This morning, HAIM announced their upcoming Red Rocks show for the “Sister Sister Sister Tour” bringing with them Maggie Rogers and Lizzo. The show will take place May 28, showcasing their newest album Something To Tell You. The traveling sisterhood — known for their angsty bassface — most recently performed at the Ogden Theatre in September of 2017. This Red Rocks show proves the trio is only continuing their rise in popularity and artistic abilities.

With middle-parts and shaggy, ’70s-esque, long locks, Este, Danielle and Alana Haim are each roughly three years apart but are also close friends. HAIM has been amped about their sisterhood and girl power since 2006 — and people love it. The sister act used to be in a band with their parents called Rockinhaim. But now HAIM [pronounced: high-im], the family surname, means “life” in Hebrew, and the sisters are rocking harder than ever.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. with presale beginning at 10 a.m. January 25 and will be available here.