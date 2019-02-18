Our favorite day of the year is back. On March 3, we will celebrate the return of 303 Day (i.e. 3/03/2019) at Illegal Pete’s across the city. Like past years, Pete’s is throwing down some great deals for the unofficial holiday with $3.03 breakfast burritos, house margaritas, New Belgium drafts and more. We encourage you to rep your favorite Colorado gear but if you leave your Broncos jersey at home, you can still get the deals.

Additionally, 303 Magazine is releasing our second all-local compilation vinyl, 303 Music Vol. 2 on 303 Day. You can stop by either Illegal Pete’s on Colfax or South Broadway to get a copy. If you come by Colfax, you may meet your favorite artist, as we’ll have artists signing records throughout the day. Channel 93.3 will also be on hand for a live broadcast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. See below for the details on all the deals and mark your calendar for Sunday, March 3.

Illegal Pete’s Colfax is located at 2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver and Illegal Pete’s South Broadway is located at 270 S Broadway, Denver.