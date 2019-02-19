Santigold and Empire of the Sun came surging out of nowhere in the late aughts, knabbing the hipsters by their flannel collars and blazing a trail many copy cats and lookalikes have tried to bite ever since. Santigold, with “L.E.S Artistes” and “Creator” became the talk of the town in the blogosphere and manifested endless promise in her now classic self-titled debut. Although the official 10 year anniversary was last year, she will be taking the album on the road to perform it in its entirety on April 30, at the Fillmore Auditorium. Much like Santigold, Australian dance-duo Empire of the Sun worked incredulous magic releasing the years-long earworm that is “Walking On A Dream” and the album of the same name in 2008. Delightfully weird and a never ceasing LSD-laced production, the duo made a name for themselves from their dreamy tunes and magnetic live shows. The band last played in Denver in 2016, as part of 93.3’s Not So Silent Night, and they will return for two intimate nights at the Ogden Theatre on June 15 and 16.

Santigold and Empire of the Sun aren’t the only groups playing 10th Anniversary shows. Earlier this year, Passion Pit announced the 10th Anniversary show of their seminal debut album, Manners, with plans to hit the Ogden Theatre on May 12 in celebration.

Tickets for Santigold and Empire of the Sun will go on sale Friday, February 19 at 10 a.m.