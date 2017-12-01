Every year for the past three years, Denver band King Cardinal has released a new holiday song paired with a benefit show. The annual show, titled King Cardinal’s Annual Holiday Spectacular, will donate proceeds to The Joshua School (TJS), one of the top schools for autistic youth in the country. King Cardinal said in a press release, “TJS makes such a revolutionary difference in the lives of so many individuals in and around Denver. It’s a worthy cause and one that we feel could use more attention.” This year the show is at Syntax Physic Opera on December 14 with additional performances from Kyle Emerson and Grayson County Burn Ban.

In 2015 King Cardinal released “Alone On Christmas Eve” and last year they followed it up with “Christmas from O’Hare.” Outside of holiday songs, King Cardinal released a 10-song album just over two months ago titled Great Lakes. Since then, they’ve been traveling the country on their album release tour but are finally returning home for the holidays.

King Cardinal’s newest Christmas song is titled “Winter Waltz” and can be streamed exclusively below before its official release on Tuesday, December 5. Tickets to King Cardinal’s Third Annual Holiday Spectacular start at $10 and are available here.