It’s the final week of 2017, and what a year in concerts it has been. This year we saw Depeche Mode light up The Pepsi Center, Muse returned to Red Rocks for the first time in 10 years, Green Day smashed a car (kinda) at Fiddler’s Green and Rezz scored two sold-out nights at The Odgen Theatre. We can’t think of a better way to end 2017 than with a week full of shows. Happy holidays, and happy concert hunting from us here at 303 Magazine.

Monday, December 25

Recommended: Downtown Brunch w/ Ed Battle (Morning Set)

If you’re looking for a jazzy way to spend Christmas Day, head on down to Dazzle Jazz to have some brunch with Ed Battle. Battle is one of Denver’s resident jazz singers and has a long history with the city. The music will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. and will offer some homestyle comfort food. Reserve your spot soon before it fills up.

Tuesday, December 26

Recommended: Patrick McDevitt Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

On Tuesday, the Patrick McDevitt Quartet will be headlining RiNo’s Nocturne Jazz. Led by Denver bassist Patrick McDevitt, his quartet is made up of Denver musicians Gabe Mervine, Alejandro Castaño and Tim Wendel and will come together at Nocturne to deliver their classic sound.

Wednesday, December 27

Recommended: Black Label Society w/ Corrosion of Conformity, In The Company of Serpents @ The Ogden Theatre

The heavy metal ensemble known as Black Label Society is coming to Denver on Wednesday to rock out The Ogden. Led by guitarist Zakk Wylde, Black Label Society is known for bringing the sounds of legends like Black Sabbath into the new mainstream. Fellow rock bands Corrosion of Conformity and Denver’s In The Company of Serpents will be kicking off the evening of heavy hitters.

Also see…

Bonfire Dub w/ Lil Skoops, Steepland String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Fred Fuller’s 70th B-Day Bash ft. Fuller Sound (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Greg Wahl & The Wahl Street Band @ Nocturne Jazz

Tenia Renee Nelson Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Thursday, December 28

Recommended: Jane’s Addiction w/ Flaural @ The Ogden Theatre

If you haven’t gotten your fix of rock yet, Jane’s Addiction will be performing at The Ogden on Thursday. Jane’s Addiction has been on the scene since the 1980s with hits such as “Jane Says” and “Been Caught Stealing.” In 2017, the rock band celebrated the release of a live album Alive at Twenty-Five – Ritual De Lo Habitual Live. Colorado’s own Flaural is joining Jane’s Addiction and will be performing for a sold-out crowd to get the night started.

Also see…

Trevor Hall w/ Satsang @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side

Glasses Records Showcase w/ Gold Trash, Pearls and Perils, EVP, Nighttimeschoolbus @ Lost Lake

Decadence Pre-Party @ Beta Nightclub

The Cages @ Lion’s Lair

“The Jobim Project” ft. Julie Monley & Company (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Micronation @ Nocturne Jazz

Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Zach Deputy w/ Dear Me, @ Globe Hall

Friday, December 29

Recommended: Boombox w/ Lucid Vision @ The Gothic Theatre

Coming out of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, the house group Boombox will be performing a three-night run in celebration of the New Year at The Gothic Theatre. Boombox’s sound is known as a blend of rock and EDM with seamless transitions. Denver artist Lucid Vision is joining Boombox on their first night, making this a great show to get in the NYE celebration spirit.

Also see…

Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ Dustin Thomas @ The Ogden Theatre

Yamn + Fox Street w/ Rossonian @ The Bluebird Theater

Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore

Spiral Cell (Video Release) w/ State of Babel, David Other, Low Riders @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Orbiter w/ 80 Grit, Controlled Demise, Letter, Uncultured Swine @ The Marquis Theatre

Off With Their Heads w/ Black Dots, Allout Helter @ The Hi-Dive

Doctor P w/ Shank Aaron @ Beta Nightclub

Transit Authority (Chicago Tribute) w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

Ken Walker Sextet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Meet The Giant w/ Kill Vargas, Sweet Nothin, Maddie’s Changed, Weinercat @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Pale Sun, Wake The Bat @ Globe Hall

Official Umphrey’s McGee After Party ft. Tula and Special Guests @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

Oomah w/ Midicinal, Mobiius, Tesfa, Ohnoo! @ Your Mom’s House Denver

My Morning Jacket w/ The Revolution @ 1st Bank Center

Saturday, December 30

Recommended: My Morning Jacket w/ tUnE-yArDs @ 1st Bank Center

For three days straight, My Morning Jacket is taking over The 1st Bank Center starting on Friday and ending on Sunday. My Morning Jacket is known for their blend of many different subgenres of rock including alt-rock and country rock. On Saturday night, the Oakland experimental rock group tUnE-yArDs are opening for My Morning Jacket as they gear up to celebrate the New Year in Broomfield.

Also see…

Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ Tubby Love @ The Ogden Theatre

Analog Son + Fox Street w/ MLIMA @ The Bluebird Theater

Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore

Boombox w/ Spectacle @ The Gothic Theatre

Rob Drabkin w/ The Chopper Children, Intuit @ Cervantes’ Other Side

A-Mac & The Height w/ Tenth Mountain Division, Project 432, Lola Rising @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Rumble Young Man Rumble @ Larimer Lounge

Red Stranger w/ Pitch Invasion, Record Thieves @ Lost Lake

The Fresh & Onlys w/ American Culture, DJ PG-13, TBA @ The Hi-Dive

New Years Eve Eve w/ DJ Ronan Harris @ Bar Standard

Sage Francis @ The Oriental Theater

KGNU Quarterly Showcase ft. Sole, Curta, More TBA @ Lion’s Lair

Nate Birkey Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

Dave Connelly (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

North Mississippi Allstars w/ DJ Spanish Fly (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Git Some @ Globe Hall

Taylor Shrederick and Friends (Jamtronica Tribute) ft. Frederick Reisen, AJ Gillman, Chris Beck @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Sunday, December 31

Recommended: Decadence New Year’s Eve 2017 featuring Armin Van Buuren, Bassnectar, Diplo, Galantis, Gramatik, Justice, Odesza, Porter Robinson, Zedd and more @ The Colorado Convention Center

Denver’s biggest celebration of the year is here as the 2017 iteration of Decadence takes over The Colorado Convention Center. This year’s line up is filled to the brim with names such as Diplo, Bassnectar, Zedd, Odesza and Big Gigantic. Passes are still available for this massive NYE celebration, so grab them before the entire event sells out.

Also see…

Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ The Late Ones, Tubby Love @ The Ogden Theatre

Fox Street w/ Mama Magnolia @ The Bluebird Theater

Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore

Boombox w/ Modern Measure @ The Gothic Theatre

Itchy-O w/ The Velveteers @ Summit Music Hall

Trevor Hall w/ Cas Haley @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side

Flobots @ The Marquis Theatre

Nuns Of Brixton w/ The Shaloms @ Larimer Lounge

Reno Divorce w/ Granny Tweed, The Blackouts @ Lost Lake

Guilty Pleasures Presents: Y2K 3.0 w/ Special Guests @ The Hi-Dive

A Krizz Kaliko New Years Celebration ft. Slo Pain, Izzy Dunfore, TZK, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre

Railroad Earth @ The Paramount Theatre

The Yawpers (Performing The “Pulp Fiction” Sound Track) w/ Ha Ha Tonka, The Beeves @ The Oriental Theater

Sammy Mayfield Band (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Nocturne NYE Gala ft. Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz

New Years Eve Bash @ The Grizzly Rose

El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

North Mississippi Allstars w/ DJ Spanish Fly (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ The Breachers @ Globe Hall

Freddy Jones Band New Year’s Eve Party @ Soiled Dove Underground

Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

The Bastard Suns & P-Nuckle @ Herman’s Hideaway

Pandasaywhat? w/ Melody Lines, C.S.O, TMC @ Your Mom’s House Denver

My Morning Jacket w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ 1st Bank Center

