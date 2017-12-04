This Friday the Bluebird Theater is hosting a local dance party that’s not-to-be-missed. Local acts Dynohunter and TNERTLE have teamed up for a co-headlining show at the Colfax venue with support from Collidoscope — all three bands are Colorado acts. The show is only $10 in advance, and considering there are three bands in the lineup and a whole lot of fun to be had, the cost is well worth the party at hand. In addition, there’s a free meet-and-greet this Tuesday at Cheeba Hut Colfax (638 Colfax) where you can grab a drink with the bands and purchase fee-free tickets.

This is an exciting show for both TNERTLE and Dynohunter because they’re both headlining The Bluebird, a larger venue for a local band to be headlining. Both bands have made waves over the course of their careers, opening for larger acts — TNERTLE has opened for GRiZ, RJD2, Papadosio and Boombox while Dynohunter has performed on a ticket with Bonobo, Infected Mushroom, EOTO, Conspirator and more. Dynohunter released a new album in January of this year titled Point of Departure which they then toured for across the US.

Dynohunter isn’t the only band performing this Friday that has dropped new music this year — the funky Collidoscope released an album in August containing three live songs recorded at Denver’s own Cervantes’ Other Side. In addition, TNERTLE came out with a brand new EP back in July and the band has garnered a lot of attention from it. Last year TNERTLE was opening shows for Dynohunter, and now they’re co-headlining — a reflection of such success. Nonetheless, the two have been featured on lineups together quite a few times, probably because the combination proves a damn good fit. This time they’ve paired their danceable tunes with Bluebird, making this show even more worth a prime spot on your radar.

Tickets for the Bluebird show start at $10 and are available here.