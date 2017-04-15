April has arrived and Denver is transitioning into the warm season as a new energy emerges for the start of the Rockies season and the first Friday of spring. In addition to this, there are a variety of unique events that complement the Mile High City’s weekends. This weekend, you can head to “Oz Angeles,” check out the 13th annual paper fashion show, stroll first Friday events or eat brunch while watching a burlesque show. The options are endless, but regardless of what you get yourself into, it will be unique to Denver.

Thursday, April 6

Learn to Lindy Hop: Vintage Swing Dancing!

When: Thursday, April 6 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Where: Mercury Cafe – 2199 California St. Denver

Cost: $35. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Been looking for a way to enhance your swing dancing skills? Swing Nights Denver will be hosting a four-week progressive swing dancing series for beginners and intermediate dancers to teach them how to Lindy Hop. The dance was conceived from Harlem in the ’40s and lives on through the day. The series will run every Thursday in April, so don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn to Lindy Hop.

Marvel vs DC Trivia Night

When: Thursday, April 6 from 6 – 10 p.m.

Where: Stoney’s Bar & Grill – 1111 Lincoln St. Denver

Cost: Free with drinks available for purchase

The Lowdown: Test your comic book knowledge this Thursday at Stoney’s for a Marvel vs. DC Trivia night. Tag up with some friends or showcase your knowledge yourself, as anything and everything that is Marvel or DC could be incorporated into the trivia night. If you win, you will get tickets for the Rockies’ opening day game!

13th Annual ADCD Paper Fashion Show

When: Thursday, April 6 from 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Where: Denver Center for the Performing Arts – 11-1 13th St. Denver

Cost: $30 – $135. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Experience a unique runway show at the 13th Annual ADCD Paper Fashion show this Thursday. The annual fashion event is a hybrid between dance and runway performances — as Paper Creations designs a show sure to wow people — with the Thomas Dance Project featuring the Colorado Ballet adding to the uniqueness of the fashion show. Experience the magic of Haute Couture in Paper Wonderland and support the growing fashion scene in Denver at this event!

Todrick Hall Presents: Straight Outta Oz

When: Thursday, April 6 from 8 – 11 p.m.

Where: Paramount Denver – 1621 Glenarm Pl, Denver

Cost: $35 – $80 here.

The Lowdown: Brace yourself for a unique journey into Oz with Todrick Hall’s Straight Outta Oz. The Broadway actor, MTV Star, American Idol finalist and viral YouTube star has created a fun, new “twister” spin on the cinema classic, incorporating a story about Hall’s adventure from a small Texas town to the city of “Oz Angeles.” The story parallels the developments of Dorthy’s adventures through Oz, paired with Hall’s development as an entertainer, providing both theatrical entertainment and a powerful social message. There will be music, dance, laughs and much more for this incredibly unique event!

Friday, April 7

Opening Day Happy Hour at Avanti F&B

When: Friday, April 7 – 8 from 9:30 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Where: Avanti F&B, a collective eatery – 3200 Pecos St. Denver

Cost: Free with happy hour drink specials

The Lowdown: Baseball season is here and the Rockies opening day is gracing this first weekend of April. Enjoy opening day with a happy hour at Avanti F&B, with close proximity to Coors Field and stadium seating that looks towards the field. There will be happy hour from 9:30 – 6 p.m. with $4 Odell Loose Leaf, $5 Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA, $5 Well Cocktails, $6 House Red, White, and Rosé Wine.

Pro tip: For more on where to hang on Opening Day, read our Opening Day brewery guide here.

Milk & Cookies Sesame Street Fighters the Epic Battle

When: Friday, April 7 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Milk Bar – Alley Entrance Behind 1037 Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5. Tickets at the Door

The Lowdown: Experience a fun and unique first Friday art showcase at the Milk Bar this Friday. The live music and art showcase will feature a variety of battles, with Milk & Cookies, Lipgloss and the Underground present a series of DJs spinning their music. In addition to the live music, there will also be live art and style battles as well!

First Friday Artwalk

When: Friday, April 7 from 5 – 10 p.m.

Where: Various Art Districts throughout Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The first weekend of the month means First Fridays. Stroll around various art districts and galleries throughout the city and celebrate the artists that make up the incredible art scene in Denver. A variety of local artists, as galleries, studios, and cultural attractions stay open late Friday for people to enjoy their work, as well as food, drinks and high vibrations.

National Beer Day at the Post

When: Friday, April 7 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Where: The Post & The Post Chicken & Beer locations

Cost: Free with beer and food available for purchase

The Lowdown: April 7 marks the day in which former President Franklin D. Roosevelt made beer legal again, paving the way for Americans to enjoy the various flavors and styles of beers we all love. The Post and the Post Chicken & Beer locations will be celebrating this historic day with a chance for beer lovers to win free beer for a year. Yup, you read that correctly! If you order an Achtertuin Seizoen Farmhouse Ale from any of their locations, you will be entered in a raffle to win a punchcard that features the ability to get a free beer every week for a whole year. What better way to celebrate than sipping on some local brews and potentially get the chance to win free beer for a year?

Minor Disturbance Youth Poetry Slam

When: Friday, April 7 from 7 – 10 p.m.

Where: McNichols Civic Center – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $7 – 10. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Denver’s youth starts slam poetry at a young age, showcasing their grasp of the art and unique slam poems with their own personal edge. The Minor Disturbance Youth Poetry Slam will showcase writers under the age of 21. The slam community is thriving with youth involvement, highlighted in the Mile High now being an anchor city for the National Poetry Slam. Check out 303’s feature with one of Denver’s youth poets, Ayla Sullivan here.

MCA Spring Breaks: House of Style Cocktail Party

When: Friday, April 7 from 5 – 9 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver – 1485 Delgany St. Denver

Cost: Free with $5 museum admission

The Lowdown: Flashback to your MTV days, break out your jorts and get your hair tips frosted for the next event in the MCA Spring Breaks, with the House of Style Cocktail Party. The event is a continuation of the MTV — Spring Break series that has been going on at the MCA and is sure to please all cocktail lovers alike. St. Germain will showcase and mixing up some classy and delicious cocktails, so don’t forget to bring your pencil and take some notes!

Art + Lit: Soliloquy and Americanah

When: Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m.

Where: Lighthouse Writers Workshop – 1515 Race St.

Cost: Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Enjoy a series of lectures from the Art Students League of Denver and Lighthouse Writers Workshop that discusses the intersection of literature and art this Friday. Each series features a writer and a visual artist or art historian in combining a piece of literature with that of a work of art. This unique hybrid of two different mediums of art showcases the strengths in each both them, as well as their capabilities to make connections between the two. For this event, Carleen Brice, author of Orange Mint and Honey and Lead Me Home: An African American’s Guide Through the Grief Journey, and Ella Maria Ray, sculptor and professor of African American studies and visual anthropology at Metro State University.

Guilty Pleasures *Dance Party*

When: Friday, April 7 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Hi-Dive Denver – 7 S. Broadway, Denver

Cost: $5. 21+. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Guilty Pleasures is back for another incredible dance party this Friday. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to sing aloud and dance to some of your favorite guilty pleasures tracks, whether it’s the Spice Girls or any other ’90s track. A testimonial posted on their Facebook says it all… “Hi, can I just say, I never want to hear this song again, until the next Guilty pleasures.” Break out your ’90s gear and dance into the weekend with this monthly dance party!

Saturday, April 8

DINK Indie Comic & Art Expo

When: Saturday, April 8 – 9 from 9 a.m. – 1o p.m.

Where: McNichols Building – 144 W. Colfax, Denver

Cost: $15 – $22. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Check out DINK, Denver Independent Comic and Art Expo, this Saturday and Sunday. Experience unique Indie comics and art, featuring over 200 artists. The weekend series will be a gem for those who enjoy the comic and art scene, as DINK is poised to bring more than just great art to the 303. There are a ton of unique events, like dog cosplay, live comedy, cannabis + comix and much more. See a schedule of events, as well as learn more information about DINK here.

Vinyl Me, Please Pop-Up at The Source

When: Saturday, April 8 – 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: The Source Hotel & Market – 3350 Brighton Blvd. Denver

Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Vinyl Me, Please provides vinyl and music lovers alike with an exciting record each month delivered to your door, breathing life back into this music delicacy. In addition to an unique album chosen for you, it is accompanied with a 12×12 album-inspired art print and a paired cocktail recipe to pretty much make it one of the most exciting packages you receive each month. This Saturday and Sunday, Vinyl Me, Please will be hosting a pop-up at the Source. This incredible company allows you to explore and deepen your love for music, providing you with a bit of joy in each delivery.

Govrnr’s Park 8th Annual Beer Fest

When: Saturday, April 8 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Where: Govrnr’s Park Tavern – 672 Logan St. Denver

Cost: $20.

The Lowdown: Enjoy over 100 different brews flowing at the Govnr’s Park Restaurant & Tavern 8th annual Beer Fest. The beer fest features a variety of different beers that is sure to please all beer lovers alike, while supporting the Capitol Hill United Neighborhoods (CHUN). With $20 entry, you get access to a variety of great beers, all while supporting CHUN. There will be raffles, giveaways and tons of high spirits.

Nerd Prom 2017

When: Saturday, April 8 from 7 – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Summit Music Hall – 1902 Blake St. Denver

Cost: $10 – $50. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Nerds of Denver, unite! Channel 93.3 and Twist & Shout Records will host the Nerd Prom 2017, with the theme “Nerds Unite.” The event is designed for those self-acclaimed nerds to come together and celebrate being different while still sharing similarities with other “nerds.” If prom wasn’t the best experience for you in high school, don’t worry. This nerd prom event will be your chance to have a better connotation with the word “prom.” There will be music, great conversation and lively spirits, so don’t miss out on this unique prom!

Glitter Ball “Pretty Mess”

When: Saturday, April 8 from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Tracks Denver – 3500 Walnut St. Denver

Cost: $15. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Tracks will be heating up this Saturday with TV personality, singer and “glamzon” Erika Jayne. She is featured in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. On top of that TV fame, she has now attained nine number-one songs on the Dance Club Songs chart, showcasing her talent as an entertainer. There will be two-for-one drinks from 9-10 p.m. with drink specials flowing all night. Don’t miss out on the glitz, glamour and glitter filled evening at Tracks!

Sunday, April 9

Beach Party & Pond Skim

When: Sunday, April 9 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Eldora Mountain Resort – 2861 Eldora Ski Rd. Denver

Cost: Free with season tickets. $54 – $94 without pass. Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: The 2016/17 ski season is coming to an end has winter has come and gone. With the end of the season happening at Eldora, it’s time for a beach party, so break out your ridiculous gaper outfits. Join this Sunday in ringing out the ski year with a Beach Party & Pond Skim. Skiers and snowboarders will brave the cold of melting snow while trying to skim over a pond, with registration for the skim beginning at 9 a.m. with the event starting at noon. During the day, there will be DJ Sam spinning tunes on the deck, with a 10 Barrel Brewing company sponsored beach party going on from 11 – 4 p.m. The Alcapones will also be playing a set from 1 – 4 p.m. so don’t miss out on this years beach party & pond skim at Eldora!

April Bluegrass Brunch

When: Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: Station 26 Brewing Co – 7045 E 38th St, Denver

Cost: Free with beer and brunch available for purchase

The Lowdown: Relax this Sunday with some brunch and bluegrass at Station 26 Brewing Co. The monthly bluegrass brunch features beer, live music from McCloskey & Miller, doughnuts from Glazed and Confused and BBQ food from Turn-In BBQ!

Brunchlesque Pajama Party: Spring Fever

When: April 9, 11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Where: El Charrito Bar, 2100 Larimer St., Denver

Cost: GA is $5; VIP booths available for $25 (up to 4 people included). Get tickets here.

The Lowdown: Don’t worry about getting out of your pajamas this Sunday morning and enjoy some brunch, booze and burlesque at the El Charrito Bar. Lady Lavender will be hosting a brunchlesque pajama party that will feature some burlesque performances by Ariella Mae DeWitt, Bender Flames, Chairmyn Meow, Laika Fox and Stiletta Maraschino. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the show starts at 12:30 p.m. so don’t miss out on this event!

Mark Your Calendars….

On Balance: Art, Science and Politics

When: April 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Vicki Myhren Gallery, 2121 E Asbury Ave., Denver

Cost: Free

Bar Wars — Battle of the Bars 2017

When: Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: X Bar — 629 East Colfax, Denver

Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door