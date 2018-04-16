Are you ready for a crazy week everyone? Sit tight because there are some worthwhile events coming this week as we enter the middle of April. This year, 4/20 happens to be on a Friday, which means it’s time to party in style by attending any one of the many shows going on that day. Whatever you choose to do this week, be safe and have some fun in the Mile High City (pun intended).
Monday, April 16
Recommended: Postcards w/ Boys Home, Rose Gold, Contender, In My Room @ The Marquis Theatre
To kick things off this week, Denver based alternative band Postcards will be headlining The Marquis Theatre on Monday along with fellow acts Boys Home, Rose Gold, Contender and In My Room. Postcards — comprised of members Aiden Grapengeter, Ryan Neff, Gabe Moreno and Alex Scott — have made a name for themselves in the Denver music scene with their heavy hitting power rock sound. This band is worth checking out, and you’ll have your chance to do so this week.
Also see…
Cradle Of Filth w/ Jinjer, Uncured @ Summit Music Hall
Can’t Be Satisfied: Blues Night @ Hi-Dive
TGTG @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
The Bunny Gang @ Goosetown Tavern
Tuesday, April 17
Recommended: RZA: Live From The 36th Chamber @ The Paramount Theatre
If you’re a fan of the Wu-Tang Clan, you will have something to look forward to this week. On Tuesday, the legendary producer and rapper RZA is headed to the Mile High City to perform at The Paramount Theatre on his “Live from the 36th Chamber Tour.” RZA’s ear for producing and nack for rhymes left a lasting mark on the history of rap, and you have to chance to see him when he comes through Denver.
Also see…
Kiefer Sutherland w/ Rick Brantley @ The Bluebird Theater
Kate Nash w/ Miya Folick @ The Gothic Theatre
Turnover w/ Mannequin Pussy, Summer Salt @ Summit Music Hall
The Arturo Complex w/ Lavender Jukebox, Sky Pond @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
Colorado Jazz Workshop: Saturday PM Combo & Saturday Big Band @ Dazzle Jazz
The Classic Trios Explored w/ Jeff Jenkins, Dru Heller, Bill McCrossen @ Nocturne Jazz
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy & His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Geographer w/ Joan, Strange Familia @ Globe Hall
Luther Vandross ft. Ruben Studdard (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Sepia @ The Black Box
Wednesday, April 18
Recommended: Chrome Sparks + Machinedrum @ The Bluebird Theater
On Wednesday, The Bluebird Theater is hosting electro-indie artist Chrome Sparks. Chrome Sparks is known for his in-the-pocket electronic songs that are full of bass, melody and movement. The other co-headlining act for the evening is Machinedrum, who is more EDM oriented. This show will have something for EDM lovers and fans of indie music alike. If you’re looking for some fun in the middle of the week, this will be the show to see.
Also see…
The Breeders w/ Flasher @ The Ogden Theatre
In This Moment + Hollywood Undead w/ The Word Alive, Ded @ The Fillmore
Barclay Crenshaw w/ Lapalux, Mikey Thunder, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Ripe w/ The Dip, Emma Mayes & The Hip @ Larimer Lounge
Made Violent @ Hi-Dive
Michigan Rattlers w/ Herestofightin, Many Mountains @ Lost Lake
Fisher @ Bar Standard
Camila Cabello @ The Paramount Theatre
Kash’d Out + Tunnel Vision w/ Seranation, P-Nuckle @ The Oriental Theater
Shemekia Copeland (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Nick Finzer Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
The Big News @ 3 Kings Tavern
Mandy Yoches And The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Battle Pussy w/ Almataha, Plasma Canvas, Loretta Kill @ Globe Hall
Western Centuries (Record Release) w/ Patrick Dethlefs @ The Walnut Room
Chris Trapper @ Soiled Dove Underground
2Soft w/ DJ Git & Friends @ The Meadowlark
Thursday, April 19
Recommended: 311 + Method Man & Redman w/ Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub Allstars, Chali 2na (Jurrasic 5) @ Red Rocks
Red Rocks season is officially upon us as we enter the first month of calendar shows. One of the first shows of the 2018 season is 311 alongside Method Man and Redman, which is happening this Thursday night. This show is packed full of great music with acts on the bill including Collie Buddz, Prof, Long Beach Dub Allstars and Jurrasic 5’s Chali 2na. On top of their joint (see what we did there, again?) Red Rocks show, 311 is performing at The Ogden while Method Man, Redman, Collie Buddz and Chali 2na are all performing again at Cervantes’ Masterpiece tomorrow.
Also see…
Young Dolph w/ Loud Life Crew, Doobie Newton, BMG Show, ITsEvi, Doozy, DJ YUNG PROFIT, DJ Topshelf @ The Gothic Theatre
Grantful Dead w/ Rapidgrass, Rum Creek (ft. Members of Hot Buttered Rum, Grant Farm, Coral Creek) @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Lincoln Durham w/ The Ghost Wolves @ The Marquis Theatre
Borgo (Album Release) w/ Mile High Soul Club @ Larimer Lounge
Goodnight, Texas w/ Wolf van Elfmand, Staci Foster @ Hi-Dive
The Pack A.D. w/ Meeting House, Plastic Daggers, See Night @ Lost Lake
Chris Lorenzo + Shift K3y @ Beta Nightclub
Scott H. Biram & Jesse Dayton w/ Rod Melancon @ The Oriental Theater
Dueling Pianos w/ Colorado Keys @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Purple Hearts @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Anna Tivel w/ Jeffrey Martin, John Statz @ The Walnut Room
Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
Mark Lavengood Band (Night Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Curation Series ft. Thought Process, Xenolinguist, TF Marz, Jake Walker, FISHBAE, Cool Fleming, Pheel, parkbreezy (Late Set) @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Caspa w/ Trever Kelly @ The Black Box
Gray Area w/ Movesayer @ The Black Box Lounge
Eventually It Will Kill You (Cassette Release) w/ Natural Violence, Prison Glue, Law Of The Night @ The Meadowlark
Friday, April 20
Recommended: 4/20 On The Block ft. Action Bronson, Break Science, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Matisyahu, Protoje, Michal Menert, SuperVision, Chris Karns, Washed Out, RDGLDGRN, Kitchen Dwellers, TNERTLE, Special Guests @ Fox Street Compound
The weird green holiday is finally here. This year, 4/20 happens to fall on a Friday which can only mean one thing — it’s time to party. To celebrate 4/20, the 4/20 On The Block festival is taking over the Fox Street Compound to provide Denver with some great tunes and other recreational activities, if you catch our drift. National acts Action Bronson and Matisyahu are on the bill as well as major Colorado names such as Break Science and TNERTLE making this a great way to spend 4/20 this year.
Also see…
311 @ The Ogden Theatre
Split Lip Rayfield w/ 300 Days @ The Bluebird Theater
Afroman w/ David Frederick, SwizZy B, Special Guests @ The Gothic Theatre
Michal Menert & The Pretty Fantastics w/ Adam Deitch Producer Set ft. Chris Karns (LP Live), Borahm Lee (Break Science), Daily Bread, Tortuga (Late Set) @ The Gothic Theatre
Front 242 @ Summit Music Hall
Method Man & Redman w/ Collie Buddz, Chali 2na, Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Andy Frasco and The U.N. w/ The Broadcast, Kory Montgomery Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Zaytoven w/ Dallas Garcia, Rhymesight, Indigo Ace, O.T.I.S @ The Marquis Theatre
Don’t Fear The Reefer: 4/20 at The Hi-Dive w/ Dylan Earl & the Reasons Why, Space In Time, Last of The Easy Riders, Andy Hamilton & The Rocky Mountain Contraband, High Planes Honky @ Hi-Dive
The Bad Engrish w/ The Stickups, Ballistic Biscuit, Bottom Bracket (7″ Release) @ Lost Lake
Nero (DJ Set) w/ WLKNGMACHINE, Sureshot @ Beta Nightclub
Chris Webby @ The Roxy Theatre
Wake The Dead @ Milk Bar
Women In Jazz ft. Annie Booth Trio (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Willie Jones III Quintet (Two Sets) (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Joe Nichols @ The Grizzly Rose
Wake The Bat w/ Bottle Rocket Science, Kid Reverie @ 3 Kings Tavern
Whiskey Blanket w/ Universal Language Entertainment, 5ve, DJ Gadget @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Fox Moses w/ Rtist, Honeyfur, Ollie & The Mastermind, 2 1/2 Leagues @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Gumbo de Funque @ Goosetown Tavern
Getter @ Temple
Smokin’ On The Funk 4/20 Fest w/ Rowdy Shadehouse, DJ Lucky Luck @ Globe Hall
Morgan Bosman w/ Swank Sinatra, Rachel Bailey, Jay Triiiple @ The Walnut Room
Selina Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground
420 Celebration w/ Dead Phish Orchestra, Electric Beethoven, Down Lo @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Texas Hippie Coalition Rocks Denver On 420 ft. Kobra and The Lotus, Brand of Julez, Granny 4 Barrel, Sideffect, Lowdown @ Herman’s Hideaway
Dragon’s Breath 4/20 ft. Special Guests @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Best of Open Stage @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
30,000 Days @ The Venue
Caspa w/ Youngsta @ The Black Box
3rd Eye Fridays (4/20 Edition) w/ Ziim, FiYah @ The Black Box Lounge
Snoop Dogg + Migos w/ Lil Pump, Rob Stone, Tiara Thomas @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Flosstradamus w/ Kayzo, Famous Dex, Melvv, Ducky @ Red Rocks
Saturday, April 21
Recommended: Opiuo w/ Syzygy Orchestra, SunSquabi, Flamingosis, Anomalie @ Red Rocks
On Saturday, Australian electronic group Opiuo is taking over one of the most sought-after venues in the world – Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Opiuo is known for their fresh take on funk based EDM, which will make you feel the groove almost immediately after listening. Joining Opiuo are Syzygy Orchestra, Flamingosis, Anomalie Colorado-based artist SunSquabi making this another great show to kick of the first month of the Red Rocks season.
Also see…
Watsky w/ Adam Vida, Invisible Inc. @ The Ogden Theatre
Wild Child w/ Stelth Ulvang @ The Bluebird Theater
Flobots w/ Jaden Carlson Band, 12 Cents For Marvin @ The Gothic Theatre
Pop Up Record Store Day (Day Set) @ Summit Music Hall
DJ Craze w/ DJ Wushu, Gyp Da Hip @ Summit Music Hall
MC Chris w/ Bitforce, An Hobbes @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Joyner Lucas w/ King Green, SP Double @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Sultan + Shepard @ Temple
Advanced Placement Tour w/ Mansionair, Mikky Ekko, NoMBe @ The Marquis Theatre
Sugar Skulls & Marigolds (Album Release) w/ Muscle Beach, Cult of The Lost Cause @ Hi-Dive
Crafteon w/ Pile of Priests, Aetranok, Sulfuric Baptism @ Lost Lake
Peggy Gou + Michael Mayer @ Club Vinyl
Purnell Steen (Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Lynn Baker Quartet: Tribute To Joe Henderson (Night Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Lissa and Eryn’s Birthday ft. Bolonium, Averages, Sea Of Flame, Deer Creek @ 3 Kings Tavern
Wake & Bake Brunch w/ DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Something Underground + The Wendy Woo Band w/ Big Paleo @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
DJ EM Karaoke @ Goosetown Tavern
Kitchen Dwellers @ Globe Hall
The High Desert w/ Good Gravy, Paper Moonshine @ The Walnut Room
The Long Run (Eagles Tribute) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Phish Orchestra w/ Electric Beethoven @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Book Of Love w/ Eloquent, The Siren Project @ Herman’s Hideaway
Hafloween III @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Malcolm Holcombe @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill Music
Colorado Gypsy Jazz Festival w/ La Pompe Jazz, Aaron Walker Quartet ft. Björn Thoroddsen, Harmonious Wail @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Lords of Distortions & TrickShot @ The Venue
Caspa w/ Peekaboo @ The Black Box
Stunna w/ Shoebox, Ryan Vail, Questune, X-TS Emcee @ The Black Box Lounge
Ethyl and The Regulars @ Skylark Lounge
Sunday, April 22
Recommended: Jonathan Davis of Korn w/ Palisades, Lola Black @ The Ogden Theatre
The metal band Korn were responsible for such hits as “Freak On A Leash” and “Coming Undone” back in 1998 and 2005 respectively. On Sunday, lead singer and Korn frontman Jonathan Davis is performing at The Ogden Theatre. Davis’ voice is known for its intensity that added to Korn’s heavy hitting sound. Davis is gearing up to release his first solo album this year and has already released two singles in preparation. Palisades and Denver artist Lola Black are opening for Davis as this week in concerts comes to an end.
Also see…
Michael Jackson Tribute Show @ Summit Music Hall
Protoje w/ Nattali Rize, Gracie Bassie @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
3TEETH w/ HO9909, Street Sects @ The Marquis Theatre
Hemlock w/ SevidemiC, Subzenith, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre
King Lil G w/ EMC Senatra, Hi-Tone, RhymeSight, Swizzy J @ The Oriental Theater
Harumi Rhodes & Margaret McDonald @ Dazzle Jazz
Andy Sydow (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Hood Smoke (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Old Sport w/ Americas, Antiphony, Post/War, Bloomers @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Joe Jack Talcum (Dead Milkmen) w/ Coolzey, Mister Zach, Daywish @ Herman’s Hideaway
Hugh Manatee w/ Slow Stoics, Soul Juice @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Pink Matters w/ The Pink Matters Crew @ The Meadowlark
Denver On My Mind w/ Last Of The Easy Riders ft. Dylan Earl, Coal Town Reunion @ The Black Buzzard
