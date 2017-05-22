If you missed T.J. Miller’s first HBO special taped in Denver last year, don’t fret because it is set to air this June. Dubbed the Meticulously Ridiculous tour, the Denver native filmed the special in September of 2016 at the Paramount Theatre. The airing of the special is set for June 17. It comes at an appropriate time since the comic is returning to Denver to headline the High Plains Comedy Festival this August. In the meantime, check out HBO’s preview of the upcoming release for Miller’s special below. 

 

Brittany is a Denver native and the managing editor of 303 Magazine. Formerly in charge of 303's food desk, she is an omnivore that often finds herself spending way too much money on barbecue, whiskey and coffee. She has a passion for great writing and she hoards collects magazines like Lucky Peach and the New Yorker . Brittany is also a big fan of podcasts and public radio, and you can usually find her cooking while listening to either. She takes a picture of everything she eats and (shamefully) 99 percent of the photos on her phone are of food. See for yourself and follow her on Instagram and Twitter

