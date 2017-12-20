It is Christmas Eve this weekend and Denver is ready for it. Start your weekend by partying at an Ugly Sweater Happy Hour and end it with a festive Christmas Eve Dinner. Whatever you end up doing this weekend, take a look at this roundup of events that are happening in Denver.

Thursday, December 21

Ugly Sweater Happy Hour

When: December 21, 7-10 p.m.

Where: The Corner Office Restaurant and Martini Bar, 1401 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Get on your ugliest of sweaters and head down to The Corner Office Restaurant and Martini Bar for an Ugly Sweater Happy Hour. When you wear an ugly sweater, you can get your first drink free and get happy hour prices throughout the entire night. You can also win prizes for the ugliest sweater.

A Christmas Carol

When: December 21-24, 1:30-3:45 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $47-$105 get tickets here

The Lowdown: A Christmas Carol is a classic holiday music that you must see. The musical adaptation of Charles Dickens famous book features a story about the greedy Ebenezer Scrooge and his thrilling journey to improvement. Sam Gregory will again play the role of Scrooge as Melissa Rain Anderson directs the holiday play.

Parm Pop-Up

When: December 21, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Luca, 711 Grant St., Denver

Cost: $35 at the door

The Lowdown: Luca brings back stuffed chicken parmesan at a Parm Pop-Up. Frank’s Burrata chicken parmesan will be available for the night. For only $35 per person, you get a three-course meal. You can also get deals on wine and more. Bring on the Parm.

Waitress

When: December 21-31, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$115 tickets available here

The Lowdown: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts presents Waitress, an adaptation of the film Waitress. The musical, created by an all-female team, features original music, lyrics and more. Waitress follows the journey of Jenna, a waitress and pie maker, who wants to get out of her small town and doomed marriage.

Friday, December 22

Midnight Madness

When: December 22, 11:59 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Landmark’s Esquire Theatre, 590 Downing St., Denver

Cost: $9.50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you loved the new film The Disaster Artist, see where it all started at Midnight Madness. The Landmark’s Esquire Theatre will be showing a special viewing of the movie The Room. The Room is an intense film about love, lies and with Tommy Wiseau, who directed and played the lead character, Johnny.

Santa’s Village

When: December 22, 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton

Cost: $20 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meet Santa before Christmas at Santa’s Village at the Denver Botanic Gardens. You can take a hayride to a viewing at Santa’s cinema or find the perfect gift from craft vendors at a special workshop. You can also meet one of Santa’s hardworking reindeer, get pictures with Santa and more.

Island of Misfit Toys

When: December 22, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: ROLL, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $5 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Lace up your skates and roll into the Island of Misfit Toys. Roll hosts a night of laughter and holiday cheer that will allow you to put on a onesie and skate all night long. If you bring a toy for the toy drive, you can get a free drink. DJ Soup will spin fun beats to keep you skating.

Punk Rock Drag Show

When: December 22, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Ratio Beerworks, 2920 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ratio Beerworks hosts a Punk Rock Drag Show as part of 12 days of giving. Watch an awesome drag show and drink some great beer, all while helping a great cause. Proceeds from the beer sales will support One Colorado and the LGBTQ+ community of Denver.

XXX-Mas

When: December 22, 6 p.m.

Where: Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Craft naughty items while listening to holiday music at XXX-Mas. The Museum of Contemporary Art puts on the night of dirty crafting for Black Sheep Fridays in conjunction with the XXX-Mas Craft Fair. You can make balls, nips, and more for your friends and family this holiday season. Make sure to RSVP for a spot here.

Mean Girls Karaoke

When: December 22, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Armida’s Karaoke.Food.Drinks, 840 Lincoln St., Denver

The Lowdown: Sing “Jingle Bell Rock” at a Mean Girls Karaoke night. Armida’s Karaoke puts on a night of Mean Girls magic all night long. Special performances, drink specials, prizes and more will make your holiday season a bit better. So get on your best sexy Santa costume and head over.

Cookies and Cocktails

When: December 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bear Creek Distillery, 1879 S Acoma St., Denver

Cost: $12 at the door

The Lowdown: Bear Creek Distillery and Good Sugar Baking join together for Cookies and Cocktails. You can taste some amazing pairings and cookies and cocktails and find last-minute gifts. Good Sugar Baking donates a percentage of the sales to Foundation for Foster Children. Twelve dollars will get you four cookies and four cocktails.

Saturday, December 23

OVO XMAS

When: December 23, 9 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10-$27 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Ophelia’s is rocking out the holidays at OVO XMAS. Get your Drake love on and jam out to music spun by four different DJs. The event will also feature a fashion pop-up from Lawrence & Larimer. Special surprises are in the works, so don’t miss one of the best parties of the holidays. Make sure to grab tickets fast, because Drake Night tends to sell out.

Blackberry Milkshake IPA Crowler Release

When: December 23, 1 – 11 p.m.



Where: Station 26 Brewing Co., 7045 E. 38th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Try a new beer at the Blackberry Milkshake IPA Crowler Release. Station 26 is releasing the newest IPA in its milkshake series and it is sure to please. Crowlers will be $14 and there is a limit of four per person. This is the only chance to get a spectacular takeaway Blackberry crowler, so don’t miss out.

Donut Panic Chai Oatmeal Stout Crowler Release

When: December 23, 1 p.m.



Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: What is better than donuts and beer? Nothing. Get some great bites and sips at Donut Panic Chai Oatmeal Stout Crowler Release. Glazed and Confused and Fiction Beer Company join together for a magical pairing. This year’s pairing is a chai oatmeal stout and a chai-apple donut.

Free Craft Beer Tasting

When: December 23, 2 – 7 p.m.



Where: Craft Alley, 1455 S. Pearl St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: Free beer tastes best. You can get some at a Free Craft Beer Tasting, hosted by Craft Alley. You can sample local craft beer from the best breweries Colorado has to offer and at no cost to you. So head over and grab a brew.

Snowga!

When: December 23 – February 10, 8-8:45 p.m.

Where: The Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, 1611 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Stretch out and practice a yoga flow at Snowga! yoga on ice. The yoga class is on the ice at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park, so maybe wear some warm clothes while you get into your vinyasa. The class is free and all levels are welcome to combine snow and yoga together.

Saturday Morning Cartoons

When: December 23-30, 12-4 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: Free Admission

The Lowdown: Keep your pajamas on this Saturday morning and get over to Saturday Morning Cartoons. Grandma’s House starts a new edition of Saturday Morning Cartoons to remind you of your past morning traditions. Admission is free and you can always grab a brew as you watch cartoons from your childhood.

Mario Kart Brunch Battle

When: December 23, 2-3:30 p.m.

Where: BarFly Denver, 4255 W Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Sip on Bloody Marys and play some Mario Kart at Mario Kart Brunch Battle. You can munch on brunch and get some great drinks at BarFly for the day. You can also compete to win movie tickets and more, all while playing games.

Hawaiian Christmas

When: December 23, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Hidden Idol Tiki at Beetle Bar, 3014 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Say aloha to Christmas at a Hawaiian Christmas. A DJ will spin classic vinyls with genres such as ’50s rock & roll, rhythm & blues and more. You can sip on tropical drinks and dance all night to get some warmth this Christmas time.

Spruce and Lark Dessert Pop-Up

When: December 23, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: If you need to stock up on last minute desserts and goodies, head over to a special Spruce and Lark Dessert Pop-Up. The Source Hotel and Market presents Spruce and Lark, a new bakery coming soon to Denver in 2018. The pop-up is your chance to try fresh pies, holiday cookies and more. Get a sneak peek into what is on the way and get your holiday desserts covered.

Sunday, December 24

Christmas Eve Eggnog Brunch

When: Sunday, December 24, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.



Where: LOW Country Kitchen— 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission



The Lowdown: If you want to start the Christmas celebrations early, head to LOW Country Kitchen in LoHi. You’ll get a free boozy eggnog while you snack on items like like fried chicken biscuits and more.

Jewish Christmas Chinese Pop-Up

When: December 24, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

Cost: $60 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen hosts a night of food and happiness at a Jewish Christmas Chinese Pop-Up. For the third year in a row, a Chinese-American menu will be featured for one night only. Part of the proceeds from the event will go towards Project Angel Heart. You can also grab a raffle ticket to win prizes.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: December 24, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Ever wanted to cross-stitch with dirty words? Get stitching with Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch at Grandma’s House. Five dollars will get you all of the materials you need and inspiration from Pastel & Murder. You can also grab a beer to dip while you stitch.

Brunch and Supply Drive

When: December 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Campus Lounge, 701 S University Blvd., Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Munch on some delicious food at Brunch and Supply Drive. Campus Lounge presents a day of $5 brunch, $10 bottomless mimosas and more. You can bring cleaning products and hygiene products for Project Worthmore’s Welcome Basket Program to help those in need this holiday season.

Heavy Metal Xmas Eve Brunch

When: December 24, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Black Sky Brewery, 490 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Start your Christmas Eve with some heavy metal madness at a Heavy Metal Xmas Eve Brunch. DJ Plattypus will be spinning heavy metal Christmas music all day long to set the mood while you eat. If you bring a white elephant gift worth $15, you can also participate in a gift exchange.

Dreidel Dance

When: December 24, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: INTERSTATE Kitchen & Bar, 1001 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Even though there is no Heebonism this year, you can still celebrate at Dreidel Dance. Drink, dance and more at INTERSTATE Kitchen and Bar. Ezra, Ean and Eric will be there to welcome you and celebrate the night.

Want this list before everyone else?

Mark Your Calendar

SNAP! ’90s Party

When: December 29, 9 p.m.

Where: Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver

Cost: $10-$17 tickets available here

Pre-New Years Party

When: December 29, 10 p.m. 1:30 a.m.

Where: Epernay Lounge, 1080 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20 tickets available here

Great Gatsby Gala

When: December 30, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall

Cost: $25-$125 ticket available here

Decadence NYE 2017

When: December 30 – January 1, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

Cost: $89-$129 ticket available here