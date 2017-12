What better way to celebrate the season than jamming out to some Colorado Christmas music? Many local artists have crafted their own songs for the season — local act King Cardinal has even released a new Christmas song every year for the past three years. Joining King Cardinal you’ll find The Lumineers, Esmé Patterson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, OneRepublic and more. Check out our Spotify playlist, as well as a couple of YouTube treats and other videos below.





Know of a Colorado artist with a holiday song we may have missed? Leave a link in the comments.