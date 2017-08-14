Wait, we’re already halfway through August? Yikes. Before the weather gets cold, check out this week’s concert line up. As always, Denver will be hosting multiple national acts in many of the city’s famous venues as well as numerous local acts spread out across the city. Use this week’s concert guide to support local Colorado talent or one of Denver’s multiple venues. Either way, you won’t be disappointed.

Monday, August 14

Recommended: Logic w/ Joey Bada$$, Big Lenbo @ Red Rocks

Logic was gone for a minute but he’s back now and will be playing Red Rocks to kick off the week. Logic is coming off the 2017 release of his latest album Everybody. The east coast chopper is known for his energetic lyricism and his abilities behind the microphone as an MC. With support from rappers Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo, this will be a bumping Red Rocks show. Be logical and get tickets.

Hold Close w/ In My Room @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Barbarian w/ Peucharist, Nekrofilth, Morgue Whore @ Lost Lake

Tuesday, August 15

Recommended: Ed Sheeran w/ James Blunt @ The Pepsi Center

If you’re looking for some recognizable songs to dance around to, catch Ed Sheeran at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. The English singer-songwriter is headed to the 303 with fellow English singer-songwriter, James Blunt. Sheeran is known for his musical diversity and his ability to perform both with a band and by himself. In 2017, Sheeran released his sixth studio album, Divide. The two acts will have the crowd singing along to all of their hits and you can be a part of that crowd.

Mew w/ Monakr @ The Bluebird Theater

The Melvins w/ Spotlights @ The Gothic Theatre

Young The Giant w/ Cold War Kids & Joywave @ Red Rocks

Talking Dreads w/ Special Guests @ Cevantes’ Other Side

Post/War @ Larimer Lounge

Laney Jones and The Spirits @ Lost Lake

The Lituation @ Hi-Dive

“Keyboard Counterpoint” w/ Neil Bridge & Steve Denny @ Dazzle Jazz

Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Freddy & Francine w/ Matt Skinner (of Tallgrass) @ Globe Hall

Wednesday, August 16

Recommended: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ The Record Company, Jamestown Revival @ Red Rocks

There’s no better way to spend a Wednesday than at Red Rocks. This Wednesday, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be headed out to Morrison to rock the Rocks. Trombone Shorty’s music is diverse, fun and funky as fuck. In addition to Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Record Company and Jamestown Revival are on the bill as well. We had the chance to sit down with Trombone Shorty last week, so check out that interview here and be sure to grab some tickets to the show.

Hundred Suns w/ Fox Lake, Samsara (CO), Too Many Humans @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Phaeleh w/ SuperVision, Mux Mool, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Unwritten Law w/ Lost In Society @ Larimer Lounge

Hangman’s Hymnal w/ The Claudettes, Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene @ Lost Lake

Møme @ Bar Standard

Eliane Elias Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

Moderno Afro Cubano @ Nocturne Jazz

Aurelio Vultaire + Bella Morte w/ Radio Scarlet, DJ’s Mr. & Mrs. Hoodbats @ 3 Kings Tavern

The Whiskey Gentry @ Goosetown Tavern

Tokyo Rodeo w/ The Federalists, Last Chance Texaco @ Globe Hall

David Cook w/ Kathryn Dean @ Soiled Dove Underground

Yosh and Yimmy w/ Jimmy Willden, Chainsaw Rodeo, Rachel and The Callgirls @ Herman’s Hideaway

Thursday, August 17

Recommended: Snailmate w/ The Milk Blossoms, Pretty Mouth, Princess Declaw @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

What happens when you mix an Arizona based electro rock group with three local Denver acts? You get one killer show at Seventh Circle Music Collective. Temple, Arizona band Snailmate are making a stop at Denver’s DIY music space with support from all local acts. The Milk Blossoms, Pretty Mouth and Princess Dewclaw are all making moves in the Denver music scene. This show will be a great way to support up-and-coming talent. Oh, and it’s free.

Ray Reed w/ NaPalm, Connor Ray, Yung June, 2une Godi, Special Guests DJ KTone, DJ Topshelf, DJ Squizzy Taylor @ The Bluebird Theater

Robert Randolph and The Family Band @ The Gothic Theatre

The Piano Guys @ Red Rocks

The Ongoing Concept w/ Eidola, Save Us From The Archon @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

Lyle Divinsky’s Soul Survivors w/ The Deer, Drunken Frenchmen ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Big Dopes w/ Card Catalog @ Larimer Lounge

Height Keech w/ Curta, Felix Fast4ward, Mirror Fears @ Lost Lake

The Shivas w/ the band ICE CREAM, The Kinky Fingers @ Hi-Dive

Feed Me + No Mana @ Beta Nightclub

Rajdulari @ Dazzle Jazz

Allout Helter w/ Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern

Ghost Tapes w/ Twin Flame Medicine @ Globe Hall

Korby Lenker, Jeff Cramer, Ali Sperry @ The Walnut Room

Jon Wayne & The Pain + Mile High Allstars w/ Stinky Gringros, Audic Empire, P-Nuckle @ Herman’s Hideaway

The Haunted Windchimes w/ Edison @ Levitt Pavilion

Friday, August 18

Recommended: Slightly Stoopid w/ Iration, J Boog, The Movement @ Red Rocks

Kick back, relax and enjoy some reggae vibes. Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog and The Movement will be performing at Red Rocks on Friday in a show that will have you grooving down to your soul. All four acts on the roster know how to jam out in the most infectious way. We guarantee you will be dancing and smiling through the whole show. End the work week the right way.

Kill Paris w/ V!RTU, Joyzu @ The Gothic Theatre

Idina Menzel @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Diverje + Kill Minus Nine (CD Release) w/ eHpH, Midnight Marionettes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

John “JoJo” Hermann of Widespread Panic w/ Naughty Professor and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece

The Rocket Summer w/ 888 @ The Marquis Theatre

Tethys w/ The Caveat, Ritual of Ascension, We Are William @ Larimer Lounge

Pink Hawks (Album Release) w/ Kitty Crimes @ Lost Lake

Ages and Ages w/ Jennifer Niceley @ Hi-Dive

Moody Good @ Beta Nightclub

Project Pablo @ Bar Standard

City and Colour @ The Paramount Theatre

Jux County ft. Julie Monley, Colin Bricker (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Little Creatures ft. Julie Monley (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz

Eli Young Band @ Grizzly Rose

Charly Beaux & The Broken Band w/ The Raritans, Near Dusk @ 3 Kings Tavern

Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival w/ DJ Alf @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Weaponizer (LP Release) w/ Throne of Belial, Rotstrotter, Chemically Crippled @ Seventh Circle Music Collective

Elizabeth Rose @ Goosetown Tavern

Stereo No Aware w/ Open To The Hound, Cocordian, Wazee @ Globe Hall

Love Stallion, The Hits, Thousand Frames @ The Walnut Room

KALIMBA – The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire @ Herman’s Hideaway

My Body Sings Electric w/ Chemistry Club @ Levitt Pavilion

Saturday, August 19

Recommended: Gov’t Mule & Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Marcus King Band @ Red Rocks

You can never see enough Red Rocks shows. That being said, Gov’t Mule & Yonder Mountain String Band will be an excellent addition to your “shows I’ve seen at Red Rocks” list. The concert will definitely be diverse. Gov’t Mule and Marcus King Band will have their blues rock sound balanced by the gentle folk sounds of the Yonder Mountain String Band (who are also local). Catch this show for a rockin’ weekend.

Foghat, Eddie Money (Jeff Foxworthy & Larry The Cable Guy) @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

The Black Dhalia Murder w/ Special Guests @ Summit Music Hall

Tatanka w/ Red Sage (Album Release Show), OffSteady (Late Set), I Conscious (PATIO SET), Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Cat Power (Late Set) @ The Marquis Theatre

S1LENCER w/ Fat Lee, Johnny James, Six O’ clock, Poedic & Nexkin, Travellers Music, UFO (CO), DJ Mr Willis @ Larimer Lounge

Throttlebomb w/ Master Ferocious, Smolder and Burn @ Lost Lake

Bad Licks, Last of The Easy Riders, Extra Gold, Eye and The Arrow @ Hi-Dive

Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

The Lurchers, Grass, Night Of The Living Shred @ 3 Kings Tavern

La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Brazilian Girls w/ Fun Factory (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Joe Strummer Tribute Night @ Goosetown Tavern

LYFTD w/ Impact @ Globe Hall

Daphne Willis w/ Decibel Sound Company, Larry Nix @ The Walnut Room

School of Rock Denver Tributes (2 Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground

Lowdown w/ End of Eves, Corrupt Carnage, ONE FROM NONE, Lord Sandwich @ Herman’s Hideaway

Smooth Hound Smith w/ Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends @ Levitt Pavilion

Sunday, August 20

Recommended: Die Antwoord @ Red Rocks

Do we really need to say more? Round out the week in the craziest way possible by attending Die Antwoord’s debut Red Rocks performance on Sunday. Die Antwoord, the eccentric South African hip-hop group, are known for their incredibly unique image and music to match. It’s always great to see artists move up in venue sizes when they perform in Colorado, and Die Antwoord has done just that. From the Ogden to Red Rocks, Die Antwoord is sure to put on a show.

Drayco McCoy w/ SIDMFKID, Trip Phontaine, Staxx, Awka @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall

The Schwag @ The Marquis Theatre

Downtown Boys w/ Surf Mom, Cheap Perfume @ Larimer Lounge

Pig @ Beta Nightclub

Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz

La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

Denver Beatniks w/ The Skeleton Crew @ Globe Hall

