With the first snowfall of the season out of the way, the Denver concert scene is gearing up to finish out the final few months of the year as strong as possible. Both veteran acts and up-and-coming talent are on the menu for this week’s concert offerings. We’ve got pop, rock, EDM and so much more for you to explore in the rapidly growing Denver music scene.

Monday, October 16

Recommended: Red Hot Chili Peppers w/ Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Jack Irons @ The Pepsi Center

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of those classic bands that everyone has heard of. Whether you’ve followed them since day one or became a fan in 2006 with their release of Stadium Arcadium, all fans will unite when The Chili Peppers come through Denver at The Pepsi Center on Monday. The Chili Peppers are also bringing Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue back to Denver along with the psychedelic rock band Jack Irons.

Tash Sultana w/ Pierce Brothers @ The Ogden Theatre

The Strumbellas w/ Noah Kahan @ Summit Music Hall

High Waisted w/ Corner Girls, The Coax, Generation Nomad @ The Marquis Theatre

NateWantsToBattle w/ Amalee, Mandopony @ Larimer Lounge

Levitation Room w/ Slynger @ Hi-Dive

Trashcan Sinatras w/ DJ Tyler Jacobson @ Globe Hall

The Metamorphosis Tour ft. The Space Time Ripples, More TBA @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Tuesday, October 17

Recommended: Janet Jackson @ The Pepsi Center

The legendary Janet Jackson is headed our way on Tuesday for a stop on her “State Of The World Tour” at The Pepsi Center. Jackson has been performing for decades and never fails to leave her crowds in a state of amazement. In 2015, Jackson’s originally planned Denver show was postponed until further notice due to issues with the singer’s vocal chords. After a year of waiting, we’re happy to see her return to the Mile High City in 2017.

Boris w/ SubRosa, Endon @ The Bluebird Theater

Issues w/ Volumes, Too Close to Touch, Sylar @ Summit Music Hall

Dalek w/ Street Sects, Echo Beds, It’s Just Bugs @ The Marquis Theatre

Max w/ Rozes @ Larimer Lounge

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

36 Crazyfists w/ The Last Ten Seconds of Life, Charcoal Tongue @ The Roxy Theatre

Corey Feldman and The Angels @ The Oriental Theatre

Harold Lopez-Nussa (Two Evening Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Ophelia’s Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Lehnen w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

LÉON w/ Wrabel @ Globe Hall

Wednesday, October 18

Recommended: The Pixies @ The Fillmore

The ’80s alternative pop-rock band The Pixies are headed to The Fillmore Auditorium on Wednesday for a night of retro throwback jams and catchy hooks. The Pixies busted onto the scene in 1987 with their release of Come On Pilgrim and have been going strong for the last 20 years. Throughout the span of their career, The Pixies have managed to hold true to their early pop-rock sound. For all those fans of the late ’80s and early ’90s music, this will be a show you don’t want to miss.

Yelawolf w/ Mikey Mike + Big Henri @ The Ogden Theatre

Radical Face w/ Aisha Badru @ The Bluebird Theater

CharlestheFirst w/ The Librarian, Papa Skunk, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Girlpool w/ Palm, Sweater Belly @ Larimer Lounge

The Novel Ideas @ Lost Lake

Overtime @ The Roxy Theatre

CamelPhat @ Bar Standard

We Dream Dawn ft. Bridget Law @ The Oriental Theatre

Marquis Hill Blacktet (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Lehnen w/ More TBA @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Mandy Yoches and The Hell Knows @ Goosetown Tavern

Keychain w/ Redrum Saints, Mad Pow, Inficier, Mass Transit @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, October 19

Recommended: deadmau5 w/ Electrocado, BlackGummy @ Red Rocks

EDM pioneer, DJ and label owner deadmau5 is taking Colorado by storm on October 19 and 20. Joel Zimmerman (aka deadmau5) originally announced a Red Rocks show on October 20, however, the show quickly sold out, prompting the DJ to add a second show the day before. Joining deadmau5 on the October 19 show are DJ’s Electrocado and BlackGummy. Zimmerman is known to consistently put on killer performances with stunning visuals. Tickets for the October 19 show are still available.

Bleep Bloop w/ Sayer, Sumthin’ Sumthin’ @ The Bluebird Theater

Falli w/ CNM, Scramm Unit, MrEz @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Bumper Jacksons w/ Chain Station, The Mallett Brothers Band @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

Passafire w/ Pacific Dub, Project 432 @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Barb Wire Dolls w/ Svetlanas, 57, Sparkle Jetts @ The Marquis Theatre

Berk and Friends w/ Manus, Lazerdisk, Super Love, Brent James @ Larimer Lounge

Cowards w/ Overtime, Offbeat @ Lost Lake

Vatican Vamps w/ Treehouse Sanctum, Creature Canopy @ Hi-Dive

Tommy Lee & DJ Aero @ Beta Nightclub

DJ Panda Style @ The Roxy Theatre

Tree Machines w/ FaceMan, Son & Cynic @ The Lion’s Lair

Peter Sommer Septet @ Dazzle Jazz

Sam Williams Quintet @ Nocturne Jazz

MOGNLP w/ Rasmussen, Din Virulent @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Shawn Nelson w/ Highland Ramblers @ Globe Hall

Blake Christiana @ The Walnut Room

Mindi Abair and The Boneshakers (Two Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Rock The Crowd Competition @ Herman’s Hideaway

Friday, October 20

Recommended: Hoodie Allen w/ Luke Christopher, Myles Parrish @ The Gothic Theatre

The New York hip-pop artist Hoodie Allen is headed out of the concrete jungle and into the Mile High City to round out the work week on Friday. Allen’s debut album All American pushed the rapper onto the scene in 2012 and gave way to four more albums including his most recent, The Hype, released just shy of three weeks ago. Fellow hip-pop artists Luke Christopher and Myles Parrish are joining Allen for a night of bumping jams at The Gothic.

Zomboy w/ 12th Planet, Fury, Notorious Conduct @ The Ogden Theatre

Red Bull Sound Select – Margaret Glaspy w/ Pearl Charles, The Still Tide @ The Bluebird Theater

Neon Masq w/ Adrienne O, Rocket Surgeons, All Chiefs, Vermillion Road @ Summit Music Hall

Zion I & Lyrics Born w/ Kruza Kid, J.O.B., Thin Air Crew @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Wookiefoot w/ Satsang @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die w/ Rozwell Kid, Mylets @ The Marquis Theatre

Tera Melos w/ Speedy Ortiz, Meet Me In Montauk, Holophrase @ Larimer Lounge

Gasoline Lollipops w/ Grayson County Burn Ban, Whippoorwill @ Lost Lake

Allout Helter & Black Dots w/ faim, The Larimers, Andy Thomas’ Dust Heart @ Hi-Dive

Kung Fu Vampire w/ Lock Smith @ The Roxy Theatre

Juan MacLean @ Bar Standard

Julia Lucille w/ Moses Nesh @ The Lion’s Lair

Javon Jackson w/ George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Jimmy Cobb (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Joshua Trinidad Electro-Duo @ Nocturne Jazz

Head For The Hills w/ Meadow Mountain @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Askultura w/ Leomar Mendez, North By North, Flower Crown Me A Queen @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Frontside Five @ Goosetown Tavern

Thurston Moore w/ The Diary Of IC, Explura @ Globe Hall

Blind Dogs Halloween Show w/ Weather Big Storm, Circle Number Dot, 3 Star Monday, Goat Trail Element @ Herman’s Hideaway

Wild Adriatic + Emma Mayes and The Hip @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Saturday, October 21

Recommended: Phantoms w/ Pusher @ Globe Hall

The EDM duo Phantoms are making a tour stop at Denver’s Globe Hall on Saturday. The Los Angeles based duo have made a name for themselves over the last few years and have been seen with EDM giants such as Dillon Francis (note — if you don’t follow Francis or Phantoms on Snapchat, you’re missing out). Fellow EDM DJ Pusher is joining the duo at Globe Hall making this a night of bass heavy fun.

Zomboy w/ 12th Planet, Fury, Tugboat @ The Ogden Theatre

Bob Schneider w/ Ryan Hamilton & The Traitors @ The Bluebird Theater

Lettuce @ The Fillmore

The Afghan Whigs w/ Har Mar Superstar @ The Gothic Theatre

1000 Miles Of Fire w/ Saints Of Never After, Rosedale, The Backseaters, The Violet Tides @ Summit Music Hall

Jon Stickley Trio w/ T Sisters & Backup Planet (Late Set) @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Keller Williams (Solo) w/ The Accidentals @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

P.O.S. w/ Sean Anonymous @ The Marquis Theatre

Torres w/ The Dove & The Wolf @ Larimer Lounge

Waker w/ Lola Rising, Thomas Harpole @ Lost Lake

Dead Bars w/ Bud Bronson + The Good Timers, Lawsuit Models, No Roses @ Hi-Dive

Jillionaire @ Beta Nightclub

DJ Chonz @ Bar Standard

John Tesh @ The Paramount Theater

The Lollygags w/ Hungry Skinny, The Born Readies @ The Lion’s Lair

Javon Jackson w/ George Cables, Eddie Gomez, Jimmy Cobb (Two Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Delta Sonics (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Brian Horton Quartet @ Nocturne Jazz

Druids w/ Phallic Meditation, Green Druid, More TBA @ 3 Kings Tavern

Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Big Styles and Friends (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

The Rotten Blue Menace w/ Short Bus Rejects, The Beat Seekers, The Beeves, Sentry Dogs @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Carmen Monoxide @ Goosetown Tavern

Specto4 w/ Specific Ocean, Particle Parade @ The Walnut Room

The Sax Pack @ Soiled Dove Underground

Sponge w/ Rubber Planet, Ratt Poison, Your Own Medicine, Mr. Steak @ Herman’s Hideaway

Spyn Reset + Telemetry w/ Chewy & Bach @ Your Mom’s House Denver

Casey Cormier @ Tuft Theatre

Loudon Wainwright III w/ Allegra Krieger @ Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill Music

Sunday, October 22

Recommended: Mutemath w/ Colony House, Romes @ The Ogden Theatre

The electro-indie group Mutemath will be finishing the weekend out in style as they headline The Odgen Theatre. Mutemath’s individual success can be heard throughout their 11-year discography and has even led them to collaborate with other big names such as Twenty One Pilots, who they opened for during their last Red Rocks run. Indie-rockers Colony House and indie-pop group Romes are also on the bill for the evening making this a great way to round out the weekend.

Weller + Kississippi @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Cousin Stizz w/ Swoosh, Big Leano, Slouch @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Bones @ Lost Lake

A Giant Dog w/ SPELLS, CLASS PRESIDENT @ Hi-Dive

Steve Lawler @ Beta Nightclub

Fall Blues Fest ft. Sammy Mayfield Blues Band, Eef and The Blues Express, Lionel Young Band, Hazel Miller @ The Oriental Theatre

Crunk Witch w/ An Hobbes, Adam Selene @ The Lion’s Lair

Chronologue @ Dazzle Jazz

Wes Watkins and Friends (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Joe Johnson Band (Late Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Demerit w/ Ground Score, Bury Mia, More @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

