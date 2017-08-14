Wait, we’re already halfway through August? Yikes. Before the weather gets cold, check out this week’s concert line up. As always, Denver will be hosting multiple national acts in many of the city’s famous venues as well as numerous local acts spread out across the city. Use this week’s concert guide to support local Colorado talent or one of Denver’s multiple venues. Either way, you won’t be disappointed.
Monday, August 14
Recommended: Logic w/ Joey Bada$$, Big Lenbo @ Red Rocks
Logic was gone for a minute but he’s back now and will be playing Red Rocks to kick off the week. Logic is coming off the 2017 release of his latest album Everybody. The east coast chopper is known for his energetic lyricism and his abilities behind the microphone as an MC. With support from rappers Joey Bada$$ and Big Lenbo, this will be a bumping Red Rocks show. Be logical and get tickets.
Hold Close w/ In My Room @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Barbarian w/ Peucharist, Nekrofilth, Morgue Whore @ Lost Lake
Tuesday, August 15
Recommended: Ed Sheeran w/ James Blunt @ The Pepsi Center
If you’re looking for some recognizable songs to dance around to, catch Ed Sheeran at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday. The English singer-songwriter is headed to the 303 with fellow English singer-songwriter, James Blunt. Sheeran is known for his musical diversity and his ability to perform both with a band and by himself. In 2017, Sheeran released his sixth studio album, Divide. The two acts will have the crowd singing along to all of their hits and you can be a part of that crowd.
Mew w/ Monakr @ The Bluebird Theater
The Melvins w/ Spotlights @ The Gothic Theatre
Young The Giant w/ Cold War Kids & Joywave @ Red Rocks
Talking Dreads w/ Special Guests @ Cevantes’ Other Side
Post/War @ Larimer Lounge
Laney Jones and The Spirits @ Lost Lake
The Lituation @ Hi-Dive
“Keyboard Counterpoint” w/ Neil Bridge & Steve Denny @ Dazzle Jazz
Open Mic w/ Soul Daddy and His Band @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Freddy & Francine w/ Matt Skinner (of Tallgrass) @ Globe Hall
Wednesday, August 16
Recommended: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/ The Record Company, Jamestown Revival @ Red Rocks
There’s no better way to spend a Wednesday than at Red Rocks. This Wednesday, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be headed out to Morrison to rock the Rocks. Trombone Shorty’s music is diverse, fun and funky as fuck. In addition to Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, The Record Company and Jamestown Revival are on the bill as well. We had the chance to sit down with Trombone Shorty last week, so check out that interview here and be sure to grab some tickets to the show.
Hundred Suns w/ Fox Lake, Samsara (CO), Too Many Humans @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Phaeleh w/ SuperVision, Mux Mool, Mikey Thunder, Jubee @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Unwritten Law w/ Lost In Society @ Larimer Lounge
Hangman’s Hymnal w/ The Claudettes, Kerry Pastine & The Crime Scene @ Lost Lake
Møme @ Bar Standard
Eliane Elias Quartet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
Moderno Afro Cubano @ Nocturne Jazz
Aurelio Vultaire + Bella Morte w/ Radio Scarlet, DJ’s Mr. & Mrs. Hoodbats @ 3 Kings Tavern
The Whiskey Gentry @ Goosetown Tavern
Tokyo Rodeo w/ The Federalists, Last Chance Texaco @ Globe Hall
David Cook w/ Kathryn Dean @ Soiled Dove Underground
Yosh and Yimmy w/ Jimmy Willden, Chainsaw Rodeo, Rachel and The Callgirls @ Herman’s Hideaway
Thursday, August 17
Recommended: Snailmate w/ The Milk Blossoms, Pretty Mouth, Princess Declaw @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
What happens when you mix an Arizona based electro rock group with three local Denver acts? You get one killer show at Seventh Circle Music Collective. Temple, Arizona band Snailmate are making a stop at Denver’s DIY music space with support from all local acts. The Milk Blossoms, Pretty Mouth and Princess Dewclaw are all making moves in the Denver music scene. This show will be a great way to support up-and-coming talent. Oh, and it’s free.
Ray Reed w/ NaPalm, Connor Ray, Yung June, 2une Godi, Special Guests DJ KTone, DJ Topshelf, DJ Squizzy Taylor @ The Bluebird Theater
Robert Randolph and The Family Band @ The Gothic Theatre
The Piano Guys @ Red Rocks
The Ongoing Concept w/ Eidola, Save Us From The Archon @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
Lyle Divinsky’s Soul Survivors w/ The Deer, Drunken Frenchmen ft. Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Big Dopes w/ Card Catalog @ Larimer Lounge
Height Keech w/ Curta, Felix Fast4ward, Mirror Fears @ Lost Lake
The Shivas w/ the band ICE CREAM, The Kinky Fingers @ Hi-Dive
Feed Me + No Mana @ Beta Nightclub
Rajdulari @ Dazzle Jazz
Allout Helter w/ Special Guests @ 3 Kings Tavern
Ghost Tapes w/ Twin Flame Medicine @ Globe Hall
Korby Lenker, Jeff Cramer, Ali Sperry @ The Walnut Room
Jon Wayne & The Pain + Mile High Allstars w/ Stinky Gringros, Audic Empire, P-Nuckle @ Herman’s Hideaway
The Haunted Windchimes w/ Edison @ Levitt Pavilion
Friday, August 18
Recommended: Slightly Stoopid w/ Iration, J Boog, The Movement @ Red Rocks
Kick back, relax and enjoy some reggae vibes. Slightly Stoopid, Iration, J Boog and The Movement will be performing at Red Rocks on Friday in a show that will have you grooving down to your soul. All four acts on the roster know how to jam out in the most infectious way. We guarantee you will be dancing and smiling through the whole show. End the work week the right way.
Kill Paris w/ V!RTU, Joyzu @ The Gothic Theatre
Idina Menzel @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Diverje + Kill Minus Nine (CD Release) w/ eHpH, Midnight Marionettes @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
John “JoJo” Hermann of Widespread Panic w/ Naughty Professor and Special Guests @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece
The Rocket Summer w/ 888 @ The Marquis Theatre
Tethys w/ The Caveat, Ritual of Ascension, We Are William @ Larimer Lounge
Pink Hawks (Album Release) w/ Kitty Crimes @ Lost Lake
Ages and Ages w/ Jennifer Niceley @ Hi-Dive
Moody Good @ Beta Nightclub
Project Pablo @ Bar Standard
City and Colour @ The Paramount Theatre
Jux County ft. Julie Monley, Colin Bricker (Evening Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Little Creatures ft. Julie Monley (Late Set) @ Dazzle Jazz
Eli Young Band @ Grizzly Rose
Charly Beaux & The Broken Band w/ The Raritans, Near Dusk @ 3 Kings Tavern
Mr. Majestyk’s 8 Track Revival w/ DJ Alf @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Weaponizer (LP Release) w/ Throne of Belial, Rotstrotter, Chemically Crippled @ Seventh Circle Music Collective
Elizabeth Rose @ Goosetown Tavern
Stereo No Aware w/ Open To The Hound, Cocordian, Wazee @ Globe Hall
Love Stallion, The Hits, Thousand Frames @ The Walnut Room
KALIMBA – The Spirit of Earth, Wind and Fire @ Herman’s Hideaway
My Body Sings Electric w/ Chemistry Club @ Levitt Pavilion
Saturday, August 19
Recommended: Gov’t Mule & Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Marcus King Band @ Red Rocks
You can never see enough Red Rocks shows. That being said, Gov’t Mule & Yonder Mountain String Band will be an excellent addition to your “shows I’ve seen at Red Rocks” list. The concert will definitely be diverse. Gov’t Mule and Marcus King Band will have their blues rock sound balanced by the gentle folk sounds of the Yonder Mountain String Band (who are also local). Catch this show for a rockin’ weekend.
Foghat, Eddie Money (Jeff Foxworthy & Larry The Cable Guy) @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
The Black Dhalia Murder w/ Special Guests @ Summit Music Hall
Tatanka w/ Red Sage (Album Release Show), OffSteady (Late Set), I Conscious (PATIO SET), Selecta Razja @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Cat Power (Late Set) @ The Marquis Theatre
S1LENCER w/ Fat Lee, Johnny James, Six O’ clock, Poedic & Nexkin, Travellers Music, UFO (CO), DJ Mr Willis @ Larimer Lounge
Throttlebomb w/ Master Ferocious, Smolder and Burn @ Lost Lake
Bad Licks, Last of The Easy Riders, Extra Gold, Eye and The Arrow @ Hi-Dive
Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
The Lurchers, Grass, Night Of The Living Shred @ 3 Kings Tavern
La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Brazilian Girls w/ Fun Factory (Night Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Joe Strummer Tribute Night @ Goosetown Tavern
LYFTD w/ Impact @ Globe Hall
Daphne Willis w/ Decibel Sound Company, Larry Nix @ The Walnut Room
School of Rock Denver Tributes (2 Sets) @ Soiled Dove Underground
Lowdown w/ End of Eves, Corrupt Carnage, ONE FROM NONE, Lord Sandwich @ Herman’s Hideaway
Smooth Hound Smith w/ Anthony Ruptak & The Midnight Friends @ Levitt Pavilion
Sunday, August 20
Recommended: Die Antwoord @ Red Rocks
Do we really need to say more? Round out the week in the craziest way possible by attending Die Antwoord’s debut Red Rocks performance on Sunday. Die Antwoord, the eccentric South African hip-hop group, are known for their incredibly unique image and music to match. It’s always great to see artists move up in venue sizes when they perform in Colorado, and Die Antwoord has done just that. From the Ogden to Red Rocks, Die Antwoord is sure to put on a show.
Drayco McCoy w/ SIDMFKID, Trip Phontaine, Staxx, Awka @ The Moon Room at Summit Music Hall
The Schwag @ The Marquis Theatre
Downtown Boys w/ Surf Mom, Cheap Perfume @ Larimer Lounge
Pig @ Beta Nightclub
Ron Miles & Rudy Royston Quintet (2 Sets) @ Dazzle Jazz
La Pompe Jazz (Morning Set) @ Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Denver Beatniks w/ The Skeleton Crew @ Globe Hall
