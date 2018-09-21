Kaitlyn Thomas’ new collection is a departure from her usual focus on bridal separates. The apparel features a neutral palette of color-drenched black balanced by stark white and a cool gray. “To me, there is something that is so timeless about a monochromatic palette. I love color and what it can do for an outfit, but color trends and preferences have a tendency to be very fluid and can look dated from season to season,” Thomas explained.

In signature Nuorikko style, Thomas created eight new mix-and-match options with the absence of bright colors and the presence of style and versatility. Bodysuits can pair with pants or skirts, skirts are reinvented as capes and dresses and jumpsuits can transform with simple adjustments. Each piece also includes a defined waist so women of any size and shape can wear them. In short, women will have the ability to stock their closets with essential pieces that can transition for day to night or work to the street.

“The new pieces are, in general, a little more wearable than some of the more over-the-top pieces from our launch collection. I’ve also added some new fabrics. For the first time, I’m introducing a knit crepe into the line, which drapes beautifully and is super comfortable and easy to wear. As far as fits go, these new pieces are literally based off the existing line — which we spent almost a year perfecting before launch — which means that they not only fit extremely well on a ‘normal’ woman but that they create natural outfit combinations with the original line of bridal separates,” said Thomas.

The idea for Nuorikko began 10 years ago when Thomas searched for her own wedding gown. Nuorikko officially launched in October 2017 as a modern, minimalist take on wedding gowns, using premium quality fabrics and unique materials, like laser-cut lace designed in-house and cut in Colorado.

“As I’m designing, I keep a vision of my ideal, modern customer in mind. She’s confident, opinionated and fierce, yet still soft enough to be feminine. She has her own style and is not afraid to stand out a little bit. I ask myself about every piece I design: ‘Would she wear this to an event? How about with a funky t-shirt or pair of sneakers?’ If the answer is yes to both, then I know I’ve got something that’s ‘Nuorikko,'” said Thomas.

All of the new pieces will follow Thomas’ made-to-measure concept that allows her customers to choose individual pieces or whole outfits, supply their measurements and get items that fit them perfectly. Thomas also offers a completely customizable option and the sky’s the limit.

“If you want to make more customizations, it’s absolutely possible. We consider those types of adjustments to be a custom order rather than just made-to-measure but we do exactly that with many of our clients. A big part of what I love about Nuorikko’s made-to-order production model is being able to easily accommodate our customer’s vision and preferences without a lot of extra time and expense.



All of the new pieces are available starting today at a pop-up called ONE. Nuorikko and local custom menswear line, Blank Label, are teaming up to introduce a collaborative concept — a one-stop shop in which guests can create their very own custom gown or suit.

The ONE pop-up event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday at Blank Label, 1360 17th St, Suite 102, Denver.

Photography by Rebecca Grant

Styled by Kaitlyn Thomas

Models Kiri Morken and Kiah Clark

Hair by Joe Denny

Makeup by Emily Jayne