This week there are parties to take part in, exhibits to experience and lakes to be paddled. On Monday, join the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in celebrating the wonderful world of Willy Wonka. Then celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with CineLatino films or watch great animation at Supernova Outdoor Digital Animation. Later scare your pants off at the Asylum Haunted House and then relax by paddling on Sloan’s Lake to watch the sunset. Whatever you may choose, get out to what Denver has to offer and have a great week.

Monday, September 18

The Ultimate Willy Wonka Party

When: September 18, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Drafthouse Denver

Cost: $10 tickets here

The Lowdown: Experience the magical world of Willy Wonka. The Alamo Drafthouse presents a screening of the 1971 Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. Two of the original cast members of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will be attending. A Q&A is open with Paris Themmen (Mike Teevee) and Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt).

Macbeth

When: September 18 – October 29, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: The Space Theatre, Speer & Arapahoe St., Denver

Cost: Tickets start at $30, 17+ recommended. Tickets available here .

The Lowdown: The Space Theatre presents Shakespeare’s famous tragedy, Macbeth. This modern re-take by Robert O’Hara of Shakespeare’s MacBeth tells the tragic story of a man who does whatever it takes to get what he wants in life, no matter how terrible. Macbeth is perfect anyone who loves the theatre or Shakespeare.

Falling Into- Solo Exhibition

When: September 18 – October 7

Where: Tansey Contemporary, 1743 Wazee St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Tansey Contemporary presents Falling Into: a Solo Exhibition by Clara Belfrage. This art exhibition features glass works that are inspired by rock formations and Belfrage’s experience in the Austrian Alps. The slow moving monoliths and rock clusters compelled Belfrage to work with blown glass to create a stunning exhibit.

Thursday, September 21

CineLatino

When: September 21-24

Where: Sie Film Center, 2510 East Colfax Ave., Denver

Cost: $70-$85. Tickets available here

The Lowdown: Start Hispanic Heritage month by joining The Denver Film Society in presenting CineLatino. CineLatino celebrates Latino Cinema for four days. Thirteen titles are available to watch. There is a mixture of documentaries, new and repertory titles that all focus on Latino topic and everyday life. Interactive projects, special events, food and receptions will celebrate the culture.

REI Movie Night

When: September 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Denver REI, 1416 Platte St., Denver

Cost: $13 get tickets here

The Lowdown: Denver REI presents REI Movie Night. Come and watch the screening of Expedition Alaska. Expedition Alaska is a documentary film that follows adventure racing teams as they race on one of the hardest courses in the world. A Q&A featuring the film director, Brian J. Leitten, racers and crew will be held after the screening. Proceeds of the screening will go to The Production Master Class’ future films.

Halloween Themed Pinup Photo Session

When: September 21-23, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Pinups, 888 E. 50th Ave., Denver

Cost: $295, book your session here

The Lowdown: Get your pinup on, Halloween style. Mile High Pinup presents a Halloween themed pinup photo session. Hair and makeup as well as styling in classic vintage/retro fashion with a spooky twist. The first 15 ladies will receive an exclusive publication in the Halloween special edition of Mile High Pinups Magazine.

Friday, September 22

Asylum Haunted House

When: September 22-October 31, 3-4:30 p.m.

Where: Asylum Haunted House, 6100 E 39th Ave., Denver

Cost: $19.99 Get tickets here

The Lowdown: Get your spook on at Asylum Haunted House. Rated in the top 10 Haunted Houses in America by the Hauntworld Magazine, Asylum House is sure to scare even the toughest of people. Asylum will take you on a frightening journey through a torture-filled Gordon Cottingham’s Hospital for the Mentally Insane. Asylum may be too intense for young children and it is advised for 12+.

Sunset Paddle at Sloan’s Lake

When: September 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Sloan’s Lake, Denver

Cost: $15, get tickets here

The Lowdown: Join the Denver Paddle Club in a relaxing paddle to see the sunset. Sloan Lake overlooks the Rocky Mountains and is sure to be an amazing sight. Arrive at 5 p.m. to and be ready to paddle out at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required for the outing.

Saturday, September 23

Renegade Craft Fair in RiNo

When: September 23-24 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver

Cost: Free and Open to the public.

The Lowdown: The Renegade Craft Fair features handmade crafts, arts and more. Food, craft libations, DJ sets and shopping is available. This marketplace presents an immersive modern lifestyle event. Art, apparel, ceramics, and more are presented to the public.

Supernova Outdoor Digital Animation Festival

When: September 23, 3-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Denver, 14th and Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free to the public

The Lowdown: For the second year in a row, Denver Theatre District presents Supernova. Supernova Outdoor Digital Animation Festival is an international showcase of digital animation and motion art. Seven hours of digital artwork and animation will be showcased. Supernova is one the most extensive forums in the world.

Temple Talk

When: September 23, 12-1:30 p.m.

Where: The Temple, 2400 Curtis St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The Temple Talk is hosted by The Artists of Axis Mundi. Four artists will be available to talk at The Temple, Ren Adams, Sean Stewart, Viviane Le Courtois and Suchitra Mattai. Axis Mundi explores the three branches of our relationship to Earth. These three branches are Environmental Melancholia, Collective Social Mania and Biophilia.

Glow in the Dark Hike

When: September 23, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Chautauqua Park

Cost: Must RSVP. Free registration here

The Lowdown: LiveVivacity presents its second Glow in the Dark Hike. Close your summer with a spectacular night. Spend the night hiking and glowing up the wilderness with glow sticks. You will encounter four obstacles along the hike; mental, physical, social and spiritual. Work together with a group to reach the top and enjoy the journey.

Gypsy Flamenco Fire

When: September 23 7 p.m.

Where: Dl Parsons Theatre 11801 Community Dr., Northglenn

Cost: $25-$30 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Gypsy Flamenco Fire will transport you to the magical world of Sacromonte Spain as traditional dancers and Flamenco Masters pull you in. Maetrso René Heredia and some of Denver’s best dancers will set your soul on fire. Enjoy authentic Gypsy Flamenco costumes and more.

Crunk Curls Festival

When: September 23, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Where: Auraria Campus, 900 Auraria Pkwy., Denver

Cost: Free to attend, RSVP here

The Lowdown: Crowned Girls presents the Crunk Curls Festival. The second annual Crunk Curls Festival allows women of color to come and learn, share and explore their natural hair. It will connect Denver’s communities and showcase local businesses, health and wellness experts, cosmetologists and more.

Autumn Equinox Market and Celebration

When: September 23, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Where: Alchemy Ritual Goods, 2536 Champa St., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Celebrate the Autumn Equinox at the Autumn Equinox Market. Arts, crafts and handmade good will be available. Denver healers, artists, makers and nutrition experts will give their expertise and help foster the community. You can even get your fortune read by a tarot reader.

Sunday, September 24

Calder Monumental Sculpture Exhibit

When: September 24

Where: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver

Cost: $9.50-$12.50 tickets available here

The Lowdown: Sunday is the last day available to experience Alexander Calder’s Sculpture installation at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Alexander Calder, an American sculpture artist is one the most influential sculptors of the 20th century. He is known for his fluid bold sculptures. This exhibit features Calder’s sculptures of bolted steel plate using shapes inspired by the natural world.

Butterflies at Chatfield Farms

When: September 24, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Chatfield Farms 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Rd., Littleton

Cost: $2 for members $4 for non-members. Tickets here

The Lowdown: Fifty native plants at Chatfield farms attract hundreds to native butterflies, including monarchs, swallowtails, mourning cloaks and painted ladies. Come to the Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms to witness the butterfly flock to this beautiful refuge.

Highlands Square Farmers Market

When: September 24, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: The Farmers Market in Highlands Square, 3429 W 32nd Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Come to the Farmers Market at Highlands Square to squeeze out the last bit of summer. Enjoy the harvest bounty that is creeping into fall. Fresh produce and food from local vendors will be available to your selection. Yoga will also be available for relaxation and meditation.

Race for the Cure Denver

When: September 24, 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 50 Steele Street, Ste. 100, Denver

Cost: $35-$50. Register here

The Lowdown: In celebration for the 25th year, Susan G. Komen Colorado for Race for the Cure presents Race for the Cure Denver. Come and join in the race to help spread awareness about breast cancer and support those who have experienced cancer. Raise funds to help come to the Cure. The Race will be held at a new location, the Auraria Campus.

Mark Your Calendar

Denver Startup Week

When: Monday, September 25 3:30 p.m.

Where: Larimer Social, 1427 Larimer St. Denver

Cost: Register here

Cambodian Cultural History: Pre-Angkor to Today

When: September 26, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver

Cost: Free admission