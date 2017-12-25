It’s the final week of 2017, and what a year in concerts it has been. This year we saw Depeche Mode light up The Pepsi Center, Muse returned to Red Rocks for the first time in 10 years, Green Day smashed a car (kinda) at Fiddler’s Green and Rezz scored two sold-out nights at The Odgen Theatre. We can’t think of a better way to end 2017 than with a week full of shows. Happy holidays, and happy concert hunting from us here at 303 Magazine.
Monday, December 25
Recommended: Downtown Brunch w/ Ed Battle (Morning Set)
If you’re looking for a jazzy way to spend Christmas Day, head on down to Dazzle Jazz to have some brunch with Ed Battle. Battle is one of Denver’s resident jazz singers and has a long history with the city. The music will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. and will offer some homestyle comfort food. Reserve your spot soon before it fills up.
Tuesday, December 26
Recommended: Patrick McDevitt Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
On Tuesday, the Patrick McDevitt Quartet will be headlining RiNo’s Nocturne Jazz. Led by Denver bassist Patrick McDevitt, his quartet is made up of Denver musicians Gabe Mervine, Alejandro Castaño and Tim Wendel and will come together at Nocturne to deliver their classic sound.
Wednesday, December 27
Recommended: Black Label Society w/ Corrosion of Conformity, In The Company of Serpents @ The Ogden Theatre
The heavy metal ensemble known as Black Label Society is coming to Denver on Wednesday to rock out The Ogden. Led by guitarist Zakk Wylde, Black Label Society is known for bringing the sounds of legends like Black Sabbath into the new mainstream. Fellow rock bands Corrosion of Conformity and Denver’s In The Company of Serpents will be kicking off the evening of heavy hitters.
Also see…
Bonfire Dub w/ Lil Skoops, Steepland String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Fred Fuller’s 70th B-Day Bash ft. Fuller Sound (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Greg Wahl & The Wahl Street Band @ Nocturne Jazz
Tenia Renee Nelson Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Thursday, December 28
Recommended: Jane’s Addiction w/ Flaural @ The Ogden Theatre
If you haven’t gotten your fix of rock yet, Jane’s Addiction will be performing at The Ogden on Thursday. Jane’s Addiction has been on the scene since the 1980s with hits such as “Jane Says” and “Been Caught Stealing.” In 2017, the rock band celebrated the release of a live album Alive at Twenty-Five – Ritual De Lo Habitual Live. Colorado’s own Flaural is joining Jane’s Addiction and will be performing for a sold-out crowd to get the night started.
Also see…
Trevor Hall w/ Satsang @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side
Glasses Records Showcase w/ Gold Trash, Pearls and Perils, EVP, Nighttimeschoolbus @ Lost Lake
Decadence Pre-Party @ Beta Nightclub
The Cages @ Lion’s Lair
“The Jobim Project” ft. Julie Monley & Company (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Micronation @ Nocturne Jazz
Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Zach Deputy w/ Dear Me, @ Globe Hall
Friday, December 29
Recommended: Boombox w/ Lucid Vision @ The Gothic Theatre
Coming out of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the house group Boombox will be performing a three-night run in celebration of the New Year at The Gothic Theatre. Boombox’s sound is known as a blend of rock and EDM with seamless transitions. Denver artist Lucid Vision is joining Boombox on their first night, making this a great show to get in the NYE celebration spirit.
READ: Q&A – Boombox Talks New Music and Denver — His “Favorite Place on Earth”
Also see…
Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ Dustin Thomas @ The Ogden Theatre
Yamn + Fox Street w/ Rossonian @ The Bluebird Theater
Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore
Spiral Cell (Video Release) w/ State of Babel, David Other, Low Riders @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Orbiter w/ 80 Grit, Controlled Demise, Letter, Uncultured Swine @ The Marquis Theatre
Off With Their Heads w/ Black Dots, Allout Helter @ The Hi-Dive
Doctor P w/ Shank Aaron @ Beta Nightclub
Transit Authority (Chicago Tribute) w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
Ken Walker Sextet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Meet The Giant w/ Kill Vargas, Sweet Nothin, Maddie’s Changed, Weinercat @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Pale Sun, Wake The Bat @ Globe Hall
Official Umphrey’s McGee After Party ft. Tula and Special Guests @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
Oomah w/ Midicinal, Mobiius, Tesfa, Ohnoo! @ Your Mom’s House Denver
My Morning Jacket w/ The Revolution @ 1st Bank Center
Saturday, December 30
Recommended: My Morning Jacket w/ tUnE-yArDs @ 1st Bank Center
For three days straight, My Morning Jacket is taking over The 1st Bank Center starting on Friday and ending on Sunday. My Morning Jacket is known for their blend of many different subgenres of rock including alt-rock and country rock. On Saturday night, the Oakland experimental rock group tUnE-yArDs are opening for My Morning Jacket as they gear up to celebrate the New Year in Broomfield.
Also see…
Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ Tubby Love @ The Ogden Theatre
Analog Son + Fox Street w/ MLIMA @ The Bluebird Theater
Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore
Boombox w/ Spectacle @ The Gothic Theatre
Rob Drabkin w/ The Chopper Children, Intuit @ Cervantes’ Other Side
A-Mac & The Height w/ Tenth Mountain Division, Project 432, Lola Rising @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Rumble Young Man Rumble @ Larimer Lounge
Red Stranger w/ Pitch Invasion, Record Thieves @ Lost Lake
The Fresh & Onlys w/ American Culture, DJ PG-13, TBA @ The Hi-Dive
New Years Eve Eve w/ DJ Ronan Harris @ Bar Standard
Sage Francis @ The Oriental Theater
KGNU Quarterly Showcase ft. Sole, Curta, More TBA @ Lion’s Lair
Nate Birkey Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
Dave Connelly (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
North Mississippi Allstars w/ DJ Spanish Fly (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Git Some @ Globe Hall
Taylor Shrederick and Friends (Jamtronica Tribute) ft. Frederick Reisen, AJ Gillman, Chris Beck @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Sunday, December 31
Recommended: Decadence New Year’s Eve 2017 featuring Armin Van Buuren, Bassnectar, Diplo, Galantis, Gramatik, Justice, Odesza, Porter Robinson, Zedd and more @ The Colorado Convention Center
Denver’s biggest celebration of the year is here as the 2017 iteration of Decadence takes over The Colorado Convention Center. This year’s line up is filled to the brim with names such as Diplo, Bassnectar, Zedd, Odesza and Big Gigantic. Passes are still available for this massive NYE celebration, so grab them before the entire event sells out.
Also see…
Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ The Late Ones, Tubby Love @ The Ogden Theatre
Fox Street w/ Mama Magnolia @ The Bluebird Theater
Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore
Boombox w/ Modern Measure @ The Gothic Theatre
Itchy-O w/ The Velveteers @ Summit Music Hall
Trevor Hall w/ Cas Haley @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side
Flobots @ The Marquis Theatre
Nuns Of Brixton w/ The Shaloms @ Larimer Lounge
Reno Divorce w/ Granny Tweed, The Blackouts @ Lost Lake
Guilty Pleasures Presents: Y2K 3.0 w/ Special Guests @ The Hi-Dive
A Krizz Kaliko New Years Celebration ft. Slo Pain, Izzy Dunfore, TZK, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre
Railroad Earth @ The Paramount Theatre
The Yawpers (Performing The “Pulp Fiction” Sound Track) w/ Ha Ha Tonka, The Beeves @ The Oriental Theater
Sammy Mayfield Band (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Nocturne NYE Gala ft. Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz
New Years Eve Bash @ The Grizzly Rose
El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
North Mississippi Allstars w/ DJ Spanish Fly (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ The Breachers @ Globe Hall
Freddy Jones Band New Year’s Eve Party @ Soiled Dove Underground
Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
The Bastard Suns & P-Nuckle @ Herman’s Hideaway
Pandasaywhat? w/ Melody Lines, C.S.O, TMC @ Your Mom’s House Denver
My Morning Jacket w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ 1st Bank Center
