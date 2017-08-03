The Biennial of the Americas returns this September 12-16. Gathering leaders from around north, south and central America, the event is known as a confluence for the western hemisphere. Today the four-day event announced leaders from 20 countries will participate. This includes everyone from Pulitzer Prize Winning author and screenwriter Dave Eggers to Colombian Mayor Federico Gutiérrez Zuluaga. Conversations will range from sustainability to politics and business development. New this year is also a series of “Eats and Inspirations” that gives the public the opportunity to have lunch and dinner with leaders and artists over a panel discussion.

Art is also an important component of the Biennial. With four primary exhibits this year, the featured artists include photography from Brazil’s Guy Veloso, new work from Guadalajaran craftsman Saber Acomodar and video and still photography from Gabriel Figueroa. Mi Tierra, an exhibit featuring 13 Latino artists at the Denver Art Museum will also be the main focus. In addition to these exhibits, the Black Americas Project— a year-long series of events and conversations that explore the African Diaspora in the Americas— will happen concurrently with the Biennal.

Established in Colorado by Governor John Hickenlooper during his time as Mayor of Denver, the Biennial is now in its fourth year. For 2017, the event returns during a time of political tension in the states and abroad. But the intention of the event remains the same.

“The goal of Biennial of the Americas is to bring together the most innovative leaders from across the Western Hemisphere for activities and events intended to accelerate and transform how we do business and live together,” said Erin Trapp, CEO and director, Biennial of the Americas. “…This year’s Biennial of the Americas promises to convene a diverse array of public figures, global topic experts, innovative artists and deep thinkers packaged into one riveting international festival.”

In 2015, the Biennial hosted more than 100 events. This year the event promises to bring groundbreaking art installations, engaging conversations, live performances and free festivals. And while the full schedule of events has not yet been released, below you’ll find the initial lineup for public events. Tickets and additional information is available at the Biennialoftheamericas.org