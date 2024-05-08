Your Complete Guide to Denver Fashion Week VIP Room Food Partners and More

Denver Fashion Week Spring ’24 premieres next week just in time for talent from local, national, and international designers. Sustainability, Streetwear, Bridal, inclusivity, and of course, creativity offer a backdrop to the week-long event ahead – and just as noteworthy will be the food partners joining. Meet the exciting food partners of Denver Fashion Week serving up complimentary bites in the VIP Room for all VIP runway seat ticket holders.

Cheese Meat Board

Photo courtesy of Cheese Meat Board on Facebook

The Lowdown: Just as its name implies, Cheese Meat Board is the go-to spot for all things charcuterie. Handcrafted for any occasion you can be sure to its selection will be just as unique as the runway pieces with a wide selection of artisanal cheeses, cured meats and garnish galore.

Shugg’s BBQ

Photo courtesy of Shuggs BBQ on Facebook

The Lowdown: Known for its authentic grilled BBQ – Shugg’s will be serving up sweet and savory bbq from four wheels for two days during Fashion Week. Stop by Saturday or Tuesday for a taste of Jay’s marinated to perfection pulled pork, brisket and more that is sure to satisfy any craving.

Stoic and Genuine

Photo courtesy of Stoic & Genuine on Facebook

The Lowdown: Winner of the James Beard Foundation award, executive chef/owner Jennifer Jasinski and co-owner Beth Gruitch deliver fresh seafood daily for their multi-coastal seafood house and oyster bar. With a dedication to sustainability and creativity, Stoic & Genuine is sure to be serving up food as fresh as the runway fashion.

Sullivan’s Scrap Kitchen

Photo courtesy of Sullivan’s Scrap Kitchen on Facebook

The Lowdown: To round out the partners for DFW: Sustainable, Sullivan’s Scrap Kitchen focuses on reducing food waste through sustainable practices such as utilizing locally sourced ingredients and preparing all parts of the product to ensure as minimal waste as possible. See what unique cuisine it comes up with on May 11.

Wonderyard Garden + Table

Photo courtesy of Wonderyard Garden + Table on Facebook

The Lowdown: One of Denver’s newest additions, Wonderyard is a bar-forward restaurant that offers shareable small plate options alongside its innovative cocktail and wine program in the Ballpark neighborhood. Wonderyard’s eye-catching design transports guests to an “Alice in Wonderland” world that’s just as unique as the DFW: Inclusive fashion show on May 11.

Kachina Cantina

Photo courtesy of Kachina Cantina on Facebook

The Lowdown: Known for its adventurous spirit, Kachina Cantina offers an escape from the city to the Four Corners region of the U.S. with twists on traditional dishes like pozole and quesabirria – as well as a wide selection of tacos. Visit May 14 for a chance to try bites as diverse as the DFW: Streetwear & Sneakers show.

Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant

Photo courtesy of Rio Grande on Facebook

The Lowdown: A Colorado staple since 1986 – Rio Grande has been serving up Tex Mex cuisine from tacos, enchiladas and legendary margaritas. Stop by on May 14 for food that serves up fresh kicks of your favorite Mexican dishes.

Sunnyside Supper Club

Photo courtesy of Sunnyside Supper Club

The Lowdown: A hidden foodie gem – Sunnyside Supper Club offers fresh pizza and pastas with organic and locally sourced ingredients, plus more than 60 taps across all of its locations. With daily fresh made dough, you can guarantee that it will be as fly as DFW: Streetwear on May 14.

Corgi Crepes

Photo courtesy of Corgi Crepes on Facebook

The Lowdown: Previously known as Crepes de Soissons – Corgi Crepes brings the same quality flavor and love for crepes to DFW’s The Black Sea show on May 15. What began as a love of corgis and a tradition of eating crepes on the weekends quickly grew into a mobile food truck in April 2023 serving up both sweet and savory crepes like the s’morgi and veg out.

My Neighbor Felix

Photo courtesy of My Neighbor Felix on Facebook

The Lowdown: A Pan-Mexican kitchen is what makes My Neighbor Felix unique. Serving up dishes from all seven regions of Mexico, it lays the perfect backdrop for the international designers showcasing their work on May 15 at The Black Sea show.

Now Pho

Photo courtesy of Now Pho on Facebook

The Lowdown: Serving up innovative, authentic Vietnamese cuisine – Now Pho creates some of the best Vietnamese food in Denver. With a menu ranging from classic dishes like banh mi, rice plates, and its viral stone bowl pho, Now Pho is sure to bring the heat to The Black Sea on May 15.

Southern Bell Catering Group

Photo courtesy of Southern Bell Catering Group

The Lowdown: A full-service group known for its culinary creations, excellent hospitality and decadent desserts, Southern Bell Catering Group is exactly what comes out of diverse talent and a commitment to the dining experience. See what they’re serving up on May 15 at DFW: The Black Sea.

Babes Tea Room

Photo courtesy of Babes Tea Room on Facebook

The Lowdown: Known for its chic cafe, Babes Tea Room serves up a variety of sandwiches, salads, soups, desserts and tea, of course. Perfect for any special occasion, such as bridal showers and bachelorette parties, Babes is the perfect backdrop for DFW: Bridal on May 16.

Bigsby’s Folly Craft Winery & Restaurant

Photo Courtesy of Bigsby’s Foley

The Lowdown: Located in RiNo, Bigsby’s Folly is a full-production winery that pairs the traditions, authenticity and sophistication of California, Washington and Oregon vineyards. The experience at Bigsby’s is meant to invite guests closer to the art and science of winemaking, just like guests at a wedding are invited to celebrate the happy couple. Visit DFW: Bridal on May 16 to sample some of their delicious bites.

The Maven Hotel

Photo courtesy of The Maven Hotel on Facebook

The Lowdown: Located in the heart of downtown lies The Maven Hotel – a boutique space designed with the intention of immersing guests in the city. Due to it being steps away from Dairy Block – The Maven will be serving up bites from its food partner neighbors. Visit DFW on May 16 to see what’s in store.

Que Bueno Suerte!

Photo courtesy of Que Beuno Suerte on Facebook

The Lowdown: A blend of the Baja basics mixed with the Rockies is the motto for chef-driven Mexican restaurant Que Bueno Suerte. Its name means “good luck” in Spanish and that’s exactly what is in store for a big commitment such as marriage. Celebrate the big day at DFW: Bridal on May 16 with food that’s fit for the occasion.

RJ’s Tacowich

Photo courtesy of RJ’s Tacowich on Facebook

The Lowdown: Made for those who can’t make up their mind between the best of both worlds RJ’s Tacowich is made for you. Born from the minds of Ryan and Leilani back in 2001 – RJ’s serves up everything from spicy garlic shrimp to green chili chicken. Stop by during the Bridal show for all the fixings.

Denver Milk Market

Photo courtesy of Denver Milk Market on Facebook

The Lowdown: Anytime you find yourself in LoDo it’s hard to miss the Denver Milk Market – a 16-concept food hall with vendors ranging from local to global cuisine. What better way to backdrop Society than with a venue that celebrates diversity. Visit DFW: Society on May 18 to see what’s in store from Denver Milk Market.

Masas Boulder

Photo courtesy of Masas Boulder on Facebook

The Lowdown: Integrating the culinary history of Oaxaca, Mexico to bring innovative and bold flavors to life is what Masas is doing in Boulder, Colorado. Nothing celebrates Society better than keeping traditions alive and experimenting with bold and unforgettable flavors. Stop by on DFW on May 18 to get a taste.

Stokes Poke

Photo courtesy of Stokes Poke on Facebook

The Lowdown: Voted best poke in 2020, Stokes serves up raw, fresh fish lightly seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil with vegetables over rice. Visit DFW: Society fashion show on May 18 for a taste of the ocean brought to the mountains on four wheels.

Sokare

Photo courtesy of Sokare on Facebook

The Lowdown: Sokare Food Truck serves up wagyu, crispy chicken sandwiches, and some of the best wings in Denver. They recently opened a storefront in Golden, but you can stop by their food truck for the last day of Denver Fashion Week for all your burger and chicken desires on May 19.

Sweetgreen

Photo courtesy of Sweetgreen

The Lowdown: Making healthy food simple and delicious is Sweetgreen’s goal for every made in-house salad and grain bowl. Using whole produce that is delivered each morning ensures quality and freshness that is sure to fuel your body with plant power. See what’s in store from it at the DFW Awards Ceremony and DFW: Kids & Teen on May 19.

Denver Fashion Week returns for its Spring 2024 season from May 11 through 19. All shows will occur at The Brighton, a Non-Plus Ultra venue located at 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver. These caterers are available to all VIP ticket holders in the main-level VIP section with the exception of the food truck partners being open to all ticket holders.

