amphibians and more at the Reptilian Nation Expo. The event features a two-day expo filled with more than 60 vendors, thousands of animals, exhibits and other wild experiences to explore as the largest reptilian expo around.

Denver Snow Tubing and Brewery Trip

Photo Courtesy of Liftopia‎ on Facebook

When: February 23, 4 – 9 p.m. 

Where: Multiple Locations

Cost: $115 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Grab your snow pants for a Denver Snow Tubing and Brewery Trip. The event features a trip to Echo Mountain for an hour of snow tubing followed by a buffet dinner and a stop at a local brewery for refreshing sips. Make sure to dress warmly for the weather and tubing.

Sunday, February 24

Denver Milk Market #bRUNchClub

Photo Courtesy of Milk Market on Facebook

When: February 24, 8:45 a.m. – 12 p.m. 

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste 100, Denver 

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Witness your fitness at the Denver Milk Market #bRUNchclub. You can lace up your shoes for a 5k run around downtown Denver and later fill up with a brunch from vendors at the Denver Milk Market with a bloody mary or screwdriver in hand.

Denver Vampire Ball

Church Nightclub. Photo by Kyle Cooper.

When: February 24, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. 

Where: The Church Nightclub, 1160 Lincoln St., Denver 

Cost: $60 – $300 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Vampire Weekend at a Denver Vampire Ball. The event features a night of luxury with a masquerade and Court of Versailles theme. You can dance to classical music, imbibe on drinks and more throughout the night. Make sure to dress to the theme with appropriate clothing.

Want this list before everyone else?

Click here to have it sent to your inbox.

Mark Your Calendar

First Friday Art Walk

When: March 1, 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. 

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver 

Cost: Free and Open to the public

The Annual Mile High Beer Festival

When: March 2, 1 – 9 p.m. 

Where: Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver 

Cost: $37 – $85 tickets available here

303 Dat at Illegal Pete’s 

When: March 3, 9 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. 

Where: Illegal Pete’s Colfax, 2001 E. Colfax Ave, Denver and Illegal Pete’s South Broadway, 270 S. Broadway, Denver 

Cost: Free admission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.