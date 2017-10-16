It’s almost that time of year again. We haven’t even gotten through Halloween yet but, KTCL Channel 93.3 has just announced the lineup for their annual Not So Silent Night concert scheduled for the 1stBank Center on December 2. This year’s edition will be headlined by Imagine Dragons returning after a stunning performance at the Pepsi Center this past weekend. Also featured on the lineup will Dashboard Confessional returning after their January performance at Summit Hall, Banners, Saints of Valory and local favorites REDLANDS. Last year’s Not So Silent Night boasted the likes of Empire of the Sun, Kaleo, The Strumbellas, JR JR and 888.

Pre-sale will begin Thursday, October 19 and regular on sale will begin Saturday, October 21.