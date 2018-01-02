Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.

Bookmark this page to reference these Denver food events all month long, and let us know in the comments what Denver food events you’d like to see included in Dig Into February next month.

Newly Open

These are notable restaurants, coffee shops and bars that opened in Denver last month. For locations that we expect to open that didn’t quite make it last year, click here.

Kazan Ramen

The Lowdown: New to Tennyson, the opening of this ramen shop proves that when it comes to Denver and ramen, the limit does not exist. We can’t get enough

Don’t Miss: The restaurant has a unique way of serving its ramen. It’s poured and heated tableside in a 300 degree hot stone bowl. Click here for details.

Santo

The Lowdown: Top Chef winner Hosea Rosenberg opened Santo — a spicy food lover’s paradise that pays homage to his New Mexican roots.

Don’t Miss: The chile — green and red. We shared all of our favorite bites and sips here.

Misaki & Juniper Pig

(inside Stanley Marketplace)

The Lowdown: Stanley Marketplace welcomed two new concepts to its food hall this month — Misaki Sushi and Juniper Pig Butcher Shop.

Don’t Miss: We explain the two in more depth here — including what to order.

Ultreia

The Lowdown: From Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch comes Ultreia in Union Station — its a Spanish and Portuguese tapas spot that’s a true can’t-miss this season.

Don’t Miss: The Jamon trio ($20.40) with three excellent hams — including the legendary four-year aged $1,000 Iberican, pictured above. See more of our favorites here.

FNG

The Lowdown: Troy Guard’s newest concept opened in the Highlands this month, and its 1970s and 1980s vibes make for a great new watering hole.

Don’t Miss: All of the cocktails are great, but we loved Guard’s favorite, a gin gimlet-inspired cocktail — Give My Love to Rose. See more of the selection in our recap here.

Excuses to Celebrate

As if the holiday season didn’t fill your bellies enough, here are a few excuses to celebrate, eat and drink for no real reason. Keep this list handy for nights you’re ready to get out of the house.

January 4: National Spaghetti Day

The Lowdown: It’s comforting, filling and tasty. We can’t get enough of this cold weather classic.

Don’t Miss: Marcella’s spaghetti and meatball dish is a can’t-miss. They call the giant veal meatball the eighth wonder of the world.

January 20: Cheese Lover’s Day

The Lowdown: We don’t feel that this one needs an explanation.

Don’t Miss: There are so many opportunities to get cheesy in Denver. Try our recap last year of the best cheese shops in the city or a cheesemaking class at Wine & Whey.

January 22: Southern Food Day

The Lowdown: If you’re from the south or just have a love for the region’s food, January 22 is for you.

Don’t Miss: Our recap of places to eat if you’re a southern transplant in Denver is a great resource, and don’t miss Soul Food Kitchen, which just opened a second location this year.

January 27: Bourbon & Bacon Fest

The Lowdown: Bourbon fans — don’t miss this one. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest presented by Buffalo Trace Bourbon will be full of local chefs’ best bacon dishes and an array of specialty bourbons and unique whiskey.

Don’t Miss: Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out — click here to purchase.

January 31: Hot Chocolate Day

The Lowdown: When the weather is cold, there’s only one thing on our mind — hot chocolate. We’ve been sipping it all season long, but January 31 gives us a nice excuse to indulge again.

Don’t Miss: Our breakdown of the best hot chocolate spots in the city, coming later this month. stay tuned.

Eat Well, Give Back

Denver is a giving community, and there are countless events every month benefitting non-profits across the city. However, in Dig In, we specifically highlight food and beverage events that supporting food-focused causes and non-profits — those that tackle hunger, service industry assistance and more.

January 28: Drink Red Wear Red

When: Sunday, January 28, 6-10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax, Denver

The Lowdown: The Colorado Restaurant Association’s Drink Read Wear Red benefits the CRA Mile High Chapter “Hardship Fund” and the Colorado Restaurant Foundation newly-established Angel Relief Fund — both of which provide emergency assistance grants to restaurant employees in need. Come sip wine, beer and spirits and delicious restaurant bites from many of the places in the community that this event can serve.