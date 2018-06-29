Dua Lipa’s Fillmore concert is back on track. After tearfully ending her show after a mere four songs earlier this week due to an ongoing ear infection, the “New Rules” singer has already rescheduled her performance. Coming back with a vengeance on December 10, Dua Lipa will make good on her promise to return to her many disappointed fans who strutted down to the auditorium on Tuesday night.

The cancellation may even come to benefit the songstress and her fans, as she has spent the majority of this year crafting her follow up her self-titled debut, so there’s sure to be new music on the horizon. Currently, it is not certain when the remaining tickets will go back on sale, but for those who had tickets to the canceled date, they will be honored. Likewise, it is unknown who will be opening the new date. Rest assured, the singer whom we called “the future of pop music” will be back though, and better than ever.