Go here for updates on concert announcements and more sent to your inbox.

Electronic favorite Odesza is returning to Red Rocks this summer on June 15. The duo has played the venue annually for a few years now, whether it be their own headlining show or a co-headlining show.

Known famously for the single “Say My Name,” the Seattle two-some hit the music scene hard with the debut of their first album Summer’s Gone in 2012 and EP My Friends Never Die 2013. Since — they’ve been nominated for Best Dance/Electric Album and Best Dance Recording at the Grammy’s and reached number three on the Billboard Top 200 with A Moment Apart. Their latest endeavor, The 2018 “A Moment Apart Tour” announced December 4 will kick off February 2 at the Laneway Festival before making its way to Denver this summer.

Odesza tweeted this morning information to purchase pre-sale tickets tomorrow at 10 a.m. MT — go here and enter the password “APART.” We expect tickets to go fast for this show. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. with a presale starting Thursday, January 25 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available here.