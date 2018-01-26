We’ve all been there — you come home drunk after a long night, and all you want to do is eat. Typically, you raid the fridge and make the nastiest, greasiest food you can think of, or you make your Uber driver take you to our nearest McDonald’s. No matter your vice, you wake up to your stomach asking, “How could do that to me?”

Luckily, it doesn’t have to be that way. In the name of journalism, we got drunk and went to a few neighborhoods to find the best places to kick the drunchies. So no matter what part of Denver you live in, there’s no need to let the late night craving go horribly awry at home.

Capitol Hill

Benny Blancos

Where: 616 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Late Night Hours: Sunday – Monday, 11 – 3 a.m.

Lowdown: If you’re in Capitol Hill and you’re craving some pizza, stumble your way into Benny Blancos. Not only are they open until 3 a.m., but they have some seriously good pizza. Not only can you get whole pies but you can get sandwiches, calzones, salads and of course wings and other delicious apps. We recommend coming in a trying either a specialty pizza or just plain cheese and adding toppings for just $1.50 each.

Sexy Pizza

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 1018 E. 11th Ave., Denver

Late Night Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11 – 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 11- 2 a.m.

Lowdown: Everyone loves pizza when they’re drunk as well as when they’re sober, but let’s be honest – drunk pizza is the best pizza. Sexy Pizza has isn’t just all pizza though, it offers pasta, salads, wings, subs and desserts. If you ever want to grab a quick bite but everything sounds good to you then get your drunk self into Sexy Pizza. Our favorite is the buffalo chicken ($14.49) which just got added to the menu and we’re thankful that it did. It includes buffalo chicken, a spicy ranch sauce and mozzarella.

City O’ City

Where: 206 E. 13th Ave., Denver

Late Night Hours: Monday – Sunday 7 – 2 a.m.

Lowdown: Vegans, we did not forget about you. City O’ City is the perfect place to go if you don’t eat animal products and believe us — this place is drunchie certified. Not only can you get some delicious pretzels with vegan cheese, but you can keep the party going with amazing cocktails and beer off the late night menu. Our favorite is the poutine ($10) which (if you don’t know) is french fries smothered in gravy and cheese curds. It’s the perfect messy food to complete an equally messy night.

Colfax

Atomic Cowboy

Where: 3237 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Late Night Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Lowdown: Atomic Cowboy is home to Fat Sully’s Pizza and Denver Biscuit Company, but late-night it’s all about that pizza. Grab it by the slice ($3.50) or a whole pie to dig into in-store, to go or delivery for when you just want to late-night it on the couch.

Tom’s Diner

Where: 601 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Late Night Hours: 24 hours, seven days a week

Lowdown: If you’re one of those drinkers that likes to stay out until last call, you’ll like Tom’s Diner — it doesn’t close. Not only do you get to stay out at the bars until close, but you can also get burgers, milkshakes and breakfast all night too. One of our favorite foods is the Monte Cristo ($8.75) it’s loaded full of ham, turkey, swiss cheese and served with your choice of a side.

South Broadway

Pie Hole

Where: 44 S. Broadway, Denver

Late Night Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 12 p.m. – 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Lowdown: Beer and pizza are obviously the perfect combo, but it’s even more perfect when they’re paired together late at night. Grab a slice of pizza or a whole pizza – depending on how drunk you got, and be sure to include some garlic knots, a cookie and a beer to your order. Our favorite pizza is the Ninja Pie ($17.68) it comes generously loaded with pepperoni, jalapeno and pineapple which makes it perfectly spicy and sweet.

Sputniks

Where: 3 S. Broadway, Denver

Late Night Hours: Monday – Friday, 10:30 – 2 a.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 – 2 a.m.

Lowdown: From small plates to sandwiches to brunch to amazing cocktails, Sputniks will not disappoint. The vintage-styled vegan and vegetarian place is perfect to keep the party going with its fun atmosphere and amazing food. We recommend the fried pickle chips or the fries to pair one the amazing eight sauces.

LoDo

Marquis Theatre Pizza

Where: 2009 Larimer St., Denver

Late Night Hours: Sunday, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m., Monday – Wednesday, 11 – 12 a.m., Thursday and Friday, 11 – 3 a.m., Saturday, 12 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Lowdown: You can never have enough pizza when you’re drunk that’s why we added Marquis. Not only is it open late night and are in a popular part of town but it offers whole pizzas, calzones and desserts. Keep in mind that 12 – 3 a.m. walk-in slices only. We recommend the High On Fire ($22 – 25) which is loaded up with spicy tomato sauce, pepperoni, onion, jalapeno, black olive and fresh garlic.

Cheba Hut

Where: 1531 Champa St., Denver

Late Night Hours: Monday – Thursday, 10 – 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 – 2 a.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Lowdown: It doesn’t matter if you have the drunchies or the munchies, Cheba Hut is a perfect cure to both.It is open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and has a full bar, so you can get your last drinks in as well as your food. If you’re not hungry enough for an actual sandwich then grab a smaller item off the “Munchies” menu which includes smaller items such as brownies, chocolate chip cookies, pretzel nuggets and so much more.

We recommend the Kali Mist (California Club). The price varies based on the size of the sandwich, but the ingredients remain the same, turkey, chipotle mayo, jalapenos, bacon, pepper jack and avocado. Pro tip: try the Deathstar, it got taken off the secret menu but it is not a sandwich you will want to miss.

Biker Jim’s

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Where: 2148 Larimer St., Denver

Late Night Hours: Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 – 3 a.m.

Lowdown: We all know that we crave weird food when we’re drunk, and what’s more bizarre than eating reindeer, rattlesnake, wild boar and more as a hot dog? Biker Jim’s is the perfect place for all of those weird meats with tons of different toppings. If you’re not feeling too adventurous don’t worry, they sell normal hotdogs as well as fried mac ‘n cheese. One of our favorites is the Alaskan Reindeer served “Sonoran Style” with pinto beans, diced jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, yellow mustard and mayo ($8). If you love hotdogs, be sure to check out our other article on 5 Denver Hot Dogs that Taste Better than a Ballpark Brat.

Highlands

Highland Tavern

Where: 3400 Navajo St., Denver

Late Night Hours: Monday – Thursday, 11 – 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 – 2 a.m.

Lowdown: The Highland Tavern is open until 2 a.m. every night, with the kitchen open until midnight. This is the perfect place to go to finish off your night if you want to get some food as well as drinks. Ironically enough our favorite drunk meal from the Highland Tavern is also the same as our favorite hangover meal – read here. The Bombshell ($11.50) comes fully loaded with pastrami, swiss cheese, brown mustard, slaw and a fried egg.

Highland Tap and Burger

Where: 2219 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Late Night Hours: Monday – Wednesday, 11 – 1 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 11 – 2 a.m., Saturday 10 – 2 a.m., Sunday 10 – 1 a.m.

Lowdown: Highland Tap and Burger is an awesome place to casually finish off your night of drinking. It has a huge menu which is perfect for when you’re feeling indecisive and don’t know what exactly you want. The menu ranges from sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads, lettuce wraps and even an IPA mac and cheese. We recommend the Carnitas Tacos ($11) — you get three amazing slow-cooked pork tacos with pico verde and guacamole, and you do not want to miss out on them.

RiNo

Cart Driver

Where: 2500 Larimer St., Denver

Late Night Hours: Monday – Sunday, 12 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Lowdown: Who said happy hour was done at 6 p.m.? At Cart Driver happy hour starts back up again at 10 p.m. and goes until midnight. If you’re looking for a more sophisticated hangout spot with good cocktails and even better food then check out Cart Driver and definitely be sure to try a pizza.

Meadowlark Kitchen

Where: 2705 Larimer St., Denver

Late Night Hours: Sunday – Monday 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Lowdown: Meadowlark Kitchen is one of the best places to go if you’re hungry but don’t know exactly what you want to eat. They have a late night menu that goes from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. and ranges from burgers to onion rings all the way to brussels sprouts. This is an awesome place to get good bites that are perfectly portioned. We recommend the Meadowlark Burger ($14). It might be small, but it packs big flavor in every bite. It has bacon, cheddar sauce, an onion ring and a poached egg.

Izakaya Ronin

Where: 3053 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Late Night Hours: Sunday – Monday 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Lowdown: Late night snackers, it’s time to put down the 50 cent ramen because we know you’re probably too drunk to put the water in the bowl anyway. So, step away from the microwave and get down to Izakaya Ronin to get some late night ramen cooked the right way.