This Thursday, more than 40 Denver restaurants have partnered with Cooking Matters and the No Kid Hungry Colorado campaign to fight childhood hunger in our state.

On November 30, local restaurants from Root Down to El Five will contribute 10-20 percent of sales from the entire day to the cause for the Dine Out to End Childhood Hunger. For every $1,000 raised on Thursday, the program will be able to provide 100 meals for Colorado kids.

“I look around in the city and think about how one in six children are hungry,” said Cooking Matters Colorado Development Manager Liz Kohn. “The juxtaposition between the growth of our city and the hunger that still exists makes me want to change things.”

Last year the program was able to secure 24 participants, a number that has almost doubled this year. In 2017, participants include restaurants in Denver, Durango and Grand Junction. Restaurants and shops around Denver include Blackbird Public House, Black Shirt Brewing Company, Cafe Terracotta, Chowder Room, Corner Office, El Five, Four Friends Kitchen, French 75, GQue BBQ, Homegrown Tap and Dough, il Porcellino Salumi, the Infinite Monkey Theorem, Kachina, Leopold Brothers Distillery, Linger, The Nickel, Nocturne, Ophelia’s, Olive and Finch, Osteria Marco, The Populist, range, Ratio Beerworks, The Regional, Root Down, The Rosedale, Satchel’s on 6th, Sazza, Tamayo, Tender Belly and Vital Root.

“Food has always been a huge part of my life, and the thought of kids not having access to it, or not being able to eat healthy meals, is not okay,” explained Kevin Grossi, participating chef and owner of The Regional in Avanti. “I know as chefs we have the opportunity to use our voices and support kids who need it.”

—

Ignoring the masses of holiday left-overs in your fridge is easier when you can do it for a cause – and feeding Denver’s youth is certainly worth a night out. For more information on Dine Out to End Childhood Hunger Day, click here.