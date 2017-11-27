Welcome to the final month of 2017. What a year it’s been for concerts. Over the last 12 months, Denver hosted over 3,500 concerts across 30+ venues. The 2017 concert season is not over yet as December has some highly coveted shows among its 31 days. Stay warm, be safe and make the best out of this month’s shows.
Week 1: November 27 – December 3
Recommended: Channel 93.3’s Not So Silent Night ft. Imagine Dragons, Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory, Redlands @ 1st Bank Center – December 2
‘Tis the season to rock the f*** out with Channel 93.3 as their annual Not So Silent Night concert returns to The 1st Bank Center. Back in October, Imagine Dragons were revealed as the headlining act for this year’s run right after their show at The Pepsi Center. Joining the Nevada-based ensemble are big names such as Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory and Denver’s own Redlands.
Also see…
11/27 – DJ Erin Stereo (Every Monday) @ Larimer Lounge
11/27 – New Speedway Boogie (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/28 – Mogwai w/ Xander Harris @ The Ogden Theatre
11/28 – Hinder + Josh Todd & The Conflict w/ Adelitas Way, Wayland, Thousand Frames @ Summit Music Hall
11/28 – Fat Tuesday’s ft. Adam Smirnoff, Jeff Franca, Casey Russell, Will Task, Sean Dandurand @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/28 – Poolside At The Flamingo w/ Enemy In I, Bloodline, Be//Gotten, The Coast Is Ours @ The Marquis Theatre
11/28 – The Frights w/ Hockey Dad, Vundabar @ Larimer Lounge
11/28 – CU Denver Pop/Rock Ensemble w/ Polar Opposites (The Music of John Mayer & Rage Against The Machine), John Lensing @ Lost Lake
11/28 – Colorado Music Hall Of Fame Induction Concert ft. Jazz Masters & Beyond w/ Performances by Inductees @ The Paramount Theatre
11/28 – Azucartones w/ Kent Denver Jazz Combo, DSA Jazz Combo I @ Dazzle Jazz
11/28 – Jazz Jam Hosted by Todd Reid (Every Tuesday) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/28 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
11/28 – Kanga w/ Adroation Destroyed, n810 @ 3 Kings Tavern
11/28 – Lunetta w/ Miss Odd Genie & Norm L. Princess, Chris V @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
11/28 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern
11/28 – Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/28 – Open Mic/Jam Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/29 – The Spill Canvas w/ WILD, Super Whatevr @ The Gothic Theatre
11/29 – Casual Commander & Friends w/ Borahm Lee, Mikey Thunder, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/29 – Set To Sun w/ Northern Ghost, Enlighten the Masses, Wolfblitzer @ The Marquis Theatre
11/29 – Stone Disiple w/ Body Stacker, Stone Deaf @ Larimer Lounge
11/29 – Nikki & Eman w/ Kdubbs, Jacob Larson @ Lost Lake
11/29 – Quinn DeVeaux w/ Wes Watkins @ The Hi-Dive
11/29 – Steam Wednesdays (Every Wednesday) @ Bar Standard
11/29 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles @ Dazzle Jazz
11/29 – Matt Fuller Group ft. Shane Endsley @ Nocturne Jazz
11/29 – El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/29 – DJ Em Karaoke (Every Wednesday) @ Goosetown Tavern
11/29 – Ashley Koett w/ The Corner Girls, Schapero, Terremoto @ Globe Hall
11/29 – Joshua Davis w/ Hunter Stone @ The Walnut Room
11/29 – Jessica Jones Band (Every Wednesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/29 – Endless, Nameless w/ SmileEatingJesus, Caveat Way, Love You Wally, The String Resistance @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/29 – Espce w/ Sur Ellz, Pheel., TF Marz @ Your Mom’s House Denver
11/30 – Hilltop Hoods w/ Spencer Foreman @ The Ogden Theatre
11/30 – Charlie Parr w/ Them Coulee Boys @ The Bluebird Theater
11/30 – Queer Rock Night ft. Teacup Gorilla @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
11/30 – Kind Country w/ Acoustic Mining Company, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Cervantes’ Other Side
11/30 – Angel Vivaldi + Scale The Summit w/ Andy Jones, The Arturo Complex, Widdlywah @ The Marquis Theatre
11/30 – Ben Miller Band w/ Reno Divorce, Augustus @ Larimer Lounge
11/30 – To Be Astronauts (Album Release) w/ The Patient Zeros, Dead Pay Rent, Flahoola @ Lost Lake
11/30 – The Ghost Of Joseph Buck @ Lion’s Lair
11/30 – Victor Mestas + Elena Camerin Duo @ Dazzle Jazz
11/30 – Nube Nueve (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
11/30 – Dana Landry Trio Plays Ahmad Jimal @ Nocturne Jazz
11/30 – Dub Gabriel w/ Spacekeeper, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
11/30 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern
11/30 – Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native w/ The Parlor Pickers @ Globe Hall
11/30 – Hayley Jane and The Primates @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
11/30 – Crisp Mo Show w/ Scooter James and The Well Whiskey Boys, The Hashtones, Wandering Natives, Larry Nix, Dedoz @ Herman’s Hideaway
11/30 – P-Nuckle w/ Gumbo Le Funque, Saved By Aliens @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/1 – The Wood Brothers w/ Sean McConnell @ The Ogden Theatre
12/1 – Dopapod w/ Genetics @ The Bluebird Theater
12/1 – The Revivalists @ The Fillmore
12/1 – Cam’ron w/ Ice C.R.E.A.M., U.T.I.C.A. (Undeniably the Illest Cat Around), J-Krupt, OTIS @ Summit Music Hall
12/1 – Phutureprimative w/ Andreilien, Soulacybin, MIDIcinal @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/1 – Oliver Francis w/ Slouch, DNA Picasso, Desrude, Rhymesight @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/1 – The Highway Finds Tour w/ High Valley, Adam Doleac, Birch Street @ The Marquis Theatre
12/1 – Spells + Colfax Speed Queen w/ Cheap Perfume, Simulators @ Larimer Lounge
12/1 – Kacy & Clayton w/ Many Mountains, Patrick Dethlefs @ Lost Lake
12/1 – Guilty Pleasures @ The Hi-Dive
12/1 – Stevie Stone @ The Roxy Theatre
12/1 – The Samples w/ The Trampolines @ The Oriental Theater
12/1 – Friday Lunch ft. Women In Jazz (Every Friday, Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/1 – Irie Still: Island Christmas (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/1 – Tom Amend Trio ft. Kenyon Brenner @ Nocturne Jazz
12/1 – Briana Harris Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/1 – Love & Theft @ The Grizzly Rose
12/1 – Funeral Skull w/ Averages, So Fall The Oaks, Sweet Ball Peen @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/1 – Green Is Beautiful (Grant Green Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/1 – The Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits Tribute) w/ Crime City Curs @ Goosetown Tavern
12/1 – Greyhounds w/ Space Orphan, Andy Sydow @ Globe Hall
12/1 – Black Pistol Fire w/ Cobi @ Globe Hall
12/1 – Ryan Montbleau w/ Dave Tamkin @ The Walnut Room
12/1 – Shred Is Dead ft. Members of Primus, More @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/1 – Flowalition Giants (Release Party) w/ Proximity @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/1 – Digital Virus w/ Zonra, Drizzle, Meanr Mynr, Jeraff @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/1 – Old Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre
12/1 – Ozuna @ The Bellco Theatre
12/2 – Animals As Leaders + Periphery w/ Astronoid @ The Ogden Theatre
12/2 – Dopapod w/ The RunniKine @ The Bluebird Theater
12/2 – Younder Mountain String Band w/ Kyle Hollingsworth Band @ The Fillmore
12/2 – Matistahu w/ Common Kings, Orphan @ The Gothic Theatre
12/2 – Whitechapel w/ Carnifex, Rings of Saturn, Entheos, So This Is Suffering @ Summit Music Hall
12/2 – Dragon Smoke ft. Robert Mercurio & Stanton Moore, Ivan Neville, Eric Lindell w/ Green Is Beautiful @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/2 – WhiteWater Ramble w/ Wood Belly, Banshee Tree @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/2 – My Body Sings Electric w/ Slow Caves, Modern Suspects, All Chiefs @ The Marquis Theatre
12/2 – We’s Us w/ King Friday The 13th, Yabird @ Larimer Lounge
12/2 – Dealz Makes Beats (Old School Hip-Hop Dance Party) @ Larimer Lounge
12/2 – Alex Lahey w/ Dude York @ Lost Lake
12/2 – Rocky Mountain Low 2 w/ United Mutation, Vile Gash, Cadaver Dog, The Pollution, Combat Force @ The Hi-Dive
12/2 – Brooke Evers w/ Already Sweaty, Dolce @ Beta Nightclub
12/2 – Svdden Death @ The Roxy Theatre
12/2 – DJ Chonz (Every Saturday) @ Bar Standard
12/2 – Def Knock + White Fudge + The Antagonist @ The Oriental Theater
12/2 – Bear & The Beasts @ Lion’s Lair
12/2 – Saturday Breakfast ft. Special Guests (Every Saturday Morning) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/2 – Aaron Melon Senior Recital (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/2 – Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/2 – Matt Skellenger + Matt Reid Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/2 – Sour Boy w/ Bitter Girl, Savage Blush, Modern Leisure, Down Time (Album Release) @ 3 Kings Tavern
12/2 – Gumbo le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/2 – DJ Gary Givant w/ DJ A-L, Ginger Perry, l.a Zwicky @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/2 – Something Undeground w/ Coles Whalen @ The Walnut Room
12/2 – Nick Colionne @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/2 – Shred Is Dead ft. Members of RAQ, More @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/2 – Holidays In Harmony Youth Music Fundraiser w/ Hazel Miller Band, Wake The Bat, Love Is Our Religion, The Schtuebs, Over The Castle, Second Bell, Mr. Steak, Mile High Scenesters, Youth On Record, Rock It Forward Fund @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/2 – 2nd Annual Scott Band Holiday Jam ft. Todd Smallie w/ Nic Clarck, A.J. Fullerton, More @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/2 – Ellis Paul w/ James Lee Baker @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/2 – Kindred Spirits @ Tuft Theatre
12/3 – Grizzly Bear w/ serpentwithfeet @ The Ogden Theatre
12/3 – Whitney w/ Julie Byrne @ The Bluebird Theater
12/3 – The Mile High Riot ft. Octopus Tree, Meeting House, Sovereign Superior and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/3 – Derek Luh + Sammy Wilk w/ Scribe @ The Marquis Theatre
12/3 – The Swashbuckling Doctors w/ Younger Than Neil, Stray The Course, Offbeat @ Lost Lake
12/3 – Mary Jane’s Last Dance: A Tribute To Tom Petty w/ Last of the Easy Riders & Extra Gold, Fast Eddy, Adam Baumeister, Lazer an Levi, Erika Ryann & US Tygers, Jennifer Niceley @ The Hi-Dive
12/3 – Rampue @ Beta Nightclub
12/3 – Denver Ultimate Hip-Hop Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre
12/3 – Adam Bodine Trio (Every Sunday, Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/3 – Colorado Blues Society Members Choice Awards w/ Southern Ave, Mojomama, Jack Hadley (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/3 – Colorado Conservatory of Jazz Arts – Vocal Esembles Concert @ Nocturne Jazz
12/3 – The High Desert (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/3 – Jami Lunde w/ Eben Grace (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/3 – Victim Culture w/ Screwtape, Wake The Bat, Attack On Venus, Almataha @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/3 – Chella and The Charm w/ Bryan McPherson, Sputnik Slovenia @ Goosetown Tavern
12/3 – True Blue Band ft. The Bill McKay @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/3 – Boombox w/ Imperial Gold Vodka @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/3 – Great Blue w/ The Diggs, Me and The Band of Boys @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/3 – Swallow Hill Music Board of Directors Concert @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/3 – 2017 KLOVE Christmas @ 1st Bank Center
Week 2: December 4 – December 10
Recommended: Paper Bird w/ In/Planes, Kyle Emerson @ The Oriental Theater – December 8
Colorado’s indie-folk band Paper Bird is bidding us farewell as they recently announced they’re parting ways with three final shows in Colorado including a December 8 show at The Oriental Theater. For the last 10 years, Paper Bird built up a big following and we are sad to see them write the final sentence of their story. This will be one of the last chances to see this Colorado band in action, so get tickets while you can.
Also see…
12/4 – Grizzly Bear w/ serpentwithfeet @ The Ogden Theatre
12/4 – Whitney w/ Julie Byrne @ The Bluebird Theater
12/4 – The Faceless w/ Inanimate Existence, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre
12/4 – Regulus w/ Blanket Empire, (Endless, Nameless), Picture The Waves @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/5 – Kodak Black @ The Ogden Theatre
12/5 – Signor Benedick w/ The Moor, Randal Bravery, CURTA, The Milk Blossoms, Loanword @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/5 – Sun-Dried Vibes w/ The KnightBeats, Beyond Bridges @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/5 – Supersuckers + Bellrays w/ Bombpops @ Lost Lake
12/5 – Smokestack Relics w/ Wonky Tonk @ Lion’s Lair
12/5 – CU’s Thompson Jazz Ensemble @ Dazzle Jazz
12/5 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/5 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/5 – Shine Bright w/ Set Your Anchor, Misery Noise, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/5 – Overcoats w/ Sarah Jaffe @ Globe Hall
12/5 – Kurt Elling w/ The Swingles @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/5 – 1st Tuesdays Singer Songwrtier Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/5 – King Friday The 13th @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/6 – The Dear Hunter w/ The Family Crest, VAVA @ The Bluebird Theater
12/6 – Black Smurf w/ Positive Satan, Ransteez, Swizzy J @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/6 – Jeffrey Paradise w/ CAPYAC, Plaid Hawaii, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/6 – Dayshell + Eyes Set To Kill w/ Sifting, Mosaic, Saphyre Rain, Oveda @ The Marquis Theatre
12/6 – Flowlines (Album Release) w/ The Del Griffiths, Woodshop Project @ Larimer Lounge
12/6 – Funkma$ter Show @ Goosetown Tavern
12/6 – Kurt Elling w/ The Swingles @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/6 – Peak2Peak @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/7 – Atmosphere w/ Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy @ The Ogden Theatre
12/7 – Alice In Winterland ft. The All American Rejects @ Summit Music Hall
12/7 – Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons w/ The Dyrty Byrds (Album Release) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/7 – Winds Of Plague w/ Venom and Valor, Sulpherensis, SmackFactor @ The Marquis Theatre
12/7 – Ekali w/ Medasin, Judge @ Larimer Lounge
12/7 – Pierce Fulton + NVDES @ Lost Lake
12/7 – Wayfarer Mexico w/ Dreadnought, Saddle of Southern Darkness @ The Hi-Dive
12/7 – Herobust + Tsuruda w/ Gangus @ Beta Nightclub
12/7 – Tall Tales & The Truth: An Acoustic Evening w/ Kip Moore, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen @ The Paramount Theatre
12/7 – Houston Person (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/7 – Salt Creek w/ Formerly Bodies, Little Car, Take Shape @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/7 – Cat Clyde w/ Follow The Fox @ Globe Hall
12/7 – Meet The Giant w/ Cyanidols, The Patient Zeros @ The Walnut Room
12/7 – Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/7 – Bestmode w/ Pscyo Geniius, The Hittman @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/7 – Deezy Le Phunk w/ Digisaurus, Dapolatiks, Boogie Lights, Frankasaurus, Mersiv @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/8 – Moon Taxi w/ Other Black @ The Ogden Theatre
12/8 – Dynohunter + Tnertle w/ Collidoscope @ The Bluebird Theater
12/8 – Lupe Fiasco w/ The ReMINDers, Reason the Citizen @ The Gothic Theatre
12/8 – Say Anything w/ Radar State, Backwards Dancer @ Summit Music Hall
12/8 – Del McCoury Band w/ The Tavelin’ McCourys, Meadow Mountain @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/8 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Robert “Sput” Searight, MonoNeon, DJ Williams and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/8 – SIR (Album Release Show) w/ Instant Empire, The Royal @ The Marquis Theatre
12/8 – Ekali w/ Medasin, Judge @ Larimer Lounge
12/8 – Brent Cowles & The Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 w/ Sarah Anne Degraw @ Lost Lake
12/8 – Throttlebomb (CD Release) w/ Fast Eddy, Luna Sol, The Born Readies @ The Hi-Dive
12/8 – Dr. Ozi + Rekoil + Boarcrok w/ Aarbear @ Beta Nightclub
12/8 – Mike Watt @ Lion’s Lair
12/8 – Katie Glassman & Snapshot (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/8 – Wil Swindler Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/8 – Alicia Baker & Alex Heffron (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/8 – Frankie Ballard @ The Grizzly Rose
12/8 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
12/8 – Morgan Saint w/ Oko Tygra, Yasi @ Globe Hall
12/8 – Signs and Signals w/ The Host Club, Prep Rally, Native Station @ The Walnut Room
12/8 – Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/8 – Funkiphino w/ Lola Rising, Skull Full of Blues, Lesster More @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/8 – Machine Kid w/ Legato, Mad Wallace, Sqwerv @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/8 – Christy Wessler’s Holiday Sing-Along @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/8 – Victor & Penny @ Tuft Theatre
12/9 – Sing It To Me Santa: The Record Company w/ Tracksuit Wedding, Isaac and Anna Slade @ The Ogden Theatre
12/9 – Sikdope w/ Punjahbae, Tugboat @ The Bluebird Theater
12/9 – Papa Roach @ The Fillmore
12/9 – Denver Black Sky V: Broken Hope, Exhumed, Havok w/ Expulsion, Acephalix and More @ The Gothic Theatre
12/9 – Say Anything w/ Radar State, Backwards Dancer @ Summit Music Hall
12/9 – Del McCoury Band w/ The Tavelin’ McCourys, Chain Station @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/9 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Robert “Sput” Searight, MonoNeon, DJ Williams and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/9 – USMC Toys For Tots ft. Red Tide Rising w/ Public Display of Aggression, Core Zero, Sovereign @ The Marquis Theatre
12/9 – Chet Porter w/ Kidswaste, DJ Fouette @ Larimer Lounge
12/9 – Brent Cowles & The Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 w/ R.L. Cole @ Lost Lake
12/9 – Nova Fest 5 w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN, The Burial Plot, The Calefaction, Fathers, If I Fail @ The Hi-Dive
12/9 – Paul Oakenfold w/ Mitiska, Fallward @ Beta Nightclub
12/9 – Mike Watt @ Lion’s Lair
12/9 – Gabriel Mervine Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/9 – Paul Shinn Trio (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/9 – DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/9 – Random Rab w/ HAANA, bioLuMigen @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/9 – 56xansaintcool @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society w/ Roka Hueka @ Goosetown Tavern
12/9 – Aaron Gillespie w/ Onward Etc, The Solid Ocean, Evinair @ Globe Hall
12/9 – Anabeth Morgan (Album Release) w/ Collyra and Caseus, Taylor Maxwell @ The Walnut Room
12/9 – Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/9 – Sick Puppies w/ King Rat, No Bueno, Last Rhino, Phoenyx A.D @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/9 – Voodoo Visionary & Universal Sigh w/ Dog City Disco @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/9 – Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs w/ Plain Faraday
12/9 – Acoustic Eidolon @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/9 – Lindsey Stirling @ 1st Bank Center
12/10 – Atmosphere w/ Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy @ The Ogden Theatre
12/10 – Scarface w/ DJ Ktone, Rhymesight, King F.O.E. @ Summit Music Hall
12/10 – Hundredth w/ Spotlights, Tennis System, Gleemer @ The Marquis Theatre
12/10 – Chemically Obligated @ Larimer Lounge
12/10 – Sycdvk w/ Strange Heavens, Moonglade, Smile Victoria @ Lost Lake
12/10 – Unsane w/ Plaque Marks, Pueblo Escobar @ The Hi-Dive
12/10 – Eli & Fur w/ Saltee @ Beta Nightclub
12/10 – Jofoke Holiday Show @ Dazzle Jazz
12/10 – Boyhollow w/ l.a Zwicky @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/10 – DJ Digg (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/10 – 56xansaintcool @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/10 – The Dustbowl Revival w/ 300 Days @ Globe Hall
12/10 – Black Coffee Fundraiser w/ The Humbuckers, Bad Bunnies, Nothing’s Permanent, Rick Bryan, Dick Black @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/10 – Boogie For Puerto Rico Benefit Concert @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/10 – Sensory Friendly Concert w/ Deborah Solo ft. Kari Clifton @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Week 3: December 11 – December 17
Recommended: Lady Gaga @ The Pepsi Center – December 12
Ever since Lady Gaga first debuted onto the music scene in 2008 with her smashing release of Fame, she has never failed to leave her fans on the edge of their seats wanting more. On December 12, Lady Gaga is bringing her unforgettable showmanship to Denver as a stop on her “Joanne World Tour,” making it a great high note to end the 2017 Pepsi Center concert season on.
Also see…
12/11 – Jonny Goood and The Tripple O’s w/ 5ve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/11 – Matthew Logan Vasquez w/ Kelsey Wilson, Cameron Neal @ Globe Hall
12/11 – The Colorado Movement Choir @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/11 – Crazy Town @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/11 – 21 Savage w/ YoungBoy Never Broke Again @ The Ogden Theatre
12/12 – Robb Bank$ w/ G’Hap Gang, Akwa & JTrunninMan, B.Y.Z, Swizzy J @ Summit Music Hall
12/12 – Hott MT w/ Decollage @ Lost Lake
12/12 – Panther Martin w/ Couches, Male Blonding, Godchild @ The Hi-Dive
12/12 – Fareed Haque & His Funk Bros (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/12 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet (Two Sets) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/12 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room
12/13 – Sundressed w/ Nominee, Postcards, Birdhouse View @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/13 – Esseks & Champagne Drip w/ Linear Symmetry, Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/13 – Fit For A King & In Hearts Wake w/ Like Moths To Flames, Phinehas @ The Marquis Theatre
12/13 – Sonny Digital w/ Reese La Flare, Black Boe, DJ Fresco @ Larimer Lounge
12/13 – Sinden @ Bar Standard
12/13 – Evanescence @ The Paramount Theatre
12/13 – La Pompe Jazz (EP Release) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/13 – The Industrial Strength Trio ft. John Gunther @ Nocturne Jazz
12/13 – The Wolf Howliday Jam @ The Grizzly Rose
12/13 – Ufer w/ Highway50 @ Globe Hall
12/13 – Michale Graves @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/13 – Poets & Wolves w/ The Ugly Architect, Adventure Nothing @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/14 – FKJ w/ (((0))) @ The Ogden Theatre
12/14 – Prayers @ The Bluebird Theater
12/14 – Tangled & Dark ft. Emily Clark & Friends, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/14 – ILoveMakonnen w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/14 – Arsonists Get All The Girls w/ Under Auburn Skies @ The Marquis Theatre
12/14 – Neyla Pekarek (of The Lumineers) w/ Modern Leisure @ Lost Lake
12/14 – NIGHTBRUNCH @ The Hi-Dive
12/14 – Dash Berlin w/ Adam Stark @ Beta Nightclub
12/14 – Alter Bridge w/ All That Remains, Sons of Texas @ The Paramount Theatre
12/14 – A Country Christmas ft. Bonnie and The Clydes w/ Whipporwill, Halden Wofford and The Hi*Beams, Ryan Chrys Duo @ The Oriental Theater
12/14 – Tunnel Out w/ Sounds Like Words @ Lion’s Lair
12/14 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ Dylan Kishner Band, Graham Good and The Painters @ Globe Hall
12/14 – Timothy B. Schmit w/ Richie Furay @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/14 – Ryan Viser w/ Impact, Chando, Plaid Hawaii, Lowpro @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/14 – Chris Young w/ Chris Janson, Chris Lane @ 1st Bank Center
12/15 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Annual Holiday Show w/ Flaural @ The Ogden Theatre
12/15 – Maddy O’Neal w/ COFRESI @ The Bluebird Theater
12/15 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The Fillmore
12/15 – Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers + The Railbenders @ The Gothic Theatre
12/15 – Hometown for The Holidays 2017 ft. 888 @ Summit Music Hall
12/15 – Shwayze w/ Dylan Montayne, Dallas Garcia, Joon Bug, Write Minded @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/15 – Steve Kimock and Friends @ Cervantes’ Other Side @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/15 – Saints Of Never After w/ Almost, Maine, The Coast Is Ours, Rain In July, Compliments To The One @ The Marquis Theatre
12/15 – Nicole Atkins w/ The Milk Blossoms, Thayer Sarrano @ Lost Lake
12/15 – Don Chicharrón w/ Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals, The Corner Girls, DJ Jajarcoté @ The Hi-Dive
12/15 – Figure + Midnight Tyrannosaurus @ Beta Nightclub
12/15 – SG Comma What They Like (Single Release Party) w/ J Cruzz Limitless, HA$H, Jazz2kool, NHT Waxx @ The Roxy Theatre
12/15 – Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater
12/15 – Gamelan Tunas Mekar @ Dazzle Jazz
12/15 – Josh D. Reed Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/15 – Mark Diamond (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/15 – Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose
12/15 – Tiger Party’s Holiday Extravaganza ft. Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/15 – MOB w/ Screwtape, Noogy, Came & Took It, Bad Decisions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/15 – Mihali w/ Luke Mitrani @ Globe Hall
12/15 – Particle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/15 – Krampus & Kids w/ The Endless Line, Lamb Bed, Television Generation, Gravel, Blunt Force Stereo @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/15 – John Craigie @ Tuft Theatre
12/15 – Robert Ellis and Courtney Hartman (Songs of John Hartford) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/15 – Red Rocks Local Set @ Red Rocks
12/16- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Annual Holiday Show w/ The Still Tide @ The Ogden Theatre
12/16- The Railbenders @ The Bluebird Theater
12/16- Parade of Lasers 2017 @ The Fillmore
12/16- Hell’s Belles + Lola Black w/ Sharone & The Wind, Divine Intention @ The Gothic Theatre
12/16- Azizi Gibson w/ J-Krupt, FoxGang, Meelo V, Conti, ChiCityChino @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/16- Steve Kimock and Friends @ Cervantes’ Other Side @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/16- The Anchor + Tonight We Rise w/ Your Own Medicine, Scarless, Blue Mesa @ The Marquis Theatre
12/16- Colter Wall @ Larimer Lounge
12/16- Alice Merton w/ Nina De Freitas @ Lost Lake
12/16- Decemburger 2017 ft. Bongripper, Call Of The Void, Serial Hawk, Weaponizer, Abrams, The Munsens, Weeed, NightWraith, Sceptres @ The Hi-Dive
12/16- The Crystal Method w/ Lea Luna, MLE @ Beta Nightclub
12/16- Black X-Mas @ The Roxy Theatre
12/16- Face Holiday Show @ The Paramount Theatre
12/16- Trickpunch w/ The Pitch Invasion, Self Service, Chemical X @ Lion’s Lair
12/16- Soul Diva Revue @ Dazzle Jazz
12/16- Peter Sommer Quintet: Monk Revisited @ Nocturne Jazz
12/16- Jack Dunlevie & Thomas Jennings (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz
12/16- Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/16- Susto + Esme Patterson w/ Tyto Alba @ Globe Hall
12/16- Keith Harkin @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/16- Particle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/16- Best Of The West 9 w/ All Chiefs, Johnny Got Rox, Javier Sepúlveda’s Pulse of Nature, Thief River, Snackcakes & Beer @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/16- Daniella Katzir @ Tuft Theatre
12/16- Chris Daniels and Friends @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
12/16 – Bad Bunny @ 1st Bank Center
12/17 – Nathan Palmer w/ Reve Kalell, Connor Ray, KingRyTheFirst, Kayla Rae @ The Bluebird Theater
12/17 – The Interrupters and Swmrs w/ The Regrettes @ Summit Music Hall
12/17 – Kyle Lucas @ The Marquis Theatre
12/17 – Colter Wall @ Larimer Lounge
12/17 – Made Violent w/ Ugly Sun, Fast Eddy @ The Hi-Dive
12/17 – M.A.N.D.Y. @ Beta Nightclub
12/17 – Denve Jazz Orchestra: Andrew Hudson’s B-Day Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/17 – Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/17 – The Score w/ Castlecomer (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/17 – Susto + Esme Patterson w/ Down Time @ Globe Hall
12/17 – Jim Dalton (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Week 4: December 18 – December 24
Recommended: 3OH!3 w/ Cobraconda @ The Gothic Theatre – December 23
Named after Denver’s area code, pop duo 3OH!3 is headed home to headline The Gothic Theatre on December 23. Since their beginnings in Boulder back in 2004, 3OH!3 used their catchy hooks and clever lyrics to take the music scene by storm. Joining the pop group is fellow Denver electro-rap group Cobraconda. If you’re looking to support some big name and up-and-coming Colorado talent, this will be the show to go to.
Also see…
12/18 – Gary Numan w/ Me Not You, DJ Slave1 @ The Gothic Theatre
12/18 – Menagerie Awards Banquet ft. Flash Mountain Flood @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/18 – Sulfuric Baptism @ The Marquis Theatre
12/18 – LeAnn Rimes w/ Lara Ruggles @ The Paramount Theatre
12/19 – Boosie Badazz w/ BlaccRoyal, Meecy W, SwizZy B @ Summit Music Hall
12/19 – RIVAL [N*O*V*A w/ Boogie Lights, Mammoth Water @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/19 – The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive
12/19 – Todd Rundgren @ The Oriental Theater
12/19 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/19 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/20 – Southpaw Sonata w/ Rare Bloom, Ghostpulse, Picture the Waves, Lost Shapes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/20 – Goopsteppa and Vinja, Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/20 – Agnostic Front w/ Combat Force, Line Brawl @ The Marquis Theatre
12/20 – The Atlantic Club w/ Joseph Lamar, Rooftop York, Brother, Jayar Young @ Larimer Lounge
12/20 – Tyler Lee and The Ragers (EP Release) @ Lost Lake
12/20 – Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/20 – The Great Holiday Songbook Night 1 @ Nocturne Jazz
12/20 – Alex Tripp Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/20 – Videotape w/ Anxious Arms @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/21 – Jay Roemer Band ft. Dave Carroll w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/21 – Drink Drank Drunk w/ Bottom Bracket, Monkeys With Explosives, Deat But Fancy @ Larimer Lounge
12/21 – Khaki w/ Legion, SidMFkid, Kenny6, Awkwardcliff, 56XansAintCool @ Lost Lake
12/21 – AC Slater + Jack Beats @ Beta Nightclub
12/21 – Rowan w/ Hallie Spoor, Dylan Kishner-Lopez @ Lion’s Lair
12/21 – Adam Bartczak Republic (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/21 – The Great Holiday Songbook Night 2 @ Nocturne Jazz
12/21 – Hey Lady! (B-52s Tribute) w/ DJ Slave1 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/21 – Iluminando 10 Year Friendiversary Show w/ Pigeon Port, Ghosts of Glaciers, Sea Of Teeth, Megalodon, Jet Pants, Lunetta, Charlie Pray, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/21 – Rebirth Brass Band @ Globe Hall
12/21 – Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/21 – 3rd Tuesdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/22 – Eoto & Friends ft. Borahm Lee from Pretty Lights Live Band w/ proJect Aspect @ The Ogden Theatre
12/22 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ Jessee R.S. @ The Bluebird Theater
12/22 – Octopus Tree w/ Mad Pow, Dr. Zilog, We Are William @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/22 – Disco Floyd w/ Phour.O, Sound Travels @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/22 – Tyler Paul Glasgow’s 2nd Annual Holiday Extravaganza w/ This Broken Beat, Matt Rouch and The Noise Upstairs, Rachel James of Dearling and More @ The Marquis Theatre
12/22 – My Boy Elroy @ Larimer Lounge
12/22 – A Colfax Christmas w/ The Patient Zeros, The Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Crimson Days @ Lost Lake
12/22 – Fairchildren Reunion Show w/ Jess Parsons, Christmas Carols, Special Guests @ The Hi-Dive
12/22 – Brillz + Hydraulix + Eliminate w/ T.O.C. @ Beta Nightclub
12/22 – Mandy Harvey (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/22 – The Wellington Bullings Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/22 – FaceMan’s Parade Of Lights w/ Tivoli Club Brass Band, Anthony Ruptak and His Midnight Friends @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/22 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern
12/22 – Sar Isatum w/ Crafteon, Nefirum, Noctambulist @ Globe Hall
12/22 – Hazel Miller @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/22 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/23 – Living Legneds + Hieroglyphics w/ Whiskey Blanket, DJ Fresh @ The Ogden Theatre
12/23 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ Jessee R.S. @ The Bluebird Theater
12/23 – Daily Bread and Toy Box w/ Krushendo, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/23 – Dayton Stone & The Undertones w/ Hunter James @ Lost Lake
12/23 – R.L. Cole & The Hell You Say w/ Larry Nix, Jess Parsons @ The Hi-Dive
12/23 – DJ Craze @ Beta Nightclub
12/23 – A Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/23 – Keith Oxman Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/23 – Joe Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/23 – Ovo Xmas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/23 – Activate Boner w/ V C Hearts, Waifu, Hellspoon, Techno Allah @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/23 – Crowboy (Album Release) @ Globe Hall
12/23 – JoFoKe @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/23 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/24 – A Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Week 5: December 25 – December 31
Recommended: New Year’s Eve On The Rocks ft. Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Dizzy Wright, King Green @ Red Rocks – December 31
To end 2017, Red Rocks is opening their doors to celebrate the official end of the 2016 Red Rocks season while simultaneously kicking off the 2018 season as well. Many of the mainstream rap artists this year are on the bill for the evening such as Migos, Post Malone and Young Thug. Grab some tickets while you still can and end the year in style.
Also see…
12/26 – Patrick McDevitt Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/27 – Black Label Society w/ Corrosion of Conformity, In The Company of Serpents @ The Ogden Theatre
12/27 – Bonfire Dub w/ Lil Skoops, Steepland String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/27 – Fred Fuller’s 70th B-Day Bash ft. Fuller Sound (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/27 – Greg Wahl & The Wahl Street Band @ Nocturne Jazz
12/27 – Tenia Renee Nelson Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/28 – Jane’s Addiction @ The Ogden Theatre
12/28 – Trevor Hall w/ Satsang @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side
12/28 – Glasses Records Showcase w/ Gold Trash, Pearls and Perils, EVP, Nighttimeschoolbus @ Lost Lake
12/28 – Decadence Pre-Party @ Beta Nightclub
12/28 – The Cages @ Lion’s Lair
12/28 – “The Jobim Project” ft. Julie Monley & Company (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/28 – Micronation @ Nocturne Jazz
12/28 – Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/28 – Zach Deputy w/ Dear Me, @ Globe Hall
12/29 – Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ Dustin Thomas @ The Ogden Theatre
12/29 – Yamn + Fox Street w/ Rossonian @ The Bluebird Theater
12/29 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore
12/29 – Boombox w/ Lucid Vision @ The Gothic Theatre
12/29 – Spiral Cell (Video Release) w/ State of Babel, David Other, Low Riders @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
12/29 – Orbiter w/ 80 Grit, Controlled Demise, Letter, Uncultured Swine @ The Marquis Theatre
12/29 – Off With Their Heads w/ Black Dots, Allout Helter @ The Hi-Dive
12/29 – Doctor P w/ Shank Aaron @ Beta Nightclub
12/29 – Transit Authority (Chicago Tribute) w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater
12/29 – Ken Walker Sextet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/29 – Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
12/29 – DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/29 – Meet The Giant w/ Kill Vargas, Sweet Nothin, Maddie’s Changed, Weinercat @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
12/29 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Pale Sun, Wake The Bat @ Globe Hall
12/29 – Official Umphrey’s McGee After Party ft. Tula and Special Guests @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/29 – Oomah w/ Midicinal, Mobiius, Tesfa, Ohnoo! @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/29 – My Morning Jacket w/ The Revolution @ 1st Bank Center
12/30 – Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ Tubby Love @ The Ogden Theatre
12/30 – Analog Son + Fox Street w/ MLIMA @ The Bluebird Theater
12/30 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore
12/30 – Boombox w/ Spectacle @ The Gothic Theatre
12/30 – Rob Drabkin w/ The Chopper Children, Intuit @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/30 – A-Mac & The Height w/ Tenth Mountain Division, Project 432, Lola Rising @ Cervantes’ Other Side
12/30 – Rumble Young Man Rumble @ Larimer Lounge
12/30 – Red Stranger w/ Pitch Invasion, Record Thieves @ Lost Lake
12/30 – The Fresh & Onlys w/ American Culture, DJ PG-13, TBA @ The Hi-Dive
12/30 – New Years Eve Eve w/ DJ Ronan Harris @ Bar Standard
12/30 – Sage Francis @ The Oriental Theater
12/30 – KGNU Quarterly Showcase ft. Sole, Curta, More TBA @ Lion’s Lair
12/30 – Nate Birkey Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz
12/30 – Dave Connelly (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/30 – North Mississippi Allstars w/ DJ Spanish Fly (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Git Some @ Globe Hall
12/30 – Taylor Shrederick and Friends (Jamtronica Tribute) ft. Frederick Reisen, AJ Gillman, Chris Beck @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/30 – My Morning Jacket w/ tUnE-yArDs @ 1st Bank Center
12/31 – Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ The Late Ones, Tubby Love @ The Ogden Theatre
12/31 – Fox Street w/ Mama Magnolia @ The Bluebird Theater
12/31 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore
12/31 – Boombox w/ Modern Measure @ The Gothic Theatre
12/31 – Itchy-O w/ The Velveteers @ Summit Music Hall
Trevor Hall w/ Cas Haley @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side
12/31 – Flobots @ The Marquis Theatre
12/31 – Nuns Of Brixton w/ The Shaloms @ Larimer Lounge
12/31 – Reno Divorce w/ Granny Tweed, The Blackouts @ Lost Lake
12/31 – Guilty Pleasures Presents: Y2K 3.0 w/ Special Guests @ The Hi-Dive
12/31 – A Krizz Kaliko New Years Celebration ft. Slo Pain, Izzy Dunfore, TZK, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre
12/31 – Railroad Earth @ The Paramount Theatre
12/31 – The Yawpers (Performing The “Pulp Fiction” Sound Track) w/ Ha Ha Tonka, The Beeves @ The Oriental Theater
12/31 – Sammy Mayfield Band (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
12/31 – Nocturne NYE Gala ft. Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz
12/31 – New Years Eve Bash @ The Grizzly Rose
12/31 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/31 – North Mississippi Allstars w/ DJ Spanish Fly (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ The Breachers @ Globe Hall
12/31 – Freddy Jones Band New Year’s Eve Party @ Soiled Dove Underground
12/31 – Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple
12/31 – The Bastard Suns & P-Nuckle @ Herman’s Hideaway
12/31 – Pandasaywhat? w/ Melody Lines, C.S.O, TMC @ Your Mom’s House Denver
12/31 – My Morning Jacket w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ 1st Bank Center
