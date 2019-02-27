As we approach another season of Denver Fashion Week (DFW), the designers and boutiques have worked day-in and day-out to create custom, one-of-a-kind designs that have never been seen before. And with every season, these unique creations have audience members saying, “I love that. I would wear that.” And then asking, “Where can I buy that? Can I even buy that?”

DFW decided to answer that question with the first ever marketplace. In addition the brand new Best of Denver Fashion Week Exhibit, we’re taking over the McNichols building for a single day event where guests can try on — and purchase — designs they’ve seen on past and present DFW runways. The marketplace will also act as the final day of the fashion and photography exhibit.

Our DFW designers have created versatile looks that can be worn for a wide range of events. Designers such as Allison Nicole, Kaitlyn Thomas and Rachel Marie Hurst, have gowns that can be worn to prom, a gala — even your wedding. Darkm0th Industry and Electric Bubblegum have outfits that will help you step outside your style comfort zone but still stay true to who you are.

Shop the Runway isn’t only exclusive to DFW designers. If you’re an independent boutique or designer and wish to sell your designs to a wide audience, you can sign-up to participate here. Rules and restrictions do apply so please read the form carefully.

From designers to boutiques, select looks from DFW seasons past and present are available for purchase. Make sure to save the date and save some money. You won’t be leaving empty-handed.

Shop the Runway is April 7 at the McNichols Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. The first 100 people to purchase tickets will get their first drink on the house compliments of Ratio Beerworks and Proximo Spirits.

Denver Fashion Week is March 23 through 31 and tickets to all runway shows can be purchased here.

Designer and boutique line-up

*Subject to change and will be updated as designers and boutiques are added*