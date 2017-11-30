On December 5, 1933, the plague of prohibition was finally lifted in America. It was the first time in 13 years people in the US could enjoy spirits without fearing legal recourse. In celebration of the historic occasion, Denver’s Cruise Room opened its doors the very next day— and hasn’t been closed a single day since. This year, on the 84th anniversary of Repeal Day, the Mile High landmark will celebrate with “throwback prices.” For your first drink, you can get five of its signatures cocktails, including a Tom Collins, a Sazarac, or a martini for 35 cents, as well as a Side Car or an old-fashioned for 50 cents.

The Cruise Room recently underwent a renovation after Sage Hospitality took ownership this summer. Along with minor updates, like an updated floor and a new bar top, the bar also has a new food menu. Now you can grab an assortment of east & west coast oysters ($18 for half a dozen), confit chicken pops ($7), a beef slider ($5) or daily selection of charcuterie ($17). The steak frites aren’t too shabby either and come with sweet potatoes fries and fried pickles to satisfy all your bar food cravings.

The offer is only good for your first drink of the night and can be claimed on Tuesday, December 5 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The Cruise Room is first-come, first-served so show up early and belly up to the bar.

Cruise Room is located at 1600 17th Street, Denver.