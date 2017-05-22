If you missed T.J. Miller’s first HBO special taped in Denver last year, don’t fret because it is set to air this June. Dubbed the Meticulously Ridiculous tour, the Denver native filmed the special in September of 2016 at the Paramount Theatre. The airing of the special is set for June 17. It comes at an appropriate time since the comic is returning to Denver to headline the High Plains Comedy Festival this August. In the meantime, check out HBO’s preview of the upcoming release for Miller’s special below.



