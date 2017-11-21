This October, social media was hit by a unique trend that had women across the country dropping their yoga pants for a more freeing exercise ensemble. The trend was naked yoga, originally started by the Instagram phenomenon known as Nude Yoga Girl. The 26-year-old anonymous social media star managed to accumulate more than 6 million followers in an effort to encourage women to celebrate their bodies regardless of shape or size.

Recently, this online trend has left the limits of the screen for a more legitimate realm — nude yoga classes. From New York to Boston, Portland and now Denver — nude yoga classes have gained popularity among those who looking for an alternative way to celebrate their sport and their body.

Sunday, December 17, women of Denver looking for an excuse to strip down and stretch can join Instructor Yogi Roo at the Release Studio on Santa Fe for one hour of clothing free zen.

Yes, it is women only. The goal of the class is to empower women to appreciate their bodies and promote self-love, said class Yogi Roo. “I want women to to come and push their boundaries while surrounded by other uplifting women,” said Roo. “This class is about feeling comfortable in your own skin, and learning that there are perfections in our imperfections.”

Whether rocking a post-Thanksgiving food baby or maintaining a sexy summer figure, you can leave the LuLu Lemon at home. The Nude Yoga class will be held between 8 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, December 17. It will include a $12 drop in rate. Those interested can find out more information on the class page here.

Release Studio is located at 1201 Santa Fe Dr. Ste. D, Denver,