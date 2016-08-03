This is an ongoing series about 303 Magazine writers trying their hand at the food and beverage crafts they report on.

I spend a lot of time talking about (and eating) food. However, with the rate of restaurant and bar openings around town, I rarely find the time to cook at home or try new recipes. When I found out about Uncorked Kitchen’s cooking classes, it seemed like a good opportunity to get back in the kitchen under the guidance of a chef.

Classes at Uncorked Kitchen span all ages, cuisines and experience levels so everyone is able to try their hand at something new. Browsing the available classes, one caught my eye that sounded like it would be both fun and tasty—artisan pizzas from scratch. The class, led by chef Albert Gonzales, walked us through making dough, kneading and stretching it, then topping it in different styles to enjoy. We also learned a few tips and tricks we could take home including knife skills and various cooking techniques.

While there was a set menu and style of how we’d make the pizzas, not everyone (ahem, 303 Magazine food & booze editor Justin De La Rosa) is great at making pizzas from scratch. Chef Gonzales assured me, however, that my pizzas didn’t look terrible—just “rustic.” Though it wasn’t one of the finer displays of my culinary prowess, it was a great experience. Chef provided an engaging and entertaining class that everyone was able to take something away from.

You can check out a calendar of upcoming classes at Uncorked Kitchen’s website. Delve into Cuban food and mojitos, or set a different kind of date night with your significant other in any of Uncorked’s date night classes.

To get a firsthand look at my first Uncorked experience, scroll through the photos below. And please, keep the laughter to a minimum.

All photography by Lucy Beaugard.