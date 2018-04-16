Are you ready for a crazy week everyone? Sit tight because there are some worthwhile events coming this week as we enter the middle of April. This year, 4/20 happens to be on a Friday, which means it’s time to party in style by attending any one of the many shows going on that day. Whatever you choose to do this week, be safe and have some fun in the Mile High City (pun intended).

Monday, April 16

Recommended: Postcards w/ Boys Home, Rose Gold, Contender, In My Room @ The Marquis Theatre

To kick things off this week, Denver based alternative band Postcards will be headlining The Marquis Theatre on Monday along with fellow acts Boys Home, Rose Gold, Contender and In My Room. Postcards — comprised of members Aiden Grapengeter, Ryan Neff, Gabe Moreno and Alex Scott — have made a name for themselves in the Denver music scene with their heavy hitting power rock sound. This band is worth checking out, and you’ll have your chance to do so this week.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Cradle Of Filth w/ Jinjer, Uncured @ Summit Music Hall

Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive

TGTG @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

The Bunny Gang @ Goosetown Tavern

Tuesday, April 17

Recommended: RZA: Live From The 36th Chamber @ The Paramount Theatre

If you’re a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan, you will have something to look forward to this week. On Tuesday, the legendary producer and rapper RZA is headed to the Mile High City to perform at The Paramount Theatre on his “Live from the 36th Chamber Tour.” RZA’s ear for producing and nack for rhymes left a lasting mark on the history of rap, and you have to chance to see him when he comes through Denver.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Kiefer Sutherland w/ Rick Brantley @ The Bluebird Theater

Kate Nash w/ Miya Folick @ The Gothic Theatre

Turnover w/ Mannequin Pussy, Summer Salt @ Summit Music Hall

The Arturo Complex w/ Lavender Jukebox, Sky Pond @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

Colorado Jazz Workshop: Saturday PM Combo & Saturday Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz

The Classic Trios Explored w/ Jeff Jenkins, Dru Heller, Bill McCrossen @ Nocturne Jazz

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Geographer w/ Joan, Strange Familia @ Globe Hall

Luther Vandross ft. Ruben Studdard (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Sepia @ The Black Box

Wednesday, April 18

Recommended: Chrome Sparks + Machinedrum @ The Bluebird Theater

On Wednesday, The Bluebird Theater is hosting electro-indie artist Chrome Sparks. Chrome Sparks is known for his in-the-pocket electronic songs that are full of bass, melody and movement. The other co-headlining act for the evening is Machinedrum, who is more EDM oriented. This show will have something for EDM lovers and fans of indie music alike. If you’re looking for some fun in the middle of the week, this will be the show to see.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

The Breeders w/ Flasher @ The Ogden Theatre

In This Moment + Hollywood Undead w/ The Word Alive, Ded @ The Fillmore

Barclay Crenshaw w/ Lapalux, Mikey Thunder, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Ripe w/ The Dip, Emma Mayes & The Hip @ Larimer Lounge

Made Violent @ Hi-Dive

Michigan Rattlers w/ Herestofightin, Many Mountains @ Lost Lake

Fisher @ Bar Standard

Camila Cabello @ The Paramount Theatre

Kash’d Out + Tunnel Vision w/ Seranation, P-Nuckle @ The Oriental Theater

Shemekia Copeland (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Nick Finzer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

The Big News @ 3 Kings Tavern

Mandy Yoches And The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Battle Pussy w/ Almataha, Plasma Canvas, Loretta Kill @ Globe Hall

Western Centuries (Record Release) w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ The Walnut Room

Chris Trapper @ Soiled Dove Underground

2Soft w/ DJ Git & Friends @ The Meadowlark

Thursday, April 19

Recommended: 311 + Method Man & Redman w/ Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Chali 2na (Jurrasic 5) @ Red Rocks

Red Rocks season is officially upon us as we enter the first month of calendar shows. One of the first shows of the 2018 season is 311 alongside Method Man and Redman, which is happening this Thursday night. This show is packed full of great music with acts on the bill including Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub Allstars and Jurrasic 5’s Chali 2na. On top of their joint (see what we did there, again?) Red Rocks show, 311 is performing at The Ogden while Method Man, Redman, Collie Buddz and Chali 2na are all performing again at Cervantes’ Masterpiece tomorrow.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Young Dolph w/ Loud Life Crew, Doobie Newton, BMG Show, ITsEvi, Doozy, DJ YUNG PROFIT, DJ Topshelf @ The Gothic Theatre

Grantful Dead w/ Rapidgrass, Rum Creek (ft. Members of Hot Buttered Rum, Grant Farm, Coral Creek) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Lincoln Durham w/ The Ghost Wolves @ The Marquis Theatre

Borgo (Album Release) w/ Mile High Soul Club @ Larimer Lounge

Goodnight, Texas w/ Wolf van Elfmand, Staci Foster @ Hi-Dive

The Pack A.D. w/ Meeting House, Plastic Daggers, See Night @ Lost Lake

Chris Lorenzo + Shift K3y @ Beta Nightclub

Scott H. Biram & Jesse Dayton w/ Rod Melancon @ The Oriental Theater

Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Purple Hearts @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Anna Tivel w/ Jeffrey Martin, John Statz @ The Walnut Room

Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

Mark Lavengood Band (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Curation Series ft. Thought Process, Xenolinguist, TF Marz, Jake Walker, FISHBAE, Cool Fleming, Pheel, parkbreezy (Late Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Caspa w/ Trever Kelly @ The Black Box

Gray Area w/ Movesayer @ The Black Box Lounge

Eventually It Will Kill You (Cassette Release) w/ Natural Violence, Prison Glue, Law Of The Night @ The Meadowlark

Friday, April 20

Recommended: 4/20 On The Block ft. Action Bronson, Break Science, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Matisyahu, Protoje, Michal Menert, SuperVision, Chris Karns, Washed Out, RDGLDGRN, Kitchen Dwellers, TNERTLE, Special Guests @ Fox Street Compound

The weird green holiday is finally here. This year, 4/20 happens to fall on a Friday which can only mean one thing — it’s time to party. To celebrate 4/20, the 4/20 On The Block festival is taking over the Fox Street Compound to provide Denver with some great tunes and other recreational activities, if you catch our drift. National acts Action Bronson and Matisyahu are on the bill as well as major Colorado names such as Break Science and TNERTLE making this a great way to spend 4/20 this year.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

311 @ The Ogden Theatre

Split Lip Rayfield w/ 300 Days @ The Bluebird Theater

Afroman w/ David Frederick, SwizZy B, Special Guests @ The Gothic Theatre

Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics w/ Adam Deitch Producer Set ft. Chris Karns (LP Live), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Daily Bread, Tortuga (Late Set) @ The Gothic Theatre

Front 242 @ Summit Music Hall

Method Man & Redman w/ Collie Buddz, Chali 2na, Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Andy Frasco and The U.N. w/ The Broadcast, Kory Montgomery Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Zaytoven w/ Dallas Garcia, Rhymesight, Indigo Ace, O.T.I.S @ The Marquis Theatre

Don’t Fear The Reefer: 4/20 at The Hi-Dive w/ Dylan Earl & the Reasons Why, Space In Time, Last of The Easy Riders, Andy Hamilton & The Rocky Mountain Contraband, High Planes Honky @ Hi-Dive

The Bad Engrish w/ The Stickups, Ballistic Biscuit, Bottom Bracket (7″ Release) @ Lost Lake

Nero (DJ Set) w/ WLKNGMACHINE, Sureshot @ Beta Nightclub

Chris Webby @ The Roxy Theatre

Wake The Dead @ Milk Bar

Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth Trio (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Willie Jones III Quintet (Two Sets) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose

Wake The Bat w/ Bottle Rocket Science, Kid Reverie @ 3 Kings Tavern

Whiskey Blanket w/ Universal Language Entertainment, 5ve, DJ Gadget @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Fox Moses w/ Rtist, Honeyfur, Ollie & The Mastermind, 2 1/2 Leagues @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Gumbo de Funque @ Goosetown Tavern

Getter @ Temple

Smokin’ On The Funk 4/20 Fest w/ Rowdy Shadehouse, DJ Lucky Luck @ Globe Hall

Morgan Bosman w/ Swank Sinatra, Rachel Bailey, Jay Triiiple @ The Walnut Room

Selina Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground

420 Celebration w/ Dead Phish Orchestra, Electric Beethoven, Down Lo @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Texas Hippie Coalition Rocks Denver On 420 ft. Kobra and The Lotus, Brand of Julez, Granny 4 Barrel, Sideffect, Lowdown @ Herman’s Hideaway

Dragon’s Breath 4/20 ft. Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

30,000 Days @ The Venue

Caspa w/ Youngsta @ The Black Box

3rd Eye Fridays (4/20 Edition) w/ Ziim, FiYah @ The Black Box Lounge

Snoop Dogg + Migos w/ Lil Pump, Rob Stone, Tiara Thomas @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Flosstradamus w/ Kayzo, Famous Dex, Melvv, Ducky @ Red Rocks

Saturday, April 21

Recommended: Opiuo w/ Syzygy Orchestra, SunSquabi, Flamingosis, Anomalie @ Red Rocks

On Saturday, Australian electronic group Opiuo is taking over one of the most sought-after venues in the world – Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Opiuo is known for their fresh take on funk based EDM, which will make you feel the groove almost immediately after listening. Joining Opiuo are Syzygy Orchestra, Flamingosis, Anomalie Colorado-based artist SunSquabi making this another great show to kick of the first month of the Red Rocks season.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Watsky w/ Adam Vida, Invisible Inc. @ The Ogden Theatre

Wild Child w/ Stelth Ulvang @ The Bluebird Theater

Flobots w/ Jaden Carlson Band, 12 Cents For Marvin @ The Gothic Theatre

Pop Up Record Store Day (Day Set) @ Summit Music Hall

DJ Craze w/ DJ Wushu, Gyp Da Hip @ Summit Music Hall

MC Chris w/ Bitforce, An Hobbes @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Joyner Lucas w/ King Green, SP Double @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Sultan + Shepard @ Temple

Advanced Placement Tour w/ Mansionair, Mikky Ekko, NoMBe @ The Marquis Theatre

Sugar Skulls & Marigolds (Album Release) w/ Muscle Beach, Cult of The Lost Cause @ Hi-Dive

Crafteon w/ Pile of Priests, Aetranok, Sulfuric Baptism @ Lost Lake

Peggy Gou + Michael Mayer @ Club Vinyl

Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Lynn Baker Quartet: Tribute To Joe Henderson (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Lissa and Eryn’s Birthday ft. Bolonium, Averages, Sea Of Flame, Deer Creek @ 3 Kings Tavern

Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Something Underground + The Wendy Woo Band w/ Big Paleo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern

Kitchen Dwellers @ Globe Hall

The High Desert w/ Good Gravy, Paper Moonshine @ The Walnut Room

The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Electric Beethoven @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Book Of Love w/ Eloquent, The Siren Project @ Herman’s Hideaway

Hafloween III @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Malcolm Holcombe @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music

Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival w/ La Pompe Jazz, Aaron Walker Quartet ft. Björn Thoroddsen, Harmonious Wail @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Lords of Distortions & TrickShot @ The Venue

Caspa w/ Peekaboo @ The Black Box

Stunna w/ Shoebox, Ryan Vail, Questune, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box Lounge

Ethyl and The Regulars @ Skylark Lounge

Sunday, April 22

Recommended: Jonathan Davis of Korn w/ Palisades, Lola Black @ The Ogden Theatre

The metal band Korn were responsible for such hits as “Freak On A Leash” and “Coming Undone” back in 1998 and 2005 respectively. On Sunday, lead singer and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is performing at The Ogden Theatre. Davis’ voice is known for its intensity that added to Korn’s heavy hitting sound. Davis is gearing up to release his first solo album this year and has already released two singles in preparation. Palisades and Denver artist Lola Black are opening for Davis as this week in concerts comes to an end.

Get tickets here.

Also see…

Michael Jackson Tribute Show @ Summit Music Hall

Protoje w/ Nattali Rize, Gracie Bassie @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

3TEETH w/ HO9909, Street Sects @ The Marquis Theatre

Hemlock w/ SevidemiC, Subzenith, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre

King Lil G w/ EMC Senatra, Hi-Tone, RhymeSight, Swizzy J @ The Oriental Theater

Harumi Rhodes & Margaret McDonald @ Dazzle Jazz

Andy Sydow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Hood Smoke (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Old Sport w/ Americas, Antiphony, Post/War, Bloomers @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen) w/ Coolzey, Mister Zach, Daywish @ Herman’s Hideaway

Hugh Manatee w/ Slow Stoics, Soul Juice @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Pink Matters w/ The Pink Matters Crew @ The Meadowlark

Denver On My Mind w/ Last Of The Easy Riders ft. Dylan Earl, Coal Town Reunion @ The Black Buzzard

Want to get this list before everyone else?