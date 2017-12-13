Christmas is only two weeks away and Denver is stepping it up this weekend with some great events. Kick your weekend off by seeing ELF The Musical and end it by helping the homeless at Impact Christmas Sack Lunches. However you spend you weekend, check out this roundup events to help you decide.

Thursday, December 14

ELF The Musical

When: December 14-17, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $25-$100 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Get your Christmas on at ELF The Musical. The musical is based on the hit Christmas movie Elf starring Will Ferrell. Follow the journey of Buddy the elf as he finds his father and learns about the world outside of the north pole. The sugar filled musical is sure to get you into the holiday mood.

Mizu Izakaya’s One Year Anniversary

When: December 14, 7 p.m. – 11:55 p.m.

Where: Mizu Izakaya, 1560 Boulder St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Help celebrate a great year at Mizu Izakaya’s One Year Anniversary. The anniversary will feature a Japanese sake and whisky event leading up to the party at 9 p.m. Complimentary drink tickets will be given out before 10 p.m. and all tickets will be 20 percent off for the night. So come and eat some great food and drink some sake.

If You Give a Beer a Cookie

When: December 14, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Great Divide Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St., Denver

Cost: $12 at the door

The Lowdown: Head over to Great Divide Barrel Bar for a great night of baked goods and cold brews at “If You Give a Beer a Cookie.” Good Sugar Baking joins Great Divide Barrel Bar in a holiday beer and cookie pairing event. Four cookies will be paired with four different beers for only $12. A percentage of the profits will go towards the Foundation for Foster Children.

SupaStore Human

When: December 14-15, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Dikeou Pop-Up Colfax, 312 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free, RSVP by email here

The Lowdown: Dip your body in some plaster at SupaStore Human. Sarah Stanton will lead the plaster casting workshop and open her exhibition to the public. The class will guide you through the process that Stanton takes to create her pieces. There will also be a reception and artist talk on the 15, so don’t miss out on a chance to see Stanton and her incredible work.

It’s The Most Wonderful Time of Beer

When: December 14, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Comrade Brewing Company, 7667 E Iliff Ave. Ste F, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Try some new tappings at “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of Beer.” Comrade Brewing Company hosts a night of beer discounts, tappings and Christmas cookie indulgence. If you wear an ugly Christmas sweater you get 50 cents off of each pint you purchase.

Holiday Open House

When: December 14, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Laws Whiskey House, 1420 S Acoma St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Warm your heart (and belly) at a Holiday Open House. Laws Whiskey House presents a holiday party to celebrate whiskey and the holiday season. Snack on food from Mama Said Eat while you sip on a winter bourbon cocktail and more. Special prices for drinks will be available while the night is young.

Friday, December 15

Holiday Carousel

When: December 15- January 2 2018, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Pavilions 500 15th St., Denver

Cost: $3 per ride

The Lowdown: The Holiday Carousel is back by popular demand. The carousel will run all through December and bring in the new year with New Year’s Eve rides. The ride will bring you back to your childhood years with magic and Christmas cheer. All proceeds from the rides will go toward Food Bank for the Rockies.

Move Along to Here!

When: December 15, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Redline Denver, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: $15-$50 suggested donation, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Learn about tiny home villages and how you can help the housing shortage in Denver at Move Along to Here! The party joins the Alternative Solutions Advocacy Project in raising funds for the Colorado Village Collaborative. The event will feature entertainment, drinks and all of the Sexy pizza you could possibly want.

Vintage Social

When: December 15, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: Syntax Physic Opera, 554 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Dance the night away at a Vintage Social. Put on some ’70s gear and head over to Syntax Physic Opera for a disco night like you have never seen. DJ Jason Heller will spin some funky beats as you get your disco on.

Life is Dope

When: December 15, 7 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $5-$10 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate the ’90s music scene at Life is Dope. The party will bring back all of your ’90s classics and memories. So get on some JNCO jeans and get ready to dance. KDJ Above and DJ Simone Says will bring the jams and you can bring toys and clothing to donate. All of the proceeds will go toward the Mount Saint Vincent Home.

Ugly Sweater Party

When: December 15, 7 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Howl at the Moon Denver, 1735 19th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Get on the ugliest holiday sweater you can find and go to an Ugly Sweater Party. Howl at the Moons hosts an annual party to celebrate the holidays. You can sip on 86 ounce bucket drinks, take pictures with Santa and more. When you wear a sweater, you get in for free and get entered to win $100 and a happy hour party.

Saturday, December 16

Meraki Moon Anniversary

When: December 16, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Meraki Moon 3070 Blake St. Ste 100, Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Celebrate one year of business at the Meraki Moon Anniversary. Complimentary drinks, treats and DIYs crafts will entertain you as you peruse what Meraki Moon has to offer. The entire store will also be 20 percent and all purchases over $100 will get you a free hat or scarf.

Snow Day Bar Crawl

When: December 16, 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Lodo’s Bar & Grill, 1946 Market St., Denver

Cost: $25 register here

The Lowdown: Snow Day Bar Crawl is coming to Denver to give you the adult-styled snow day we all deserve. The bar crawl will stop at six different locations, all offering new and affordable specials that will warm you throughout the day. Register quick before the ticket prices increase.

Denver Beer Festivus

When: December 16, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver

Cost: $65 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Beer Festivus is back for the sixth year to the center of craft-beer and brewing. Every brewery within the Denver zip-code area is invited to present its best brews for you to sample. You do not want to miss the chance to try the best of the best from your local breweries.

Wine Tasting with Infinite Monkey Theorem

When: December 16, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Amendment XXI, 2548 15th St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Ben Parson of the Infinite Monkey Theorem will head over to LoHi to present Wine Tasting with Infinite Money Theorem at Amendment XXI. If you’re having trouble finding that last person on your Christmas list a great gift, this wine tasting will inspire you to grab them a bottle while enjoying some too.

Holiday Rumpus and Market

When: December 16, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Brewing Company, 4526 Tennyson St., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: Call to Arms Brewing Company presents a Holiday Rumpus and Market to get a buzz and some holiday shopping done. The event will feature new beer releases, food vendors like Copia Confectionery and a clothing drive to donate for those in need.

Parade of Lasers

When: December 16, 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: The Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver

Cost: $38-$54 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Light up your night at the Parade of Lasers. The Fillmore Auditorium puts on a fifth annual party with a spectacular laser show. You can dance your butt off or just admire the lasers. Sip on drinks as your night get lit up from dancing lights.

Dancing in the Dark

When: December 16, 8:30 p.m. – 12:15 a.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe Denver, 2199 California St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Bring in the Winter solstice at Dancing in the Dark. Mercury Cafe Denver hosts the 11th annual night of dancing and rituals to pull the sun back and celebrate the depths of Winter. Badda Boom will provide music to keep you on your feet. You can also sip and eat food from Mercury Cafe to fuel your night of dancing.

Yoga Nidra Sound Scape

When: December 16, 5:30-7 p.m.

Where: RiNo Yoga Social, 3101 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20-$25 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Let go of stress and worries at Yoga Nidra Sound Scape. This new and inventive class will utilize Sound Off headphone to help Jeremy Wolf guide you through a yoga session. Tap into your inner yogi and let go of all of the holiday stresses. Yoga Nidra specifically works on deep relaxation to help bring your life balance.

Ugly Sweater Run

When: December 16, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Downtown Denver, 2000 Market St., Denver

Cost: $45 register here

The Lowdown: Witness some fitness at an Ugly Sweater Run. Run in a 5k with an ugly sweater and then get a cocktail to quench your thirst. Runners will get an Ugly Sweater Run hat, cocktails and a party to boot. You can get a picture with a giant snow-globe, shoot marshmallow guns and more. So lace up your shoes and grab an ugly sweater for this holiday run.

Source After Hours

When: December 16, 10:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Where: The Source Hotel and Market, 3350 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Cost: Free admission

The Lowdown: The Source Hotel and Market host a night of charity and celebration at Source After Hours. DJ Simone Says will be spinning sick beats and later celebrity musical guests will take a turn. Drinks from RiNo Yacht Club and bites from Smōk will fuel your night. If you bring items to donate to the homeless, you get a free glass of eggnog. All donations will be given to B.C Tiny Home Village.

Gingerbread House Decorating Party

When: December 16, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th St., Denver

Cost: $15 suggested donation at the door

The Lowdown: Little Man Ice Cream and FirstBank are joining together for the second annual Gingerbread House Decorating Party. The party will feature free ice cream, hot chocolate, music and more, as well as, of course, gingerbread house decorating. You will get a gingerbread house kit and a raffle ticket to win some sweet prizes. All donations will go towards the Habitat for Humanity “Home for the Holidays.”

Sunday, December 17

Nude Yoga

When: December 17, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Release Studio, 1201 Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Denver

Cost: $18 sign up here

The Lowdown: Push your comfort levels at Nude Yoga. The women-only class will focus on building self-esteem, getting rid of self-doubt and helping you get comfortable in your own skin. The class will be led by Yogi Roo. So shed your clothes and appreciate the female form.

BarkHappy Denver

When: December 17, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Diebolt Brewing Company, 3855 Mariposa St., Denver

Cost: $15 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help raise fundsat BarkHappy Denver. This event features an ugly sweater party that you and your pup can participate in, beer and more. The ticket includes free doggy swag, an entry into a raffle drawing and holiday pictures with your pup. Proceeds will benefit MaxFund Animal Shelter. Make sure your dog is well behaved to have them attend.

Sunday Pig Roast

When: December 17, 12-9 p.m.

Where: Beryl’s Beer Co., 3120 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20 at the door

The Lowdown: Beryl’s Beer Co. is putting on a Sunday Pig Roast to celebrate national suckling pig day. Lots of pigs will be roasted up and beers will be poured to satiate your needs. $20 will get you a plate of the roast and two pours of great beer. Sit by a fire pit or in a tap room and eat your fill.

Pie Crust 101

When: December 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: The Craftsman and Apprentice, 1325 E 22nd Ave., Denver

Cost: $50 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Impress your family and friends during the holiday with the best pie crusts. Shauna Lott from The Long I Pie will teach you how to make the perfect pie crust and send you home with a recipe to wow everyone you know. A Q&A session will be held to answer all of your pie-centered questions, while you munch on pie.

Namasbey

When: December 17, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Get flawless at Namasbey, a yoga class to release your inner Sasha Fierce. Big Booty Yoga will lead the class with Beyoncé jamming in the background. Fifteen dollars will get you a spot for your mat and a beer or mimosa for after. Pre-register here to get a space in the class. All levels are welcome.

Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch

When: December 17, 12-10 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s House, 1710 S Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5 at the door

The Lowdown: Ever wanted to cross-stitch with dirty words? Get stitching with Foul-Mouthed Cross-Stitch at Grandma’s House. Five dollars will get you all of the materials you need and inspiration from Pastel & Murder. You can also grab a beer to dip while you stitch.

Impact Christmas Sack Lunches

When: December 17, 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10-$20, sign up here

The Lowdown: Take time out of your busy holiday season to help the homeless at with Impact Christmas Sack Lunches. You can join other to make sack lunches or gather clothing to hand out to homeless individuals in downtown Denver. Not only will it help those in need this Christmas, but it will also put you on the nice list. Your efforts can and will help those who need it most this winter.

Mark Your Calendar

Waitress

When: December 19-31, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $30-$115 tickets available here

Ugly Christmas Sweater Fiesta

When: December 21, 3-11 p.m.

Where: Brewability Lab, 12445 E 39th Ave. #314, Denver

Cost: Free admission

Too Hot to Handel

When: December 22-23, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St., Denver

Cost: $20-$94 tickets available here