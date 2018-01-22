The days seem to be flying by as we are now in the final full week of January. As always, The Mile High City has plenty of concerts and musical events to attend. Challenge yourself to do something different this week. You can head over to The Bluebird and support a local line up or attend one of Ophelia’s musical brunch sets accompanied by a local act. There is so much to explore in the Denver music scene and we’ve got your guide to it all below.
Monday, January 22
Recommended: Passion Pit w/ courtship. @ Ogden Theatre
Hailing from Boston, the indie-pop ensemble Passion Pit is making their way to Denver to kick off the week on Monday night. Passion Pit is known for piecing together elements of synth-pop and rock to form their own signature sound. The indie-duo courtship. will be providing support for the evening, making this a great way to kick off this week in concerts.
Also see…
The Wombats w/ Blaenavon, Future Feats @ Gothic Theatre
Dee-1 w/ Reason The Citizen @ Globe Hall
Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern
Tuesday, January 23
Recommended: Banditos w/ Famous Men @ Larimer Lounge
It’s hard to pinpoint what genre to classify Banditos under, but one could say they are a tight mixture of bluegrass, country rock and folk all tied together to form a sound that will make you tap your foot unknowingly. Better yet, Banditos are coming to Denver to headline the Larimer Lounge on Tuesday. Joining the Nashville rooted band is Boulder’s own Famous Men making this a great blend of national and local talent.
Also see…
Jack’s Smirking Revenge w/ Kali Masi, Narrow Head, Loretta Kill @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Pavlo @ Soiled Dove Underground
Noah Wilson w/ Hallie Spoor, Ethan Griggs, Cooper Kaminsky, Kaitlyn “KDubbs” Williams @ The Walnut Room
Sweet Ascent w/ Anson, Polar Bodies @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Mikrodot w/ Sectra, Punjahbae & Friends @ The Black Box
The Winter Sounds w/ HiFi Gentry @ Lost Lale
Wednesday, January 24
Recommended: Joe Satriani, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater) and Phil Collen (of Def Leppard) @ Paramount Theatre
Three of the most shredding guitar players out there are coming to The Paramount Theatre for a night of face melting riffs and solos. Guitarists Joe Satriani, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen will join forces on Wednesday to deliver one hell of a show right in the middle of LoDo. If you’re a fan of prog rock or metal, this will be the show to see.
Also see…
Brownie DJ Set w/ Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Neon Dreams @ Larimer Lounge
Stephen Brooks Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
World War Me w/ Oh, Weatherly, Sunsleep, 1000 Miles of Fire @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Alan Doyle w/ Donovan Woods @ Soiled Dove Underground
Boar Worship w/ Sceptres, Killing Creation @ Lost Lake
Thursday, January 25
Recommended: One Flew West w/ Compass & Cavern, Silver & Gold @ Bluebird Theater
One Flew West is a Denver rock band who have been making moves in the Denver music scene for the last few years and are gearing up for a rock solid 2018. On Thursday, One Flew West will be headlining The Bluebird Theater with fellow Colorado artists Compass & Cavern and Silver & Gold making this a night of wonderful local talent. Tickets are still available, so grab them while you still can.
Also see…
Rapid Grass w/ Salem, Miles Over Mountains @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Freddy Rule w/ PK, Sound Safari @ Larimer Lounge
Summer Camp w/ Special Guests TBA @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Xavier Wulf @ Gothic Theatre
Vatican Vamps Album Release w/ Kramies, Holy Fear @ Hi-Dive
Goldfish @ Beta Nightclub
Intuit w/ Mbanza @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Somatoast w/ Hullabalo0, Alejo, Path of Moose, Zonra @ The Black Box
DJ Imeh w/ Bdods, SpringR, Sather Bass @ The Lounge at The Black Box
Blackbird Blackbird w/ Chewey & Bach @ Your Mom’s House Denver
The Secret Sisters @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Good Riddance w/ Joy Subtraction, Allout Helter @ Marquis Theater
The Veer Union w/ Bound By Years, Funeral Skull, Put to Rights @ Herman’s Hideaway
Eric Martin (of Mr Big) w/ Trixter @ The Venue
Heart To Gold w/ Lonely Bones, Victim Culture, Casual, Lowfaith @ Lost Lake
Friday, January 26
Recommended: Michal Menert + Breaking Biscuits w/ Late Night Radio, Eliot Lipp, Dynohunter, Unlimited Gravity @ The Fillmore
What’s better than one headliner at The Fillmore? How about seeing both Michal Menert and Breaking Biscuits take over The Fillmore Auditorium on Friday to start the weekend? Menert is an electronic act out of Denver who is known to put on an energetic show. Breaking Biscuits, comprised of members from Break Science and The Disco Biscuits, are also known to bring down the house with their sounds. Colorado acts Late Night Radio, Dynohunter and Unlimited Gravity along with Eliot Lipp are on the bill for the evening as well.
Also see…
Jeff Austin Band w/ Chain Station, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Cycles w/ lespecial, The Elegant Plums @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Poor Bodhi w/ Today’s Paramount @ Globe Hall
Silverstein & Tonight Alive w/ Broadside, Picturesque @ Summit Music Hall
SolSatellite w/ Zanib @ Larimer Lounge
Yung Gleesh @ The Roxy Theatre
Lost Point w/ WHISKEY STARSHIP, Your Own Medicine, 30,000 Days, The Campfire Vendetta @ Herman’s Hideaway
SF1: A Night of “Outkast” @ The Oriental Theater
Fonzie w/ Citrus, John Perez, Noah Deep @ The Black Box
El Javi w/ Kayla Marque @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
CO Coalition for the Homeless Benefit w/ Ned Garthe Explosion, Colfax Speed Queen, Danny Dodge & the Dodge Gang, Bad Licks @ Hi-Dive
One Way Ride w/ Silver & Smoke, Jesse R.S. @ Lost Lake
Gerald Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dubskin w/ Mikey Thunder @ Bluebird Theater
Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore w/ The Hamkickers Club @ Daniels Hall @ Swallow Hill Music
Songwriters In The Round w/ Wolf Van Elfmand, Joe Johnson, Danny Shafer @ Tuft Theatre @ Swallow Hill Music
SIA/OR Afterparty Ft. ICE C.R.E.A.M. and 420 Fashion Models w/ Nyame, Type, Old Soul Era, Crimsen @ Marquis Theater
Cassadee Pope @ Grizzle Rose
Seth Walker @ The Walnut Room
THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark
Saturday, January 27
Recommended: RJD2 w/ TNERTLE, Unfold @ Ogden Theatre
Musician, DJ and producer RJD2 is returning to Colorado for a show at The Ogden Theatre on Saturday with his full band. Almost exactly a year ago, RJD2 took The Ogden by storm and there is no doubt that he will bring the fire again. Joining the Philly-based musician are Colorado acts TNERTLE and Unfold, making this a funky way to spend a Saturday night.
Also see…
Circuit des Yeux w/ Howling Hex @ Larimer Lounge
45s Against 45 All ’80s Edition @ Hi-Dive
The Funk Hunters w/ Defunk, TruFeelz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Dave Watts & Friends w/ Jason Hann, Roosevelt Collier, Ian Neville, Chuck Jones, Todd Stoops, Jans Ingber, Camille Who?, Gabe Mervine, Nick Gerlach, Big Mean Sound Machine @ Cervantes’ Other Side
DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Good Intentions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Float Like a Buffalo w/ The Pharoahs, O’Connor Brothers, Leaving Concord @ Herman’s Hideaway
Eighty3 @ The Venue
Mr. Bill w/ kLL sMTH, Dillard, G-Wiz @ The Black Box
STRFKR w/ Reptaliens @ Gothic Theatre
SIA w/ Chuck Treece, Frontside Five @ Goosetown Tavern
Gerald Albright (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Yung Lean & Sad Boys @ Bluebird Theater
Swallow Hill Teacher Feature @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Julie Geller w/ Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe @ The Walnut Room
Calvin Hobbes w/ Mersiv, Knat Turner, Opal-ite, Dapolitiks, Unexotic @ The Lounge at The Black Box
Sulphurensis w/ Man Made God, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Cyclonus, Dirty Sprite @ Marquis Theater
Sunday, January 28
Recommended: Mary Lambert w/ Mal Blum @ Larimer Lounge
Mary Lambert wears many hats in the music industry. From poet to singer-songwriter, Lambert is a multi-talented artist and she’s bringing her skill set to Larimer Lounge on Sunday to end the week. You may recognize her voice on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ hit “Same Love” back in 2012. Come see Lambert and New York’s Mal Blum as they make their way to Denver.
Also see…
Afton Showcase ft. Full Circle Blues Band, Knowtice, Subzenith PÉREZ, Ryan Dart, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
DJ Hollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Dirty Fences w/ Fast Eddy @ Moon Room @ Summit Music Hall
Suzanne Santo (of HONEYHONEY) w/ Mapache @ Globe Hall
Funeral Skull w/ Tunnel Out @ Lost Lake
Leave a Reply