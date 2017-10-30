This week there are parties to attend and dead to celebrate. Start your week off by going to the Ruckus Halloween Party. Then, celebrate Halloween by experiencing ITCHY-O’s Hallowmass. If you are feeling charitable, check out Heartfelt photo exhibit. Later, take a day to see some animals at Free Day at the Denver Zoo or celebrate the Day of the Dead at Día De Los Muertos Festival at the Denver Botanic Gardens. If none of that sounds amazing, go and check out 14er Film Fest or Breakin’ Convention. Whatever you choose to do this week, check out what events are happening in Denver.

Monday, October 30

Ruckus Halloween Party

When: October 30, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Bellwether, 5126 E Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Make a ruckus at the Ruckus Halloween Party. The event will premiere a new short film, Bobby, by Blurred Pictures. The film premiere will start at 8 p.m. with the party to follow. If you wear a costume to the party, you will get a free drink on the house. Get weird and spooky at Ruckus Halloween Party.

Forbidden Bingo Mondays

When: October 30, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Marion Street Tavern, 1223 E 13th Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Play some great bingo at Forbidden Bingo Mondays. There will be a chance to play and win some amazing prizes. Prizes include Toys from Romantix & Si Novelties, tickets to Comedy Works, $100 Microderm from SkinAssist, free drinks and more. The grand prize will be a $50 Bar Tab and a two-hour party bus from Elite Rides LLC.

Tuesday, October 31

Tim Burton Movie Night

When: October 31, 5-9:45 p.m.

Where: The Studio Loft at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free, register here

The Lowdown: Experience the creepy, twisted world of Tim Burton at Tim Burton Movie Night. Denver Arts & Venues and The Next Stage NOW are hosting this amazing movie night. There will be Tim Burton trivia provided by Geeks Who Drink Pub Quizzes, followed by a showing of Beetlejuice and Sleepy Hollow, presented by the Denver Film Society. There will also be candy and popcorn for you to enjoy during the movie.

ITCHY-O’s Hallowmass 2017

When: October 31, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Meow Wolf is sponsoring ITCHY-O’s Hallowmass this year. This third annual event will celebrate the Day of the Dead and bring in All Souls Week. Attendees are encouraged to don a great Halloween costume and bring a memento of someone to respectfully burn at the show’s altar on November 2. Be prepared for ITCHY-O to wake the dead and give you the time of your life.

Escape the Portal

When: October 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver, 3500 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Travel through a lost girl’s dreams at Escape the Portal. Tracks Denver presents the event as an ongoing Halloween series. There will be a costume contest that you can participate in and have the chance to win a $500 cash prize. There will also be three different DJs that will provide music for you to jam out to as you go through the portal and dance the night away.

Wednesday, November 1

Heartfelt Photo Exhibit

When: November 1, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Artwork Network, 878 Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free and open to public

The Lowdown: Help children experiencing childhood cancer by attending a Heartfelt Photo Exhibit. The Pablove Foundation’s Shutterbug program is hosting the gallery that features photography from 30 different children who are experiencing childhood cancer. The event is free and open to the public, however, donations are suggested and will be donated to the Pablove Foundation. The prints will also be sold to help fund the foundation. There will be wine, beer and bites available for you to enjoy.

Logan Lecture: Chido Johnson

When: November 1, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver Art Museum is celebrating its 10th anniversary of Logan Lectures. This talk with Chido Johnson will be one of four. Johnson will speak about negotiating a new sense of self, belonging and place in accordance to cultural spaces and “othering” as Johnson has lived in both Zimbabwe and the United States. Johnson’s work ranges from installation, to performance and video.

Thursday, November 2

Murals of the Americas

When: November 2-4, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: The Denver Art Museum presents Murals of the Americas. Artist Judy Baca will open this symposium of art with a lecture and reception. Baca will speak about her inspiration and process of creating her painted murals. Other artists will also speak later on in the week, talking about their experiences of creating their murals and the interactions between them and their communities.

Senior Dogs, Exoplanets and The Drums

When: November 2, 7-8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Contemporary Art, 1485 Delgany St., Denver

Cost: $10-$40, get tickets here

The Lowdown: There are three elements presented at this MCA event. These three themes, Senior Dogs, Exoplanets and The Drums, will be involved in an experimental performance, lecture and music combination. They will be smashed together to present a collective work, but do not have any connections. You can pick and choose which experience out of the three you would like to see or go to all three for the full experience.

Pollinator Summit

When: November 2, 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $35, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Help protect our pollinators by joining the Pollinator Summit. This will be the second annual Pollinator Summit that will be presented by Denver Botanic Gardens and the Colorado Pollinator Network. This event will bring together national and regional pollinator experts that will educate and discuss ways to help protect and manage land that is needed for pollinators in Colorado.

Friday, November 3

14er Film Fest

When: November 3, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 14er Brewing Company, 2801 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Watch some films and drink some great beer at 14er Film Fest. There will be more than five different films for you to choose from and artwork from three different artists, including 14er Brewing Company, Belong Designs and Meier Skis. The ticket price includes a 14er Brewing pint glass and three beer for you to enjoy.

Breakin’ Convention

When: November 3-5, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center of Performing Arts, 1101 13th St., Denver

Cost: $20-$45, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Celebrate Hip Hop at the world’s biggest Hip Hop dance theatre festival. Dancers and groups from around the world will gather to perform and celebrate through dance. UK Hip Hop pioneer, Jonzi D, has curated the event and will be hosting. There will be more than 13 different groups and performances. There will also be workshops, freestyle sessions and DJs providing music for you to dance to.

First Friday Art Walks

When: November 3, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Dr., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Get in on Denver Art District on Santa Fe’s galleries and current artwork at First Friday Art Walks. Every First Friday of the month Denver Art District on Santa Fe welcomes you to experience the Denver Art Community and see what artwork and galleries are being showcased. There will be wine and bites at different locations that you will be able to enjoy as you peruse the art.

Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony

When: November 3-5, 7:30-9:10

Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, 1345 Champa St., Denver

Cost: $20-$94, get tickets here

The Lowdown: If you love classical music, you need to experience the majesty of Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony. This was Mozart’s final symphony and it celebrates life. Colorado Symphony always presents the best performances, so this concert is sure to be stellar. The concert is the perfect one to see during the season of the Day of the Dead. Violinist Karen Gomyo will present a performance of Violin Concerto in D Minor. Colorado Symphony will enhance the event with preludes and and pre-concert activities.

Free Day at the Denver Zoo

When: November 3-15, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Love going to the zoo but hate the fees? Denver Zoo presents Free Day at the Denver Zoo. Admission to the Denver Zoo will be free for three days, Friday, November 3, Monday, November 6 and Thursday, November 16. All of the exhibits will be open to the public and give you a chance to look and learn about all of the animals that the Denver Zoo holds.

Saturday, November 4

Día De Los Muertos Festival

When: November 4, 12-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the day of the dead at Día De Los Muertos Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens hosts this celebration of the lives of those who have passed. There will be Day of the Dead goodies, sugar skull decorating and more. Día de los Muertos costumes are encouraged. Come and pay tribute to loved ones who have passed.

Bless the Dead, Praise the Lowered

When: November 4, 2-8 p.m.

Where: FICE Gallery, 2654 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Theyshootn presents the gallery exhibit, Bless the Dead, Praise the Lowered. Artwork from photographers, Juan Fuentes, Armando Geneyro and Jose El Miguelito Domingo will be showcased at the FICE Gallery. There will also be a “Best Pair of Nike Cortez” competition, which is $5 to enter and gives you a possibility to win a gift certificate to FICE and a copy of Mateo’s zine.

Puccini’s “La Boheme”

When: November 4-15, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 1385 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: $20-$210, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Take a night to appreciate the art of the opera at Puccini’s La Boheme. Puccini’s La Boheme is one of the greatest love stories ever told through opera. It is also one of the most popular operas known. The opera takes you to Bohemian Paris where six souls will find their way in life and love.

Sunday, November 5

A Rite of Remembrance

When: November 5, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Wash Park Center for Music and Arts, 400 S Williams St., Denver

Cost: $20, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Orpheus Pagan Chamber Choir for A Rite of Remembrance. In the season of the Day of the Dead, Orpheus Pagan Chamber Choir invites you to celebrate the lives of those who have passed by singing songs, saying kind words and having moments of silence. After all is said and done, you can light a candle on the Dia de los Muertos alter that will be available.

Drake Yoga

When: November 5, 9-11 a.m.

Where: The Walnut Room, 3131 Walnut St., Denver

Cost: $15 at the door

The Lowdown: Get into downward dog at Drake Yoga. Big Booty Yoga will host this downward facing Drizzy yoga that will help you perfect your flow with Drake singing in the background. The fee will cover the class and provide you with one draft beer or one mimosa. So come for yoga, Drake and drinks.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Fashion Weekend

When: November 9-12, 7-11 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: $15-$70, get tickets here

Winter Gift Market

When: November 9-11, 4-8 p.m.

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: Free

Denver Pancakes and Booze Art Show

When: November 10, 8 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver

Cost: $10, get tickets here