Denver has some unique holiday weekend events lined up. Kick off your weekend by getting fit at the Stanley Harvesting Hope 5k and end it by shopping for gifts at the Unique Markets Holiday Pop-Up. Whatever you end up doing, make sure to take a quick look at this roundup of events in Denver.

Thursday, November 22

Stanley Harvesting Hope 5k

When: November 22, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Stapleton Central Park, 8801 Martin Luther King Blvd., Denver

Cost: $35 – $40 register here

The Lowdown: Break a sweat before you dig into that Thanksgiving turkey at the Stanley Harvesting Hope 5k. The event features a 5k run throughout Stapleton Central Park. The race raises awareness for Prader-Willi Syndrome and childhood obesity. Registration price includes a t-shirt, entertainment and more.

Impact Thanksgiving

When: November 22, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Impact, 2526 Welton St., Denver

Cost: Donation suggested here

The Lowdown: Make Thanksgiving better for those in your local community during Impact Thanksgiving. You can volunteer your time to serve a hot meal to those in need. Impact will be turning Humanity Store into a restaurant with a special Thanksgiving menu to make the day a bit brighter.

H&D Friendsgiving

When: November 22, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Hearth & Dram, 1801 Wewatta St., Denver

Cost: $55 per person

The Lowdown: No need to host Thanksgiving when Hearth & Dram can do it for you at an H&D Friendsgiving. The event features a menu of smoked turkey, greens, mac n’ cheese and more. You can sip on cocktails and relax instead of worrying about dirty dishes. Spots are limited so make your reservations here soon.

Friday, November 23

Dior: From Paris to the World

When: November 19 – March 3

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $24 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum presents Dior: From Paris to the World. The exhibition features a chance to see more than 200 couture dresses, costume jewelry, photographs and more. You can learn about the legacy that the House of Dior built and how Christian Dior’s reach expanded globally.

*Editor’s Note: The Denver Art Museum is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. A previous version of this article suggested this exhibit would be open on Thanksgiving.

Movie at the Symphony

When: November 23, 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1325 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $15 – $89 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Boettcher Concert Hall presents a Movie at the Symphony. The event features a screening of the classic holiday film, Home Alone. The film follows the crazy adventures of young Kevin McCallister as he gets left behind by his family. The Colorado Symphony will perform the movie’s scores created by composer John Williams.

Black Sheep Friday

When: November 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: Free with $5 general admission

The Lowdown: Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) hosts Black Sheep Friday. The event features a celebration of Mr. Rogers with a sweater making party. You can create your own sweater to honor the amazing Fred Rogers. You can sip on drinks from the MCA Cafe as you craft as well.

Stout Fest

When: November 23, 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Hops & Pie, 3920 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Hops & Pie hosts a Stout Fest. The event features a chance to taste stouts from more than 14 different breweries including Bell’s Brewery Odell Brewing Co. and Prairie Artisan Ales. You can indulge in some dark brews to help pull you out of your Thanksgiving food coma.

15th Anniversary Party

When: November 23 – 24

Where: Hi-Dive Denver, 7 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $12 – $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hi-Dive Denver presents its 15th Anniversary Party. The event features a two-day celebration of Hi-Dive. You can jam all night to music from special guests, sip on drinks from the bar and dance till your feet give out.

Blossoms of Light

When: November 23 – January 1

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $16 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Botanic Gardens hosts its annual Blossoms of Light display this week. The interactive light display features animated LED lights that are sound reactive. You can sip on warm drinks, nibble on holiday treats and shop holiday souvenirs while you walk the lit up gardens.

Black Friday

When: November 23, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Station 26 Brewing Co. hosts Black Friday. The event features a release of all 11 versions of Station 26’s Nightfall of Diamonds on tap. You can sip on each different type of brew and munch on bites from the Order 26 Food Truck to relax in the calm after the storm.

Holiday Sugar Plum Bazaar

When: November 23 – 24

Where: McNichols Building, 144 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: McNichols Building hosts a Holiday Sugar Plum Bazaar. The event features a two-day bazaar with more than 100 local vendors, bars, food trucks and more. You can find the best holiday gifts and walk around Downtown Denver to see all of the holiday lights.

Black Friday

When: November 23, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Twist & Shout Records, 2508 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Twist & Shout Records hosts Black Friday. The event features a release of a limited amount of rare records. All of the items are available for purchase in-store through November 25 as phone and web orders will resume on Monday, November 26. You can only purchase one copy per item and all of the items available are first come, first served.

Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party

When: November 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Bar Standard, 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $10 at entry

The Lowdown: Bar Standard host a Cuffin’ All Thangs R&B Party. The event features a Black Friday bash with live music banging from DJ Big Styles, DJ Chonz and more. Get out on the dance floor and get your booty shaking to some R&B hits.

The Grand Illumination of Union Station

When: November 23, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season during The Grand Illumination of Union Station. You can watch Union Station light up, peruse a holiday flea market, listen to live music and more. You can also take part in watching the annual Light the Lights, as Denver’s City and County building are lit for the season.

Union Station Holiday Flea Market

When: November 23 -25, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: After watching The Grand Illumination of Union Station you can shop from a special Union Station Holiday Flea Market. The market features over 100 makers, artisans and more. You can find some of the best gifts, drinks and live music while you peruse the flea.

Saturday, November 24

Okuda San Miguel

When: November 24, 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: Mirus Gallery, 1144 Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free register here

The Lowdown: Mirus Gallery presents a solo exhibition by Okuda San Miguel. The exhibition, The Plastic Island, takes a deeper look into how we are ingrained to believe that plastic must be part of our daily routines and lives, while it poses a danger to us all. The pieces in the exhibition aim to force you to look at plastic through a dystopian view, creating an uncomfortable — though visually pleasing — atmosphere.

Small Business Saturday Art Market

When: November 24, 12 – 5 p.m.

Where: Bigsby’s Folly-A-Craft Winery, 3563 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free – $10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Bigsby’s Folly presents a Small Business Saturday Art Market. You can sip on wine from Bigby’s Folly while perusing art from 12 local artists including Lisa Coder, Lori Clayton and Drew Button. Support your local businesses and purchase some great art.

Miss Me Pop-Up

When: November 24 – 25

Where: The Source Hotel and Market Hall, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel hosts a Miss Me Pop-Up. The pop-up features a chance to hear from MissMe, a feminist that creates art to invoke thought and force you to face the truths of dignity. MissMe has previously spoken with Vice, TED and even our very own 303 Magazine.

The Nutcracker

When: November 24 – December 24

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $30 – $90 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ellie Caulkins Opera House and The Colorado Ballet presents The Nutcracker. Follow the magical story of Clara’s journey into a fantasy land of the Sugar Candy Kingdom. The choreography is performed by the dancers of the Colorado Ballet to Tchaikovsky’s score played by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra.

Weird Touch

When: November 24, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at entry

The Lowdown: Syntax Physic Opera hosts Weird Touch. The event features a party to let your freak flag fly. You can dance all night to beats from DJ Fancy Matthew, DJ Shannon von Kelly and DJ Tyler Snow. Wear what feels best and party out the holiday weekend.

100 Men Who Cook Gala

When: November 24, 6 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Denver Hotel, 3801 Quebec St., Denver

Cost: $60 – $1500 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Renaissance Denver Hotel hosts the 100 Men Who Cook Gala. The event features a chance to delight in dishes created by local chefs, dance all night long and watch live entertainment. You can also take part in a silent auction and raise funds for charity. This year’s theme is a masquerade ball, so make sure to dress the part.

Horseshoe Holiday Market

When: November 24 – 25

Where: Highlands Masonic Temple and Event Center, 3550 Federal Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Shop till you drop at Horseshoe Holiday Market. The market features 100 different vendors, from makers to artisanal food vendors and everything in between. The market will open on Small Business Saturday to kick off two days of holiday shopping to find that perfect item for your gift giving.

STAY UP Saturdays

When: November 24, 9 p.m.

Where: Fort Greene Bar, 321 E 45th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Fort Greene Bar presents STAY UP Saturdays. You can stay up till the sun rises and party until you drop. The event features hot beats from CRL CRRLL and friends, drinks from Fort Greene and more.

The Onesie Beer Mile

When: November 24, 4 -6 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company partners with Berkeley Park Running Company to host The Onesie Beer Mile. The event features a run of four laps for four beers. If you wear a onesie you can sip on a free pint. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Arrupe Jesuit Cross-Country Team.

Tennyson Holiday Passport Crawl

When: November 24, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Locations vary, Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Prices Vary

The Lowdown: Many small businesses are joining in for the 5th annual Tennyson Holiday Passport Crawl. For the fifth year in a row, Tennyson Street will feature small businesses giving discounts and freebies to help you shop local for the holiday season. You can pick up a Small Business Holiday Passport at any of the participating businesses and collect stamps by making purchases or redeeming a passport deal while you shop. If you get five or more stamps and hand in your passport to Jolly Goods by December 1 you can have the chance to win a gift basket worth over $500.

Sunday, November 25

Art of Brunch

When: November 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to the public

The Lowdown: The Art of Brunch is back for the end of November. The event features a look into more than 20 businesses in the Art District on Santa Fe. You can stop by each location and munch on complimentary brunch bites while perusing the art. See the participating locations here.

River North Music & Arts Showcase

When: November 25, 4 p.m.

Where: Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: $10 – $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Larimer Lounge hosts the River North Music & Arts Showcase. The event features a showcase of more than 30 visual artists presenting their work, live music from local bands and more. You can munch on food from food trucks and sip on drinks from Larimer Lounge while you listen and look.

Drums of the World

When: November 25, 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience music and drums from all over at Drums of the World. Some of the different types of drums played will include log drums, metal trash cans, woodblocks and more. Sleigh bells will even make an appearance to hint at the holiday spirit. The virtuoso percussionists of the Colorado Symphony will use all of the drums to create an experience to take you all over the globe.

Unique Markets Holiday Pop-Up

When: November 25, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Hangar at Stanley, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Hangar at Stanley hosts Unique Markets Holiday Pop-Up. The event features a market with artists, emerging brands, music and more. You can sip on a free drink, take part in gift wrapping and shop with a limited edition cotton tote while you peruse the market.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

Stapleton Holiday Bazaar

When: November 29, 4 – 10 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Northfield Stapleton, 8340 Northfield Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free – $40 tickets available here

Zoo Lights

When: November 30 – January 6

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: $18 tickets available here

9NEWS Parade of Lights

When: November 30 – December 1

Where: Denver Civic Center Park, Colfax Ave and Bannock St., Denver

Cost: $16 – $19 tickets available here