With the first snowfall of the season out of the way, the Denver concert scene is gearing up to finish out the final few months of the year as strong as possible. Both veteran acts and up-and-coming talent are on the menu for this week’s concert offerings. We’ve got pop, rock, EDM and so much more for you to explore in the rapidly growing Denver music scene.
Monday, October 16
Recommended: Red Hot Chili Peppers w/ Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jack Irons @ The Pepsi Center
The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of those classic bands that everyone has heard of. Whether you’ve followed them since day one or became a fan in 2006 with their release of Stadium Arcadium, all fans will unite when The Chili Peppers come through Denver at The Pepsi Center on Monday. The Chili Peppers are also bringing Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue back to Denver along with the psychedelic rock band Jack Irons.
Tash Sultana w/ Pierce Brothers @ The Ogden Theatre
The Strumbellas w/ Noah Kahan @ Summit Music Hall
High Waisted w/ Corner Girls, The Coax, Generation Nomad @ The Marquis Theatre
NateWantsToBattle w/ Amalee, Mandopony @ Larimer Lounge
Levitation Room w/ Slynger @ Hi-Dive
Trashcan Sinatras w/ DJ Tyler Jacobson @ Globe Hall
The Metamorphosis Tour ft. The Space Time Ripples, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Tuesday, October 17
Recommended: Janet Jackson @ The Pepsi Center
The legendary Janet Jackson is headed our way on Tuesday for a stop on her “State Of The World Tour” at The Pepsi Center. Jackson has been performing for decades and never fails to leave her crowds in a state of amazement. In 2015, Jackson’s originally planned Denver show was postponed until further notice due to issues with the singer’s vocal chords. After a year of waiting, we’re happy to see her return to the Mile High City in 2017.
Boris w/ SubRosa, Endon @ The Bluebird Theater
Issues w/ Volumes, Too Close to Touch, Sylar @ Summit Music Hall
Dalek w/ Street Sects, Echo Beds, It’s Just Bugs @ The Marquis Theatre
Max w/ Rozes @ Larimer Lounge
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
36 Crazyfists w/ The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Charcoal Tongue @ The Roxy Theatre
Corey Feldman and The Angels @ The Oriental Theatre
Harold Lopez-Nussa (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Lehnen w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
LÉON w/ Wrabel @ Globe Hall
Wednesday, October 18
Recommended: The Pixies @ The Fillmore
The ’80s alternative pop-rock band The Pixies are headed to The Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday for a night of retro throwback jams and catchy hooks. The Pixies busted onto the scene in 1987 with their release of Come On Pilgrim and have been going strong for the last 20 years. Throughout the span of their career, The Pixies have managed to hold true to their early pop-rock sound. For all those fans of the late ’80s and early ’90s music, this will be a show you don’t want to miss.
Yelawolf w/ Mikey Mike + Big Henri @ The Ogden Theatre
Radical Face w/ Aisha Badru @ The Bluebird Theater
CharlestheFirst w/ The Librarian, Papa Skunk, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Girlpool w/ Palm, Sweater Belly @ Larimer Lounge
The Novel Ideas @ Lost Lake
Overtime @ The Roxy Theatre
CamelPhat @ Bar Standard
We Dream Dawn ft. Bridget Law @ The Oriental Theatre
Marquis Hill Blacktet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Lehnen w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern
Keychain w/ Redrum Saints, Mad Pow, Inficier, Mass Transit @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, October 19
Recommended: deadmau5 w/ Electrocado, BlackGummy @ Red Rocks
EDM pioneer, DJ and label owner deadmau5 is taking Colorado by storm on October 19 and 20. Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) originally announced a Red Rocks show on October 20, however, the show quickly sold out, prompting the DJ to add a second show the day before. Joining deadmau5 on the October 19 show are DJ’s Electrocado and BlackGummy. Zimmerman is known to consistently put on killer performances with stunning visuals. Tickets for the October 19 show are still available.
Bleep Bloop w/ Sayer, Sumthin’ Sumthin’ @ The Bluebird Theater
Falli w/ CNM, Scramm Unit, MrEz @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Bumper Jacksons w/ Chain Station, The Mallett Brothers Band @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
Passafire w/ Pacific Dub, Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Barb Wire Dolls w/ Svetlanas, 57, Sparkle Jetts @ The Marquis Theatre
Berk and Friends w/ Manus, Lazerdisk, Super Love, Brent James @ Larimer Lounge
Cowards w/ Overtime, Offbeat @ Lost Lake
Vatican Vamps w/ Treehouse Sanctum, Creature Canopy @ Hi-Dive
Tommy Lee & DJ Aero @ Beta Nightclub
DJ Panda Style @ The Roxy Theatre
Tree Machines w/ FaceMan, Son & Cynic @ The Lion’s Lair
Peter Sommer Septet @ Dazzle Jazz
Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz
MOGNLP w/ Rasmussen, Din Virulent @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Shawn Nelson w/ Highland Ramblers @ Globe Hall
Blake Christiana @ The Walnut Room
Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Rock The Crowd Competition @ Herman’s Hideaway
Friday, October 20
Recommended: Hoodie Allen w/ Luke Christopher, Myles Parrish @ The Gothic Theatre
The New York hip-pop artist Hoodie Allen is headed out of the concrete jungle and into the Mile High City to round out the work week on Friday. Allen’s debut album All American pushed the rapper onto the scene in 2012 and gave way to four more albums including his most recent, The Hype, released just shy of three weeks ago. Fellow hip-pop artists Luke Christopher and Myles Parrish are joining Allen for a night of bumping jams at The Gothic.
Zomboy w/ 12th Planet, Fury, Notorious Conduct @ The Ogden Theatre
Red Bull Sound Select – Margaret Glaspy w/ Pearl Charles, The Still Tide @ The Bluebird Theater
Neon Masq w/ Adrienne O, Rocket Surgeons, All Chiefs, Vermillion Road @ Summit Music Hall
Zion I & Lyrics Born w/ Kruza Kid, J.O.B., Thin Air Crew @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Wookiefoot w/ Satsang @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die w/ Rozwell Kid, Mylets @ The Marquis Theatre
Tera Melos w/ Speedy Ortiz, Meet Me In Montauk, Holophrase @ Larimer Lounge
Gasoline Lollipops w/ Grayson County Burn Ban, Whippoorwill @ Lost Lake
Allout Helter & Black Dots w/ faim, The Larimers, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Hi-Dive
Kung Fu Vampire w/ Lock Smith @ The Roxy Theatre
Juan MacLean @ Bar Standard
Julia Lucille w/ Moses Nesh @ The Lion’s Lair
Javon Jackson w/ George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Jimmy Cobb (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Joshua Trinidad Electro-Duo @ Nocturne Jazz
Head For The Hills w/ Meadow Mountain @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Askultura w/ Leomar Mendez, North By North, Flower Crown Me A Queen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Frontside Five @ Goosetown Tavern
Thurston Moore w/ The Diary Of IC, Explura @ Globe Hall
Blind Dogs Halloween Show w/ Weather Big Storm, Circle Number Dot, 3 Star Monday, Goat Trail Element @ Herman’s Hideaway
Wild Adriatic + Emma Mayes and The Hip @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Saturday, October 21
Recommended: Phantoms w/ Pusher @ Globe Hall
The EDM duo Phantoms are making a tour stop at Denver’s Globe Hall on Saturday. The Los Angeles based duo have made a name for themselves over the last few years and have been seen with EDM giants such as Dillon Francis (note — if you don’t follow Francis or Phantoms on Snapchat, you’re missing out). Fellow EDM DJ Pusher is joining the duo at Globe Hall making this a night of bass heavy fun.
Zomboy w/ 12th Planet, Fury, Tugboat @ The Ogden Theatre
Bob Schneider w/ Ryan Hamilton & The Traitors @ The Bluebird Theater
Lettuce @ The Fillmore
The Afghan Whigs w/ Har Mar Superstar @ The Gothic Theatre
1000 Miles Of Fire w/ Saints Of Never After, Rosedale, The Backseaters, The Violet Tides @ Summit Music Hall
Jon Stickley Trio w/ T Sisters & Backup Planet (Late Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Keller Williams (Solo) w/ The Accidentals @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
P.O.S. w/ Sean Anonymous @ The Marquis Theatre
Torres w/ The Dove & The Wolf @ Larimer Lounge
Waker w/ Lola Rising, Thomas Harpole @ Lost Lake
Dead Bars w/ Bud Bronson + The Good Timers, Lawsuit Models, No Roses @ Hi-Dive
Jillionaire @ Beta Nightclub
DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard
John Tesh @ The Paramount Theater
The Lollygags w/ Hungry Skinny, The Born Readies @ The Lion’s Lair
Javon Jackson w/ George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Jimmy Cobb (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Brian Horton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz
Druids w/ Phallic Meditation, Green Druid, More TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern
Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Big Styles and Friends (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
The Rotten Blue Menace w/ Short Bus Rejects, The Beat Seekers, The Beeves, Sentry Dogs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Carmen Monoxide @ Goosetown Tavern
Specto4 w/ Specific Ocean, Particle Parade @ The Walnut Room
The Sax Pack @ Soiled Dove Underground
Sponge w/ Rubber Planet, Ratt Poison, Your Own Medicine, Mr. Steak @ Herman’s Hideaway
Spyn Reset + Telemetry w/ Chewy & Bach @ Your Mom’s House Denver
Casey Cormier @ Tuft Theatre
Loudon Wainwright III w/ Allegra Krieger @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music
Sunday, October 22
Recommended: Mutemath w/ Colony House, Romes @ The Ogden Theatre
The electro-indie group Mutemath will be finishing the weekend out in style as they headline The Odgen Theatre. Mutemath’s individual success can be heard throughout their 11-year discography and has even led them to collaborate with other big names such as Twenty One Pilots, who they opened for during their last Red Rocks run. Indie-rockers Colony House and indie-pop group Romes are also on the bill for the evening making this a great way to round out the weekend.
Weller + Kississippi @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Cousin Stizz w/ Swoosh, Big Leano, Slouch @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Bones @ Lost Lake
A Giant Dog w/ SPELLS, CLASS PRESIDENT @ Hi-Dive
Steve Lawler @ Beta Nightclub
Fall Blues Fest ft. Sammy Mayfield Blues Band, Eef and The Blues Express, Lionel Young Band, Hazel Miller @ The Oriental Theatre
Crunk Witch w/ An Hobbes, Adam Selene @ The Lion’s Lair
Chronologue @ Dazzle Jazz
Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Joe Johnson Band (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Demerit w/ Ground Score, Bury Mia, More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
