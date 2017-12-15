On Thursday, December 21, Luca will host a “Parm Pop-Up” — an entire night dedicated to all things chicken Parmesan at his Capitol Hill restaurant, Luca.

If chicken Parmesan isn’t your style, the restaurant will also serve veal Parmesan, eggplant Parmesan or shrimp Parmesan. But, we know what we’re getting — owner Frank Bonanno is stuffing the chicken Parmesan with burrata cheese. (He says one bite of it was the inspiration for this entire event.)

“One of my favorite things to eat is a Chicken Parm. A couple weeks back we tried out a burrata-stuffed chicken Parmesan and the office loved it. We thought it would be a fun idea to create an entire dinner out of the dish. I’ll be there the whole night slinging parms,” said Bonanno

The menu is pre-fixe. For $35 per person, you get your choice of meatballs or a spinach salad, asiago pork ravioli or wild mushroom fusilli and then the parm of your choice. Wine pairing specials will also be available for $20 per bottle.

The only question is, will Peyton Manning show up? Because we all know how he feels about chicken parm.

Luca is located at 711 Grant Street, Denver. Reserve your spot by calling 303.832.6600.