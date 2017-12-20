It can feel tough to find a good place to eat on Christmas when you’re not planning on making something at home. While a majority of places are closed, it really isn’t hard to find restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Denver. Take your pick from the fancy or low key places on this list — you definitely won’t go hungry during the holidays.

Open Christmas Eve

Tavernetta

When: Sunday, December 24, 5 – 11 p.m.

Where: 1889 16th St., Denver

Lowdown: Christmas Eve is the last day of the 12 Days of Christmas at Tavernetta. Guests will have special dishes and wine — and menu items include Italian classics such as osso buco (veal shank saffron rice, and gremolata), tortellini in brodo (smoked chicken, mortadella, and prosciutto), and pappardelle (wild boar ragú and olio nuovo). For reservations, visit the website.

Max’s Wine Dive

When: Sunday, December 24, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 696 Sherman St., Denver

Lowdown: Max’s Wine Dive is open for brunch and dinner on Christmas Eve. Special pricing on select bottles of bubbles and Inglenook will run all day. Between 6 and 9 p.m., a free appetizer will come with every bottle of wine purchased. Free food with wine? Don’t mind if we do.

Rosenberg’s Bagels and Delicatessen

When: Sunday, December 24, 5 p.m.

Where: 2501 Dallas St., Denver

Price: $60 for adults, $30 for kids over the age of two, free for kids under two

Lowdown: For the third year in a row, Rosenberg’s will host its “Jewish Christmas” Chinese Pop-Up. This year, the new location at the Stanley Marketplace will host the event. While the menu hasn’t been announced yet, last year’s menu included smoked salmon rangoon, kung pao pastrami, peking duck lo mein and a wide variety of desserts. You can buy your tickets here.

TAG Restaurant

When: Sunday, December 24, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 1441 Larimer St., Denver

Price: $65 per person

Lowdown: TAG is offering a four-course menu with specials such as fluke crudo, lobster gnocchi and crispy duck breast. For reservations, visit the website.

Mister Tuna

When: Sunday, December 24, 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: 3033 Brighton Blvd., Denver

Price: $75 per person

Lowdown: Mister Clause, meet Mister Tuna. Enjoy your Christmas dinner with prime rib for two. Two holiday-inspired sides and a bottle of wine will be served with dinner.

Punch Bowl Social

When: Sunday, December 24 until 3 p.m.

Where: 65 Broadway, Denver and 3120 N. Uinta St., Denver

Lowdown: Brunch is served on Christmas Eve at Punch Bowl Social. Menu items include mushroom biscuits and gravy, monkey bread French toast and a grit breakfast bowl. Drinks will include PBS’s very own holiday punch “The Mistletoe” as well as a bloody mary bar. Once you eat, you can participate in bowling, ping-pong, board games and skeeball. Reservations are recommended.

Postino

When: Sunday, December 24, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 2715 17th St., Denver

Lowdown: Postino is having $5 glasses of wine and $5 pitchers of beer all day until 5 p.m. Share a bruschetta board with family and friends and enjoy a glass of staff favorite, Redwood Alley Carignan.

Olive & Finch

When: Sunday, December 24, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: 3390 E. 1st Ave., Denver and 1552 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Price: $20 per person, $10 for kids older than five and free for kids younger than five

Lowdown: Olive & Finch is having its “Feast the Finch” meal, which includes three courses. Guests will be treated to a veggie-packed garden salad, a choice of Olive & Finch dinner entrees, such as pan-seared bistro filet steak and green chili and corn succotash, cartelized onion demi and chimichurri. The meal will also come with a dessert.

Del Frisco’s Grille

When: Sunday, December 24, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 100 St. Paul St. Suite 140

Lowdown: Del Frisco’s Grille is offering its brunch and dinner menus all day. For brunch, the team is serving its red velvet Belgian waffle with whipped vanilla-bean spiked cream cheese and thick-cut hickory-smoked bacon. Dinner will have an 18 ounce slow roasted, dry aged Prime Rib for $42, with your choice of a side and au jus. Choose from 2,000 bottles of wine and 10 draft beers on tap.

Bremen’s Wine and Tap

When: Sunday, December 24, 5 – 9:30 p.m.

Where: 2005 W. 33rd Ave., Denver

Price: $49

Lowdown: At Bremen’s, every person that attends the party will get a complimentary champagne toast. The wine bar will also have a four-course meal, which will include an appetizer, soup or salad, an entree and dessert. For reservations, visit the website.

Lola Coastal Mexican

When: Sunday, December 24, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Lowdown: Santa isn’t the only one who gets milk and cookies on Christmas. Lola Coastal Mexican will once again have milk and cookies on Christmas Eve, along with family-style paella, a caesar salad and half off bottles of wine for dinner. Don’t forget about Christmas-smothered breakfast burritos.

LOW Country Kitchen

When: Sunday, December 24, 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: 1575 Boulder St., Denver

Lowdown: When you get complimentary eggnog during brunch, can you imagine being anywhere else? Especially since it will have whiskey in it. LOW obviously also have food, including its fried chicken biscuits.

Citizen Rail

When: Sunday, December 24, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 1899 16th St., Denver

Lowdown: The Christmas Eve dinner menu at Citizen Rail will have selections from the dry aged program. This means the meat is going to be phenomenal, and you’re not going to want to miss out.

The Preservery

When: Sunday, December 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 3040 Blake St. #101, Denver

Lowdown: Wear your ugliest holiday sweater and head over The Preservery for an Ugly Sweater Brunch. Get a brunch entree and you’ll also get $3 off festive holiday cocktails and $12 bottomless mimosas or Bloody Marys. Don’t forget about the house-made baked goods including eclairs, tarts and Christmas cookies.

Coperta

When: Sunday, December 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: 400 E. 20th Ave., Denver

Price: $55 per person with optional wine pairing for an additional $25

Lowdown: Coperta’s Christmas Eve dinner is the last night for Feast of Seven Fishes menu, which will be a three-course seafood menu. Reservations start at 5 p.m. and can be made by calling Coperta at 720-749-4666.

beast + bottle

When: Sunday, December 24, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 719 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Price: $121 for two people

Lowdown: “Duck the Halls” for Christmas Eve dinner at beast + bottle. The menu will consist of a duck centric holiday meal including duck liver mousse, honey lacquered duck breast, five spice confit duck legs. Your meal will also come with a bottle of wine.

Open Christmas Day

Morton’s Steakhouse

When: Sunday, December 24, 4 – 9 p.m. and Monday, December 25, 2 – 9 p.m.

Where: 1745 Wazee St., Denver

Lowdown: Morton’s is known for its award-winning wines and wide variety of prime-aged steaks and fresh seafood. For a Christmas dinner, try one of the signature dishes like the Filet Diane, Chicken Christopher or Shrimp Alexander.

The Nickel

When: Sunday, December 24, 5 – 7 p.m. and Monday, December 25, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 1100 14th St., Denver

Lowdown: Can’t decide whether to go the The Nickel for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day? Don’t worry, the menu is available both days. Get your fix of prime rib, smoked ham, whiskey cornbread stuffing, figgy pudding and more.

The Corner Office Restaurant + Martini Bar

When: Sunday, December 24, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Monday, December 25, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 1401 Curtis St., Denver

Lowdown: The Corner Office will have seasonal favorites for its Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners. Guests are treated to toasted coconut and butternut squash soup with pumpkin seed oil, oscar style with 7x beef, bernaise and grilled asparagus and for dessert, spiced cheesecake with gingerbread crust and molasses caramel.

FIRE Restaurant & Lounge

When: Monday, December 25, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 1201 Broadway, Denver

Price: $59 per person for brunch and $69 per person for dinner and $25 per child ages 5-13

Lowdown: FIRE Restaurant will host a holiday brunch until 4 p.m. and dinner, a four course meal, will begin at 5 p.m. Bottomless mimosas are available for $20 per person and bottles of champagne are 20 percent off.

Panzano

When: Monday, December 25, 2:30 – 9 p.m.

Where: 909 17th St.

Lowdown: Panzano will open Christmas Eve for the first time in 19 years. You will be able to order off the regular dinner menu and guests will receive a surprise treat as they leave.

range

When: Monday, December 25, 4 – 9 p.m.

Where: 918 17th St., Denver

Price: $60 per person

Lowdown: A three course meal is served on Christmas Day at range. Start with a roasted beet and spinach salad, then move onto a Niman Ranch prime rib or the arctic char. Finish with a peppermint mocha pot de creme for dessert.

Alpine Dog Brewing Company

When: Monday, December 25, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 1505 N. Ogden St., Denver

Lowdown: Alpine Dog will host its 4th annual Christmas party, with a new barrel aged offering. The Imperial Porter is aged in Dominican run barrels with Madagascar vanilla beans and cacao nibs. If you go hungry, nosh on the French toast made with maple, vanilla and cinnamon.