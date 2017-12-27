Santa dropped off more than presents this year. On December 22, he also gave us Kazan Ramen, a ramen shop straight from Osaka, Japan.

Ramen is poured and heated tableside in front of customers in 300 degree Celsius hot stone bowl. The “volcano-style” red top will blow steam from the lid, like a tea kettle, to let you know when it’s piping hot and ready for slurping. Ramen volcano varieties include the Kazan Shoyu Ramen ($15-18) with pork soy sauce broth, braised pork belly, bean sprouts, cabbage, onion, carrot and green onion. Or, try the options with miso, seafood or curry. The menu also includes “tapas” like edamame or shrimp toast, heavier appetizers and rice bowls. Handmade noodles, gyoza and hand-carved chashu are also freshly prepared every day. Adding to the already bustling ramen scene in Denver, Kazan adds a performance-based twist.. The “volcano-style” red top will blow steam from the lid, like a tea kettle, to let you know when it’s piping hot and ready for slurping. Ramen volcano varieties include thewith pork soy sauce broth, braised pork belly, bean sprouts, cabbage, onion, carrot and green onion. Or, try the options with miso, seafood or curry. The menu also includes “tapas” like edamame or shrimp toast, heavier appetizers and rice bowls. Handmade noodles, gyoza and hand-carved chashu are also freshly prepared every day.