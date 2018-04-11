Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

Colorado is bursting at the seams with upcoming music festivals. Between 303 Music Fest, Grandoozy, Arise, Sonic Bloom and the just announced Fractal Peaks Arts & Music Experience, there’s no shortage of excuses to take off work in the coming months. This August 9 through 13 The Fractal Peaks Arts & Music Experience is happening at Hummingbird Ranch, in Rye, Colorado. The location may sound familiar because it’s the same ranch that hosts Sonic Bloom. Born from the Acidmath community, the festival was created as a safe space for the community to gather and celebrate a new type of artistic experience.–

The festival is located in the picturesque Spanish Peaks of the Rocky Mountains. The festival will go a full three days, giving festival lovers an excuse for a full-on summertime celebration.The team behind the Fractal Peaks festival has yet to release details as far as their lineup and participating vendors. They have, however, released the dates and location.

The event will take place Friday, August 10 through Monday, August 13 at Hummingbird Ranch (736 County Rd., 653, Rye.) For general admission, VIP and camping tickets, go here.