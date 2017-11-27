Welcome to the final month of 2017. What a year it’s been for concerts. Over the last 12 months, Denver hosted over 3,500 concerts across 30+ venues. The 2017 concert season is not over yet as December has some highly coveted shows among its 31 days. Stay warm, be safe and make the best out of this month’s shows.

Week 1: November 27 – December 3

Recommended: Channel 93.3’s Not So Silent Night ft. Imagine Dragons, Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory, Redlands @ 1st Bank Center – December 2

‘Tis the season to rock the f*** out with Channel 93.3 as their annual Not So Silent Night concert returns to The 1st Bank Center. Back in October, Imagine Dragons were revealed as the headlining act for this year’s run right after their show at The Pepsi Center. Joining the Nevada-based ensemble are big names such as Dashboard Confessional, Banners, Saints of Valory and Denver’s own Redlands.

Also see…

11/27 – DJ Erin Stereo (Every Monday) @ Larimer Lounge

11/27 – New Speedway Boogie (Every Monday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/28 – Mogwai w/ Xander Harris @ The Ogden Theatre

11/28 – Hinder + Josh Todd & The Conflict w/ Adelitas Way, Wayland, Thousand Frames @ Summit Music Hall

11/28 – Fat Tuesday’s ft. Adam Smirnoff, Jeff Franca, Casey Russell, Will Task, Sean Dandurand @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/28 – Poolside At The Flamingo w/ Enemy In I, Bloodline, Be//Gotten, The Coast Is Ours @ The Marquis Theatre

11/28 – The Frights w/ Hockey Dad, Vundabar @ Larimer Lounge

11/28 – CU Denver Pop/Rock Ensemble w/ Polar Opposites (The Music of John Mayer & Rage Against The Machine), John Lensing @ Lost Lake

11/28 – Colorado Music Hall Of Fame Induction Concert ft. Jazz Masters & Beyond w/ Performances by Inductees @ The Paramount Theatre

11/28 – Azucartones w/ Kent Denver Jazz Combo, DSA Jazz Combo I @ Dazzle Jazz

11/28 – Jazz Jam Hosted by Todd Reid (Every Tuesday) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/28 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

11/28 – Kanga w/ Adroation Destroyed, n810 @ 3 Kings Tavern

11/28 – Lunetta w/ Miss Odd Genie & Norm L. Princess, Chris V @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

11/28 – Open Mic Band Jam w/ Nic Jay (Every Tuesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

11/28 – Jamboree Open Jam (Every Tuesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/28 – Open Mic/Jam Night @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/29 – The Spill Canvas w/ WILD, Super Whatevr @ The Gothic Theatre

11/29 – Casual Commander & Friends w/ Borahm Lee, Mikey Thunder, JuBee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/29 – Set To Sun w/ Northern Ghost, Enlighten the Masses, Wolfblitzer @ The Marquis Theatre

11/29 – Stone Disiple w/ Body Stacker, Stone Deaf @ Larimer Lounge

11/29 – Nikki & Eman w/ Kdubbs, Jacob Larson @ Lost Lake

11/29 – Quinn DeVeaux w/ Wes Watkins @ The Hi-Dive

11/29 – Steam Wednesdays (Every Wednesday) @ Bar Standard

11/29 – Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles @ Dazzle Jazz

11/29 – Matt Fuller Group ft. Shane Endsley @ Nocturne Jazz

11/29 – El Javi @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/29 – DJ Em Karaoke (Every Wednesday) @ Goosetown Tavern

11/29 – Ashley Koett w/ The Corner Girls, Schapero, Terremoto @ Globe Hall

11/29 – Joshua Davis w/ Hunter Stone @ The Walnut Room

11/29 – Jessica Jones Band (Every Wednesday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/29 – Endless, Nameless w/ SmileEatingJesus, Caveat Way, Love You Wally, The String Resistance @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/29 – Espce w/ Sur Ellz, Pheel., TF Marz @ Your Mom’s House Denver

11/30 – Hilltop Hoods w/ Spencer Foreman @ The Ogden Theatre

11/30 – Charlie Parr w/ Them Coulee Boys @ The Bluebird Theater

11/30 – Queer Rock Night ft. Teacup Gorilla @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

11/30 – Kind Country w/ Acoustic Mining Company, Bottlerocket Hurricane @ Cervantes’ Other Side

11/30 – Angel Vivaldi + Scale The Summit w/ Andy Jones, The Arturo Complex, Widdlywah @ The Marquis Theatre

11/30 – Ben Miller Band w/ Reno Divorce, Augustus @ Larimer Lounge

11/30 – To Be Astronauts (Album Release) w/ The Patient Zeros, Dead Pay Rent, Flahoola @ Lost Lake

11/30 – The Ghost Of Joseph Buck @ Lion’s Lair

11/30 – Victor Mestas + Elena Camerin Duo @ Dazzle Jazz

11/30 – Nube Nueve (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

11/30 – Dana Landry Trio Plays Ahmad Jimal @ Nocturne Jazz

11/30 – Dub Gabriel w/ Spacekeeper, DJ Imeh @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

11/30 – Motown Groove (Every Thursday) @ Goosetown Tavern

11/30 – Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native w/ The Parlor Pickers @ Globe Hall

11/30 – Hayley Jane and The Primates @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

11/30 – Crisp Mo Show w/ Scooter James and The Well Whiskey Boys, The Hashtones, Wandering Natives, Larry Nix, Dedoz @ Herman’s Hideaway

11/30 – P-Nuckle w/ Gumbo Le Funque, Saved By Aliens @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/1 – The Wood Brothers w/ Sean McConnell @ The Ogden Theatre

12/1 – Dopapod w/ Genetics @ The Bluebird Theater

12/1 – The Revivalists @ The Fillmore

12/1 – Cam’ron w/ Ice C.R.E.A.M., U.T.I.C.A. (Undeniably the Illest Cat Around), J-Krupt, OTIS @ Summit Music Hall

12/1 – Phutureprimative w/ Andreilien, Soulacybin, MIDIcinal @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/1 – Oliver Francis w/ Slouch, DNA Picasso, Desrude, Rhymesight @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/1 – The Highway Finds Tour w/ High Valley, Adam Doleac, Birch Street @ The Marquis Theatre

12/1 – Spells + Colfax Speed Queen w/ Cheap Perfume, Simulators @ Larimer Lounge

12/1 – Kacy & Clayton w/ Many Mountains, Patrick Dethlefs @ Lost Lake

12/1 – Guilty Pleasures @ The Hi-Dive

12/1 – Stevie Stone @ The Roxy Theatre

12/1 – The Samples w/ The Trampolines @ The Oriental Theater

12/1 – Friday Lunch ft. Women In Jazz (Every Friday, Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/1 – Irie Still: Island Christmas (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/1 – Tom Amend Trio ft. Kenyon Brenner @ Nocturne Jazz

12/1 – Briana Harris Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/1 – Love & Theft @ The Grizzly Rose

12/1 – Funeral Skull w/ Averages, So Fall The Oaks, Sweet Ball Peen @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/1 – Green Is Beautiful (Grant Green Tribute) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/1 – The Lost Dog Ensemble (Tom Waits Tribute) w/ Crime City Curs @ Goosetown Tavern

12/1 – Greyhounds w/ Space Orphan, Andy Sydow @ Globe Hall

12/1 – Black Pistol Fire w/ Cobi @ Globe Hall

12/1 – Ryan Montbleau w/ Dave Tamkin @ The Walnut Room

12/1 – Shred Is Dead ft. Members of Primus, More @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/1 – Flowalition Giants (Release Party) w/ Proximity @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/1 – Digital Virus w/ Zonra, Drizzle, Meanr Mynr, Jeraff @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/1 – Old Fashioned Hootenanny @ Tuft Theatre

12/1 – Ozuna @ The Bellco Theatre

12/2 – Animals As Leaders + Periphery w/ Astronoid @ The Ogden Theatre

12/2 – Dopapod w/ The RunniKine @ The Bluebird Theater

12/2 – Younder Mountain String Band w/ Kyle Hollingsworth Band @ The Fillmore

12/2 – Matistahu w/ Common Kings, Orphan @ The Gothic Theatre

12/2 – Whitechapel w/ Carnifex, Rings of Saturn, Entheos, So This Is Suffering @ Summit Music Hall

12/2 – Dragon Smoke ft. Robert Mercurio & Stanton Moore, Ivan Neville, Eric Lindell w/ Green Is Beautiful @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/2 – WhiteWater Ramble w/ Wood Belly, Banshee Tree @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/2 – My Body Sings Electric w/ Slow Caves, Modern Suspects, All Chiefs @ The Marquis Theatre

12/2 – We’s Us w/ King Friday The 13th, Yabird @ Larimer Lounge

12/2 – Dealz Makes Beats (Old School Hip-Hop Dance Party) @ Larimer Lounge

12/2 – Alex Lahey w/ Dude York @ Lost Lake

12/2 – Rocky Mountain Low 2 w/ United Mutation, Vile Gash, Cadaver Dog, The Pollution, Combat Force @ The Hi-Dive

12/2 – Brooke Evers w/ Already Sweaty, Dolce @ Beta Nightclub

12/2 – Svdden Death @ The Roxy Theatre

12/2 – DJ Chonz (Every Saturday) @ Bar Standard

12/2 – Def Knock + White Fudge + The Antagonist @ The Oriental Theater

12/2 – Bear & The Beasts @ Lion’s Lair

12/2 – Saturday Breakfast ft. Special Guests (Every Saturday Morning) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/2 – Aaron Melon Senior Recital (Day Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/2 – Steve Kovalcheck Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/2 – Matt Skellenger + Matt Reid Duo (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/2 – Sour Boy w/ Bitter Girl, Savage Blush, Modern Leisure, Down Time (Album Release) @ 3 Kings Tavern

12/2 – Gumbo le Deux (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/2 – DJ Gary Givant w/ DJ A-L, Ginger Perry, l.a Zwicky @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/2 – Something Undeground w/ Coles Whalen @ The Walnut Room

12/2 – Nick Colionne @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/2 – Shred Is Dead ft. Members of RAQ, More @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/2 – Holidays In Harmony Youth Music Fundraiser w/ Hazel Miller Band, Wake The Bat, Love Is Our Religion, The Schtuebs, Over The Castle, Second Bell, Mr. Steak, Mile High Scenesters, Youth On Record, Rock It Forward Fund @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/2 – 2nd Annual Scott Band Holiday Jam ft. Todd Smallie w/ Nic Clarck, A.J. Fullerton, More @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/2 – Ellis Paul w/ James Lee Baker @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/2 – Kindred Spirits @ Tuft Theatre

12/3 – Grizzly Bear w/ serpentwithfeet @ The Ogden Theatre

12/3 – Whitney w/ Julie Byrne @ The Bluebird Theater

12/3 – The Mile High Riot ft. Octopus Tree, Meeting House, Sovereign Superior and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/3 – Derek Luh + Sammy Wilk w/ Scribe @ The Marquis Theatre

12/3 – The Swashbuckling Doctors w/ Younger Than Neil, Stray The Course, Offbeat @ Lost Lake

12/3 – Mary Jane’s Last Dance: A Tribute To Tom Petty w/ Last of the Easy Riders & Extra Gold, Fast Eddy, Adam Baumeister, Lazer an Levi, Erika Ryann & US Tygers, Jennifer Niceley @ The Hi-Dive

12/3 – Rampue @ Beta Nightclub

12/3 – Denver Ultimate Hip-Hop Showcase @ The Roxy Theatre

12/3 – Adam Bodine Trio (Every Sunday, Morning Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/3 – Colorado Blues Society Members Choice Awards w/ Southern Ave, Mojomama, Jack Hadley (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/3 – Colorado Conservatory of Jazz Arts – Vocal Esembles Concert @ Nocturne Jazz

12/3 – The High Desert (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/3 – Jami Lunde w/ Eben Grace (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/3 – Victim Culture w/ Screwtape, Wake The Bat, Attack On Venus, Almataha @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/3 – Chella and The Charm w/ Bryan McPherson, Sputnik Slovenia @ Goosetown Tavern

12/3 – True Blue Band ft. The Bill McKay @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/3 – Boombox w/ Imperial Gold Vodka @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/3 – Great Blue w/ The Diggs, Me and The Band of Boys @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/3 – Swallow Hill Music Board of Directors Concert @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/3 – 2017 KLOVE Christmas @ 1st Bank Center

Week 2: December 4 – December 10

Recommended: Paper Bird w/ In/Planes, Kyle Emerson @ The Oriental Theater – December 8

Colorado’s indie-folk band Paper Bird is bidding us farewell as they recently announced they’re parting ways with three final shows in Colorado including a December 8 show at The Oriental Theater. For the last 10 years, Paper Bird built up a big following and we are sad to see them write the final sentence of their story. This will be one of the last chances to see this Colorado band in action, so get tickets while you can.

Also see…

12/4 – Grizzly Bear w/ serpentwithfeet @ The Ogden Theatre

12/4 – Whitney w/ Julie Byrne @ The Bluebird Theater

12/4 – The Faceless w/ Inanimate Existence, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre

12/4 – Regulus w/ Blanket Empire, (Endless, Nameless), Picture The Waves @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/5 – Kodak Black @ The Ogden Theatre

12/5 – Signor Benedick w/ The Moor, Randal Bravery, CURTA, The Milk Blossoms, Loanword @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/5 – Sun-Dried Vibes w/ The KnightBeats, Beyond Bridges @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/5 – Supersuckers + Bellrays w/ Bombpops @ Lost Lake

12/5 – Smokestack Relics w/ Wonky Tonk @ Lion’s Lair

12/5 – CU’s Thompson Jazz Ensemble @ Dazzle Jazz

12/5 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/5 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/5 – Shine Bright w/ Set Your Anchor, Misery Noise, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/5 – Overcoats w/ Sarah Jaffe @ Globe Hall

12/5 – Kurt Elling w/ The Swingles @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/5 – 1st Tuesdays Singer Songwrtier Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/5 – King Friday The 13th @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/6 – The Dear Hunter w/ The Family Crest, VAVA @ The Bluebird Theater

12/6 – Black Smurf w/ Positive Satan, Ransteez, Swizzy J @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/6 – Jeffrey Paradise w/ CAPYAC, Plaid Hawaii, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/6 – Dayshell + Eyes Set To Kill w/ Sifting, Mosaic, Saphyre Rain, Oveda @ The Marquis Theatre

12/6 – Flowlines (Album Release) w/ The Del Griffiths, Woodshop Project @ Larimer Lounge

12/6 – Funkma$ter Show @ Goosetown Tavern

12/6 – Kurt Elling w/ The Swingles @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/6 – Peak2Peak @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/7 – Atmosphere w/ Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy @ The Ogden Theatre

12/7 – Alice In Winterland ft. The All American Rejects @ Summit Music Hall

12/7 – Jerry Joseph and The Jackmormons w/ The Dyrty Byrds (Album Release) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/7 – Winds Of Plague w/ Venom and Valor, Sulpherensis, SmackFactor @ The Marquis Theatre

12/7 – Ekali w/ Medasin, Judge @ Larimer Lounge

12/7 – Pierce Fulton + NVDES @ Lost Lake

12/7 – Wayfarer Mexico w/ Dreadnought, Saddle of Southern Darkness @ The Hi-Dive

12/7 – Herobust + Tsuruda w/ Gangus @ Beta Nightclub

12/7 – Tall Tales & The Truth: An Acoustic Evening w/ Kip Moore, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen @ The Paramount Theatre

12/7 – Houston Person (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/7 – Salt Creek w/ Formerly Bodies, Little Car, Take Shape @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/7 – Cat Clyde w/ Follow The Fox @ Globe Hall

12/7 – Meet The Giant w/ Cyanidols, The Patient Zeros @ The Walnut Room

12/7 – Phour.O (Every Thursday) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/7 – Bestmode w/ Pscyo Geniius, The Hittman @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/7 – Deezy Le Phunk w/ Digisaurus, Dapolatiks, Boogie Lights, Frankasaurus, Mersiv @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/8 – Moon Taxi w/ Other Black @ The Ogden Theatre

12/8 – Dynohunter + Tnertle w/ Collidoscope @ The Bluebird Theater

12/8 – Lupe Fiasco w/ The ReMINDers, Reason the Citizen @ The Gothic Theatre

12/8 – Say Anything w/ Radar State, Backwards Dancer @ Summit Music Hall

12/8 – Del McCoury Band w/ The Tavelin’ McCourys, Meadow Mountain @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/8 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Robert “Sput” Searight, MonoNeon, DJ Williams and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/8 – SIR (Album Release Show) w/ Instant Empire, The Royal @ The Marquis Theatre

12/8 – Ekali w/ Medasin, Judge @ Larimer Lounge

12/8 – Brent Cowles & The Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 w/ Sarah Anne Degraw @ Lost Lake

12/8 – Throttlebomb (CD Release) w/ Fast Eddy, Luna Sol, The Born Readies @ The Hi-Dive

12/8 – Dr. Ozi + Rekoil + Boarcrok w/ Aarbear @ Beta Nightclub

12/8 – Mike Watt @ Lion’s Lair

12/8 – Katie Glassman & Snapshot (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/8 – Wil Swindler Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/8 – Alicia Baker & Alex Heffron (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/8 – Frankie Ballard @ The Grizzly Rose

12/8 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

12/8 – Morgan Saint w/ Oko Tygra, Yasi @ Globe Hall

12/8 – Signs and Signals w/ The Host Club, Prep Rally, Native Station @ The Walnut Room

12/8 – Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/8 – Funkiphino w/ Lola Rising, Skull Full of Blues, Lesster More @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/8 – Machine Kid w/ Legato, Mad Wallace, Sqwerv @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/8 – Christy Wessler’s Holiday Sing-Along @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/8 – Victor & Penny @ Tuft Theatre

12/9 – Sing It To Me Santa: The Record Company w/ Tracksuit Wedding, Isaac and Anna Slade @ The Ogden Theatre

12/9 – Sikdope w/ Punjahbae, Tugboat @ The Bluebird Theater

12/9 – Papa Roach @ The Fillmore

12/9 – Denver Black Sky V: Broken Hope, Exhumed, Havok w/ Expulsion, Acephalix and More @ The Gothic Theatre

12/9 – Say Anything w/ Radar State, Backwards Dancer @ Summit Music Hall

12/9 – Del McCoury Band w/ The Tavelin’ McCourys, Chain Station @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/9 – Joey Porter’s Shady Business ft. Robert “Sput” Searight, MonoNeon, DJ Williams and More @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/9 – USMC Toys For Tots ft. Red Tide Rising w/ Public Display of Aggression, Core Zero, Sovereign @ The Marquis Theatre

12/9 – Chet Porter w/ Kidswaste, DJ Fouette @ Larimer Lounge

12/9 – Brent Cowles & The Foxhole Family Band Winter Jam 2017 w/ R.L. Cole @ Lost Lake

12/9 – Nova Fest 5 w/ IAMTHESHOTGUN, The Burial Plot, The Calefaction, Fathers, If I Fail @ The Hi-Dive

12/9 – Paul Oakenfold w/ Mitiska, Fallward @ Beta Nightclub

12/9 – Mike Watt @ Lion’s Lair

12/9 – Gabriel Mervine Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/9 – Paul Shinn Trio (Late Night) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/9 – DJ Imeh (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/9 – Random Rab w/ HAANA, bioLuMigen @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/9 – 56xansaintcool @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/9 – Denver Vintage Reggae Society w/ Roka Hueka @ Goosetown Tavern

12/9 – Aaron Gillespie w/ Onward Etc, The Solid Ocean, Evinair @ Globe Hall

12/9 – Anabeth Morgan (Album Release) w/ Collyra and Caseus, Taylor Maxwell @ The Walnut Room

12/9 – Phix (Phish Tribute) @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/9 – Sick Puppies w/ King Rat, No Bueno, Last Rhino, Phoenyx A.D @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/9 – Voodoo Visionary & Universal Sigh w/ Dog City Disco @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/9 – Matt Rouch & The Noise Upstairs w/ Plain Faraday

12/9 – Acoustic Eidolon @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/9 – Lindsey Stirling @ 1st Bank Center

12/10 – Atmosphere w/ Musab + Ink Well, deM atlaS, The Lioness, DJ Keezy @ The Ogden Theatre

12/10 – Scarface w/ DJ Ktone, Rhymesight, King F.O.E. @ Summit Music Hall

12/10 – Hundredth w/ Spotlights, Tennis System, Gleemer @ The Marquis Theatre

12/10 – Chemically Obligated @ Larimer Lounge

12/10 – Sycdvk w/ Strange Heavens, Moonglade, Smile Victoria @ Lost Lake

12/10 – Unsane w/ Plaque Marks, Pueblo Escobar @ The Hi-Dive

12/10 – Eli & Fur w/ Saltee @ Beta Nightclub

12/10 – Jofoke Holiday Show @ Dazzle Jazz

12/10 – Boyhollow w/ l.a Zwicky @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/10 – DJ Digg (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/10 – 56xansaintcool @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/10 – The Dustbowl Revival w/ 300 Days @ Globe Hall

12/10 – Black Coffee Fundraiser w/ The Humbuckers, Bad Bunnies, Nothing’s Permanent, Rick Bryan, Dick Black @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/10 – Boogie For Puerto Rico Benefit Concert @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/10 – Sensory Friendly Concert w/ Deborah Solo ft. Kari Clifton @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Week 3: December 11 – December 17

Recommended: Lady Gaga @ The Pepsi Center – December 12

Ever since Lady Gaga first debuted onto the music scene in 2008 with her smashing release of Fame, she has never failed to leave her fans on the edge of their seats wanting more. On December 12, Lady Gaga is bringing her unforgettable showmanship to Denver as a stop on her “Joanne World Tour,” making it a great high note to end the 2017 Pepsi Center concert season on.

Also see…

12/11 – Jonny Goood and The Tripple O’s w/ 5ve @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/11 – Matthew Logan Vasquez w/ Kelsey Wilson, Cameron Neal @ Globe Hall

12/11 – The Colorado Movement Choir @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/11 – Crazy Town @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/11 – 21 Savage w/ YoungBoy Never Broke Again @ The Ogden Theatre

12/12 – Robb Bank$ w/ G’Hap Gang, Akwa & JTrunninMan, B.Y.Z, Swizzy J @ Summit Music Hall

12/12 – Hott MT w/ Decollage @ Lost Lake

12/12 – Panther Martin w/ Couches, Male Blonding, Godchild @ The Hi-Dive

12/12 – Fareed Haque & His Funk Bros (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/12 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet (Two Sets) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/12 – Performance High Showcase @ The Walnut Room

12/13 – Sundressed w/ Nominee, Postcards, Birdhouse View @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/13 – Esseks & Champagne Drip w/ Linear Symmetry, Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/13 – Fit For A King & In Hearts Wake w/ Like Moths To Flames, Phinehas @ The Marquis Theatre

12/13 – Sonny Digital w/ Reese La Flare, Black Boe, DJ Fresco @ Larimer Lounge

12/13 – Sinden @ Bar Standard

12/13 – Evanescence @ The Paramount Theatre

12/13 – La Pompe Jazz (EP Release) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/13 – The Industrial Strength Trio ft. John Gunther @ Nocturne Jazz

12/13 – The Wolf Howliday Jam @ The Grizzly Rose

12/13 – Ufer w/ Highway50 @ Globe Hall

12/13 – Michale Graves @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/13 – Poets & Wolves w/ The Ugly Architect, Adventure Nothing @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/14 – FKJ w/ (((0))) @ The Ogden Theatre

12/14 – Prayers @ The Bluebird Theater

12/14 – Tangled & Dark ft. Emily Clark & Friends, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/14 – ILoveMakonnen w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/14 – Arsonists Get All The Girls w/ Under Auburn Skies @ The Marquis Theatre

12/14 – Neyla Pekarek (of The Lumineers) w/ Modern Leisure @ Lost Lake

12/14 – NIGHTBRUNCH @ The Hi-Dive

12/14 – Dash Berlin w/ Adam Stark @ Beta Nightclub

12/14 – Alter Bridge w/ All That Remains, Sons of Texas @ The Paramount Theatre

12/14 – A Country Christmas ft. Bonnie and The Clydes w/ Whipporwill, Halden Wofford and The Hi*Beams, Ryan Chrys Duo @ The Oriental Theater

12/14 – Tunnel Out w/ Sounds Like Words @ Lion’s Lair

12/14 – Float Like A Buffalo w/ Dylan Kishner Band, Graham Good and The Painters @ Globe Hall

12/14 – Timothy B. Schmit w/ Richie Furay @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/14 – Ryan Viser w/ Impact, Chando, Plaid Hawaii, Lowpro @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/14 – Chris Young w/ Chris Janson, Chris Lane @ 1st Bank Center

12/15 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Annual Holiday Show w/ Flaural @ The Ogden Theatre

12/15 – Maddy O’Neal w/ COFRESI @ The Bluebird Theater

12/15 – Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The Fillmore

12/15 – Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers + The Railbenders @ The Gothic Theatre

12/15 – Hometown for The Holidays 2017 ft. 888 @ Summit Music Hall

12/15 – Shwayze w/ Dylan Montayne, Dallas Garcia, Joon Bug, Write Minded @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/15 – Steve Kimock and Friends @ Cervantes’ Other Side @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/15 – Saints Of Never After w/ Almost, Maine, The Coast Is Ours, Rain In July, Compliments To The One @ The Marquis Theatre

12/15 – Nicole Atkins w/ The Milk Blossoms, Thayer Sarrano @ Lost Lake

12/15 – Don Chicharrón w/ Vic ‘n’ the Narwhals, The Corner Girls, DJ Jajarcoté @ The Hi-Dive

12/15 – Figure + Midnight Tyrannosaurus @ Beta Nightclub

12/15 – SG Comma What They Like (Single Release Party) w/ J Cruzz Limitless, HA$H, Jazz2kool, NHT Waxx @ The Roxy Theatre

12/15 – Citizen Dan (Steeley Dan Tribute) @ The Oriental Theater

12/15 – Gamelan Tunas Mekar @ Dazzle Jazz

12/15 – Josh D. Reed Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/15 – Mark Diamond (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/15 – Easton Corbin @ The Grizzly Rose

12/15 – Tiger Party’s Holiday Extravaganza ft. Special Guests @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/15 – MOB w/ Screwtape, Noogy, Came & Took It, Bad Decisions @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/15 – Mihali w/ Luke Mitrani @ Globe Hall

12/15 – Particle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/15 – Krampus & Kids w/ The Endless Line, Lamb Bed, Television Generation, Gravel, Blunt Force Stereo @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/15 – John Craigie @ Tuft Theatre

12/15 – Robert Ellis and Courtney Hartman (Songs of John Hartford) @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/15 – Red Rocks Local Set @ Red Rocks

12/16- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: Annual Holiday Show w/ The Still Tide @ The Ogden Theatre

12/16- The Railbenders @ The Bluebird Theater

12/16- Parade of Lasers 2017 @ The Fillmore

12/16- Hell’s Belles + Lola Black w/ Sharone & The Wind, Divine Intention @ The Gothic Theatre

12/16- Azizi Gibson w/ J-Krupt, FoxGang, Meelo V, Conti, ChiCityChino @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

12/16- Steve Kimock and Friends @ Cervantes’ Other Side @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/16- The Anchor + Tonight We Rise w/ Your Own Medicine, Scarless, Blue Mesa @ The Marquis Theatre

12/16- Colter Wall @ Larimer Lounge

12/16- Alice Merton w/ Nina De Freitas @ Lost Lake

12/16- Decemburger 2017 ft. Bongripper, Call Of The Void, Serial Hawk, Weaponizer, Abrams, The Munsens, Weeed, NightWraith, Sceptres @ The Hi-Dive

12/16- The Crystal Method w/ Lea Luna, MLE @ Beta Nightclub

12/16- Black X-Mas @ The Roxy Theatre

12/16- Face Holiday Show @ The Paramount Theatre

12/16- Trickpunch w/ The Pitch Invasion, Self Service, Chemical X @ Lion’s Lair

12/16- Soul Diva Revue @ Dazzle Jazz

12/16- Peter Sommer Quintet: Monk Revisited @ Nocturne Jazz

12/16- Jack Dunlevie & Thomas Jennings (Late Set) @ Nocturne Jazz

12/16- Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/16- Susto + Esme Patterson w/ Tyto Alba @ Globe Hall

12/16- Keith Harkin @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/16- Particle @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/16- Best Of The West 9 w/ All Chiefs, Johnny Got Rox, Javier Sepúlveda’s Pulse of Nature, Thief River, Snackcakes & Beer @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/16- Daniella Katzir @ Tuft Theatre

12/16- Chris Daniels and Friends @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

12/16 – Bad Bunny @ 1st Bank Center

12/17 – Nathan Palmer w/ Reve Kalell, Connor Ray, KingRyTheFirst, Kayla Rae @ The Bluebird Theater

12/17 – The Interrupters and Swmrs w/ The Regrettes @ Summit Music Hall

12/17 – Kyle Lucas @ The Marquis Theatre

12/17 – Colter Wall @ Larimer Lounge

12/17 – Made Violent w/ Ugly Sun, Fast Eddy @ The Hi-Dive

12/17 – M.A.N.D.Y. @ Beta Nightclub

12/17 – Denve Jazz Orchestra: Andrew Hudson’s B-Day Celebration (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/17 – Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/17 – The Score w/ Castlecomer (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/17 – Susto + Esme Patterson w/ Down Time @ Globe Hall

12/17 – Jim Dalton (Morning Set) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Week 4: December 18 – December 24

Recommended: 3OH!3 w/ Cobraconda @ The Gothic Theatre – December 23

Named after Denver’s area code, pop duo 3OH!3 is headed home to headline The Gothic Theatre on December 23. Since their beginnings in Boulder back in 2004, 3OH!3 used their catchy hooks and clever lyrics to take the music scene by storm. Joining the pop group is fellow Denver electro-rap group Cobraconda. If you’re looking to support some big name and up-and-coming Colorado talent, this will be the show to go to.

Also see…

12/18 – Gary Numan w/ Me Not You, DJ Slave1 @ The Gothic Theatre

12/18 – Menagerie Awards Banquet ft. Flash Mountain Flood @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/18 – Sulfuric Baptism @ The Marquis Theatre

12/18 – LeAnn Rimes w/ Lara Ruggles @ The Paramount Theatre

12/19 – Boosie Badazz w/ BlaccRoyal, Meecy W, SwizZy B @ Summit Music Hall

12/19 – RIVAL [N*O*V*A w/ Boogie Lights, Mammoth Water @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/19 – The Lituation @ The Hi-Dive

12/19 – Todd Rundgren @ The Oriental Theater

12/19 – 6 x 2 x 4: Double Guitar Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/19 – Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/20 – Southpaw Sonata w/ Rare Bloom, Ghostpulse, Picture the Waves, Lost Shapes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/20 – Goopsteppa and Vinja, Mikey Thunder, Jubee, Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/20 – Agnostic Front w/ Combat Force, Line Brawl @ The Marquis Theatre

12/20 – The Atlantic Club w/ Joseph Lamar, Rooftop York, Brother, Jayar Young @ Larimer Lounge

12/20 – Tyler Lee and The Ragers (EP Release) @ Lost Lake

12/20 – Purnell Steen & Le Jazz Machine (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/20 – The Great Holiday Songbook Night 1 @ Nocturne Jazz

12/20 – Alex Tripp Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/20 – Videotape w/ Anxious Arms @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/21 – Jay Roemer Band ft. Dave Carroll w/ Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/21 – Drink Drank Drunk w/ Bottom Bracket, Monkeys With Explosives, Deat But Fancy @ Larimer Lounge

12/21 – Khaki w/ Legion, SidMFkid, Kenny6, Awkwardcliff, 56XansAintCool @ Lost Lake

12/21 – AC Slater + Jack Beats @ Beta Nightclub

12/21 – Rowan w/ Hallie Spoor, Dylan Kishner-Lopez @ Lion’s Lair

12/21 – Adam Bartczak Republic (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/21 – The Great Holiday Songbook Night 2 @ Nocturne Jazz

12/21 – Hey Lady! (B-52s Tribute) w/ DJ Slave1 @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/21 – Iluminando 10 Year Friendiversary Show w/ Pigeon Port, Ghosts of Glaciers, Sea Of Teeth, Megalodon, Jet Pants, Lunetta, Charlie Pray, More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/21 – Rebirth Brass Band @ Globe Hall

12/21 – Face Vocal Band @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/21 – 3rd Tuesdays Singer Songwriter Showcase @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/22 – Eoto & Friends ft. Borahm Lee from Pretty Lights Live Band w/ proJect Aspect @ The Ogden Theatre

12/22 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ Jessee R.S. @ The Bluebird Theater

12/22 – Octopus Tree w/ Mad Pow, Dr. Zilog, We Are William @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/22 – Disco Floyd w/ Phour.O, Sound Travels @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/22 – Tyler Paul Glasgow’s 2nd Annual Holiday Extravaganza w/ This Broken Beat, Matt Rouch and The Noise Upstairs, Rachel James of Dearling and More @ The Marquis Theatre

12/22 – My Boy Elroy @ Larimer Lounge

12/22 – A Colfax Christmas w/ The Patient Zeros, The Born Readies, To Be Astronauts, Crimson Days @ Lost Lake

12/22 – Fairchildren Reunion Show w/ Jess Parsons, Christmas Carols, Special Guests @ The Hi-Dive

12/22 – Brillz + Hydraulix + Eliminate w/ T.O.C. @ Beta Nightclub

12/22 – Mandy Harvey (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/22 – The Wellington Bullings Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/22 – FaceMan’s Parade Of Lights w/ Tivoli Club Brass Band, Anthony Ruptak and His Midnight Friends @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/22 – Ready Set Go @ Goosetown Tavern

12/22 – Sar Isatum w/ Crafteon, Nefirum, Noctambulist @ Globe Hall

12/22 – Hazel Miller @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/22 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/23 – Living Legneds + Hieroglyphics w/ Whiskey Blanket, DJ Fresh @ The Ogden Theatre

12/23 – Rebirth Brass Band w/ Jessee R.S. @ The Bluebird Theater

12/23 – Daily Bread and Toy Box w/ Krushendo, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/23 – Dayton Stone & The Undertones w/ Hunter James @ Lost Lake

12/23 – R.L. Cole & The Hell You Say w/ Larry Nix, Jess Parsons @ The Hi-Dive

12/23 – DJ Craze @ Beta Nightclub

12/23 – A Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/23 – Keith Oxman Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/23 – Joe Johnson (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/23 – Ovo Xmas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/23 – Activate Boner w/ V C Hearts, Waifu, Hellspoon, Techno Allah @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/23 – Crowboy (Album Release) @ Globe Hall

12/23 – JoFoKe @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/23 – Shakedown Street @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/24 – A Charlie Brown Christmas w/ The Annie Booth Trio (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Week 5: December 25 – December 31

Recommended: New Year’s Eve On The Rocks ft. Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Dizzy Wright, King Green @ Red Rocks – December 31

To end 2017, Red Rocks is opening their doors to celebrate the official end of the 2016 Red Rocks season while simultaneously kicking off the 2018 season as well. Many of the mainstream rap artists this year are on the bill for the evening such as Migos, Post Malone and Young Thug. Grab some tickets while you still can and end the year in style.

Also see…

12/26 – Patrick McDevitt Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/27 – Black Label Society w/ Corrosion of Conformity, In The Company of Serpents @ The Ogden Theatre

12/27 – Bonfire Dub w/ Lil Skoops, Steepland String Band @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/27 – Fred Fuller’s 70th B-Day Bash ft. Fuller Sound (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/27 – Greg Wahl & The Wahl Street Band @ Nocturne Jazz

12/27 – Tenia Renee Nelson Trio @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/28 – Jane’s Addiction @ The Ogden Theatre

12/28 – Trevor Hall w/ Satsang @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side

12/28 – Glasses Records Showcase w/ Gold Trash, Pearls and Perils, EVP, Nighttimeschoolbus @ Lost Lake

12/28 – Decadence Pre-Party @ Beta Nightclub

12/28 – The Cages @ Lion’s Lair

12/28 – “The Jobim Project” ft. Julie Monley & Company (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/28 – Micronation @ Nocturne Jazz

12/28 – Clark Thomas @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/28 – Zach Deputy w/ Dear Me, @ Globe Hall

12/29 – Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ Dustin Thomas @ The Ogden Theatre

12/29 – Yamn + Fox Street w/ Rossonian @ The Bluebird Theater

12/29 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore

12/29 – Boombox w/ Lucid Vision @ The Gothic Theatre

12/29 – Spiral Cell (Video Release) w/ State of Babel, David Other, Low Riders @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

12/29 – Orbiter w/ 80 Grit, Controlled Demise, Letter, Uncultured Swine @ The Marquis Theatre

12/29 – Off With Their Heads w/ Black Dots, Allout Helter @ The Hi-Dive

12/29 – Doctor P w/ Shank Aaron @ Beta Nightclub

12/29 – Transit Authority (Chicago Tribute) w/ Special Guests @ The Oriental Theater

12/29 – Ken Walker Sextet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/29 – Derek Banach Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

12/29 – DJ A-L @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/29 – Meet The Giant w/ Kill Vargas, Sweet Nothin, Maddie’s Changed, Weinercat @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

12/29 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Pale Sun, Wake The Bat @ Globe Hall

12/29 – Official Umphrey’s McGee After Party ft. Tula and Special Guests @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/29 – Oomah w/ Midicinal, Mobiius, Tesfa, Ohnoo! @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/29 – My Morning Jacket w/ The Revolution @ 1st Bank Center

12/30 – Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ Tubby Love @ The Ogden Theatre

12/30 – Analog Son + Fox Street w/ MLIMA @ The Bluebird Theater

12/30 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore

12/30 – Boombox w/ Spectacle @ The Gothic Theatre

12/30 – Rob Drabkin w/ The Chopper Children, Intuit @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/30 – A-Mac & The Height w/ Tenth Mountain Division, Project 432, Lola Rising @ Cervantes’ Other Side

12/30 – Rumble Young Man Rumble @ Larimer Lounge

12/30 – Red Stranger w/ Pitch Invasion, Record Thieves @ Lost Lake

12/30 – The Fresh & Onlys w/ American Culture, DJ PG-13, TBA @ The Hi-Dive

12/30 – New Years Eve Eve w/ DJ Ronan Harris @ Bar Standard

12/30 – Sage Francis @ The Oriental Theater

12/30 – KGNU Quarterly Showcase ft. Sole, Curta, More TBA @ Lion’s Lair

12/30 – Nate Birkey Quartet @ Dazzle Jazz

12/30 – Dave Connelly (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/30 – North Mississippi Allstars w/ DJ Spanish Fly (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/30 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ Git Some @ Globe Hall

12/30 – Taylor Shrederick and Friends (Jamtronica Tribute) ft. Frederick Reisen, AJ Gillman, Chris Beck @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/30 – My Morning Jacket w/ tUnE-yArDs @ 1st Bank Center

12/31 – Nahko and Medicine For The People w/ The Late Ones, Tubby Love @ The Ogden Theatre

12/31 – Fox Street w/ Mama Magnolia @ The Bluebird Theater

12/31 – Umphrey’s McGee @ The Fillmore

12/31 – Boombox w/ Modern Measure @ The Gothic Theatre

12/31 – Itchy-O w/ The Velveteers @ Summit Music Hall

Trevor Hall w/ Cas Haley @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom and Other Side

12/31 – Flobots @ The Marquis Theatre

12/31 – Nuns Of Brixton w/ The Shaloms @ Larimer Lounge

12/31 – Reno Divorce w/ Granny Tweed, The Blackouts @ Lost Lake

12/31 – Guilty Pleasures Presents: Y2K 3.0 w/ Special Guests @ The Hi-Dive

12/31 – A Krizz Kaliko New Years Celebration ft. Slo Pain, Izzy Dunfore, TZK, More TBA @ The Roxy Theatre

12/31 – Railroad Earth @ The Paramount Theatre

12/31 – The Yawpers (Performing The “Pulp Fiction” Sound Track) w/ Ha Ha Tonka, The Beeves @ The Oriental Theater

12/31 – Sammy Mayfield Band (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

12/31 – Nocturne NYE Gala ft. Royal Roost Revival @ Nocturne Jazz

12/31 – New Years Eve Bash @ The Grizzly Rose

12/31 – El Javi (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/31 – North Mississippi Allstars w/ DJ Spanish Fly (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

12/31 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club w/ The Breachers @ Globe Hall

12/31 – Freddy Jones Band New Year’s Eve Party @ Soiled Dove Underground

12/31 – Dead Floyd @ Be On Key Psychedelic Ripple

12/31 – The Bastard Suns & P-Nuckle @ Herman’s Hideaway

12/31 – Pandasaywhat? w/ Melody Lines, C.S.O, TMC @ Your Mom’s House Denver

12/31 – My Morning Jacket w/ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe @ 1st Bank Center

