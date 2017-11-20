Denver’s Skyline Park has been a shape-shifting public space for several years. From the popular summer beer garden to hosting a multitude of events, The Downtown Denver Partnership designated the park in 2007 as a “premier gathering place for the community” with its 2007 Downtown Area Plan. Returning for its the eighth year on November 22, the ice rink has long been a staple of this initiative.

“Each year we look forward to the opportunity to bring the community together at the Downtown Denver Rink at Skyline Park and expect more than 50,000 people to lace up and take to the ice this year,” said Sharon Alton, vice president of Downtown Experience for the Downtown Denver Partnership.

Just this November the ice rink also got an added boost from the voter-approved $937 million package of investments in the City and County of Denver’s General Obligation Bond. This included a Downtown Denver Partnership-recommended $2.5 million to support Skyline Park improvements. This could lead to a permanent rink infrastructure that can convert into a summer plaza.

“[These funds] will not only allow the installation of the Downtown Denver Rink to be more seamless, but also improve the overall aesthetic and functionality of this section of Skyline Park to enhance the visitor experience year-round for programs like the Skyline Beer Garden and more,” said Brea Olson of Downtown Denver Partnership.

This year the rink returns on November 22 with a grand opening event at 10:30 a.m. with free hot cocoa and free skate rentals. After the opening, skating at the rink will remain free with skate rentals available for $6 for kids 12 and under and $8 for adults. New this year, skaters can purchase a season pass for unlimited individual skate rentals for $35 for kids 12 and under, and $50 for adults. For more on Downtown winter events, you can check out the Partnerships website at Downtowndenver.com/winter.

Photo courtesy of Downtown Denver Partnership.