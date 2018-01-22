The days seem to be flying by as we are now in the final full week of January. As always, The Mile High City has plenty of concerts and musical events to attend. Challenge yourself to do something different this week. You can head over to The Bluebird and support a local line up or attend one of Ophelia’s musical brunch sets accompanied by a local act. There is so much to explore in the Denver music scene and we’ve got your guide to it all below.

Monday, January 22

Recommended: Passion Pit w/ courtship. @ Ogden Theatre

Hailing from Boston, the indie-pop ensemble Passion Pit is making their way to Denver to kick off the week on Monday night. Passion Pit is known for piecing together elements of synth-pop and rock to form their own signature sound. The indie-duo courtship. will be providing support for the evening, making this a great way to kick off this week in concerts.

The Wombats w/ Blaenavon, Future Feats @ Gothic Theatre

Dee-1 w/ Reason The Citizen @ Globe Hall

Panties at the Bar Burlesque Show (Every Monday) @ 3 Kings Tavern

Tuesday, January 23

Recommended: Banditos w/ Famous Men @ Larimer Lounge

It’s hard to pinpoint what genre to classify Banditos under, but one could say they are a tight mixture of bluegrass, country rock and folk all tied together to form a sound that will make you tap your foot unknowingly. Better yet, Banditos are coming to Denver to headline the Larimer Lounge on Tuesday. Joining the Nashville rooted band is Boulder’s own Famous Men making this a great blend of national and local talent.

Jack’s Smirking Revenge w/ Kali Masi, Narrow Head, Loretta Kill @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Pavlo @ Soiled Dove Underground

Noah Wilson w/ Hallie Spoor, Ethan Griggs, Cooper Kaminsky, Kaitlyn “KDubbs” Williams @ The Walnut Room

Sweet Ascent w/ Anson, Polar Bodies @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Mikrodot w/ Sectra, Punjahbae & Friends @ The Black Box

The Winter Sounds w/ HiFi Gentry @ Lost Lale

Wednesday, January 24

Recommended: Joe Satriani, John Petrucci (of Dream Theater) and Phil Collen (of Def Leppard) @ Paramount Theatre

Three of the most shredding guitar players out there are coming to The Paramount Theatre for a night of face melting riffs and solos. Guitarists Joe Satriani, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen will join forces on Wednesday to deliver one hell of a show right in the middle of LoDo. If you’re a fan of prog rock or metal, this will be the show to see.

Brownie DJ Set w/ Mikey Thunder, JuBee, Jordan Polovina, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Neon Dreams @ Larimer Lounge

Stephen Brooks Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

World War Me w/ Oh, Weatherly, Sunsleep, 1000 Miles of Fire @ Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Alan Doyle w/ Donovan Woods @ Soiled Dove Underground

Boar Worship w/ Sceptres, Killing Creation @ Lost Lake

Thursday, January 25

Recommended: One Flew West w/ Compass & Cavern, Silver & Gold @ Bluebird Theater

One Flew West is a Denver rock band who have been making moves in the Denver music scene for the last few years and are gearing up for a rock solid 2018. On Thursday, One Flew West will be headlining The Bluebird Theater with fellow Colorado artists Compass & Cavern and Silver & Gold making this a night of wonderful local talent. Tickets are still available, so grab them while you still can.

Rapid Grass w/ Salem, Miles Over Mountains @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Freddy Rule w/ PK, Sound Safari @ Larimer Lounge

Summer Camp w/ Special Guests TBA @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Xavier Wulf @ Gothic Theatre

Vatican Vamps Album Release w/ Kramies, Holy Fear @ Hi-Dive

Goldfish @ Beta Nightclub

Intuit w/ Mbanza @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Somatoast w/ Hullabalo0, Alejo, Path of Moose, Zonra @ The Black Box

DJ Imeh w/ Bdods, SpringR, Sather Bass @ The Lounge at The Black Box

Blackbird Blackbird w/ Chewey & Bach @ Your Mom’s House Denver

The Secret Sisters @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Good Riddance w/ Joy Subtraction, Allout Helter @ Marquis Theater

The Veer Union w/ Bound By Years, Funeral Skull, Put to Rights @ Herman’s Hideaway

Eric Martin (of Mr Big) w/ Trixter @ The Venue

Heart To Gold w/ Lonely Bones, Victim Culture, Casual, Lowfaith @ Lost Lake

Friday, January 26

Recommended: Michal Menert + Breaking Biscuits w/ Late Night Radio, Eliot Lipp, Dynohunter, Unlimited Gravity @ The Fillmore

What’s better than one headliner at The Fillmore? How about seeing both Michal Menert and Breaking Biscuits take over The Fillmore Auditorium on Friday to start the weekend? Menert is an electronic act out of Denver who is known to put on an energetic show. Breaking Biscuits, comprised of members from Break Science and The Disco Biscuits, are also known to bring down the house with their sounds. Colorado acts Late Night Radio, Dynohunter and Unlimited Gravity along with Eliot Lipp are on the bill for the evening as well.

Jeff Austin Band w/ Chain Station, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Cycles w/ lespecial, The Elegant Plums @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Poor Bodhi w/ Today’s Paramount @ Globe Hall

Silverstein & Tonight Alive w/ Broadside, Picturesque @ Summit Music Hall

SolSatellite w/ Zanib @ Larimer Lounge

Yung Gleesh @ The Roxy Theatre

Lost Point w/ WHISKEY STARSHIP, Your Own Medicine, 30,000 Days, The Campfire Vendetta @ Herman’s Hideaway

SF1: A Night of “Outkast” @ The Oriental Theater

Fonzie w/ Citrus, John Perez, Noah Deep @ The Black Box

El Javi w/ Kayla Marque @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

CO Coalition for the Homeless Benefit w/ Ned Garthe Explosion, Colfax Speed Queen, Danny Dodge & the Dodge Gang, Bad Licks @ Hi-Dive

One Way Ride w/ Silver & Smoke, Jesse R.S. @ Lost Lake

Gerald Albright @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dubskin w/ Mikey Thunder @ Bluebird Theater

Mollie O’Brien & Rich Moore w/ The Hamkickers Club @ Daniels Hall @ Swallow Hill Music

Songwriters In The Round w/ Wolf Van Elfmand, Joe Johnson, Danny Shafer @ Tuft Theatre @ Swallow Hill Music

SIA/OR Afterparty Ft. ICE C.R.E.A.M. and 420 Fashion Models w/ Nyame, Type, Old Soul Era, Crimsen @ Marquis Theater

Cassadee Pope @ Grizzle Rose

Seth Walker @ The Walnut Room

THE SOLUTION w/ DJ Lowkey (Every Friday) @ The Meadowlark

Saturday, January 27

Recommended: RJD2 w/ TNERTLE, Unfold @ Ogden Theatre

Musician, DJ and producer RJD2 is returning to Colorado for a show at The Ogden Theatre on Saturday with his full band. Almost exactly a year ago, RJD2 took The Ogden by storm and there is no doubt that he will bring the fire again. Joining the Philly-based musician are Colorado acts TNERTLE and Unfold, making this a funky way to spend a Saturday night.

Circuit des Yeux w/ Howling Hex @ Larimer Lounge

45s Against 45 All ’80s Edition @ Hi-Dive

The Funk Hunters w/ Defunk, TruFeelz @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Dave Watts & Friends w/ Jason Hann, Roosevelt Collier, Ian Neville, Chuck Jones, Todd Stoops, Jans Ingber, Camille Who?, Gabe Mervine, Nick Gerlach, Big Mean Sound Machine @ Cervantes’ Other Side

DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Good Intentions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Float Like a Buffalo w/ The Pharoahs, O’Connor Brothers, Leaving Concord @ Herman’s Hideaway

Eighty3 @ The Venue

Mr. Bill w/ kLL sMTH, Dillard, G-Wiz @ The Black Box

STRFKR w/ Reptaliens @ Gothic Theatre

SIA w/ Chuck Treece, Frontside Five @ Goosetown Tavern

Gerald Albright (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Yung Lean & Sad Boys @ Bluebird Theater

Swallow Hill Teacher Feature @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Julie Geller w/ Hal Aqua and the Lost Tribe @ The Walnut Room

Calvin Hobbes w/ Mersiv, Knat Turner, Opal-ite, Dapolitiks, Unexotic @ The Lounge at The Black Box

Sulphurensis w/ Man Made God, It’s Always Sunny in Tijuana, Cyclonus, Dirty Sprite @ Marquis Theater

Sunday, January 28

Recommended: Mary Lambert w/ Mal Blum @ Larimer Lounge

Mary Lambert wears many hats in the music industry. From poet to singer-songwriter, Lambert is a multi-talented artist and she’s bringing her skill set to Larimer Lounge on Sunday to end the week. You may recognize her voice on Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ hit “Same Love” back in 2012. Come see Lambert and New York’s Mal Blum as they make their way to Denver.

Afton Showcase ft. Full Circle Blues Band, Knowtice, Subzenith PÉREZ, Ryan Dart, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

DJ Hollow @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Dirty Fences w/ Fast Eddy @ Moon Room @ Summit Music Hall

Suzanne Santo (of HONEYHONEY) w/ Mapache @ Globe Hall

Funeral Skull w/ Tunnel Out @ Lost Lake

