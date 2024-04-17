Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 4/17 – 4/21

Reggae Jam Fest, Denver miniFEST, Bicycle Day, 420, Earth Day — it’s a busy one this week in Denver!

The weather is warming up, which means Red Rocks is totally ready for Wiz Khalifa, Flatbush Zombies and Earthgang at 420 On The Rocks. Also for 420, tradition continues with the Mile High 420 Festival at Civic Center Park. In honor of Earth Day, stop into Odell Brewing to make a terrarium or learn how to navigate climate change from grain to glass at Denver Beer Co.

Denver Fashion Week Spring 2024

When: May 11-19

Where: The Brighton- A Non Plus Ultra Venue- 3403 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO

Cost: $30+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: The nationally acclaimed show, Denver Fashion Week, occurs twice a year in the fall and spring seasons. As Colorado’s most prominent fashion show, thousands of attendees show up each year to support Denver’s growing and diverse fashion community.

JUNGLE DJ Set

When: April 17, doors 10 p.m.

Where: Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $119+, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Following Jungle’s performance at Red Rocks, keep the party going by taking the short 20 minute lift to the Ogden to catch DJ sets from both Jungle and Neil Frances.

Reggae Jam Fest 2024

When: April 18, doors 7 p.m.

Where: Stampede, 2430 S. Havana, Aurora, CO

Cost: $30, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Pregame for 420 with the Reggae Jam Fest 2024. The fest is a celebration of reggae culture featuring reggae bands, reggae DJs on decks, Caribbean-inspired artisan vendors, a domino and chess competition and enough dancing to tucker you out for a good night’s sleep.

Bicycle Day

When: April 19, doors 10 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Where: Meow Wolf Denver, Convergence Station, 1338 1st. St., Denver, CO

Cost: $69, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Bicycle Day is the unofficial holiday for psychonauts, and it commemorates the discovery of LSD’s effects on consciousness. At Portal’s Meow Wolf Takeover, attendees will get to hear a RY X DJ set, as well as music from Boreta, Swaylo and more. You can also expect roaming performers, magic, guided meditations and Frick Frack Blackjack.

420 On The Rocks

When: April 20, doors 5 p.m.

Where: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy., Morrison, CO

Cost: $187, buy tickets here

Lowdown: It’s Colorado’s favorite holiday, and Red Rocks is bringing the perfect group to town for the occasion. Catch Wiz Khalifa, Flatbush Zombies, Earthgang, Chevy Woods and DJ Bonics this Saturday.

Denver miniFEST

When: April 21, 2:15 – 11:45 p.m.

Where: Cervantes’ Other Side, 2635 Welton St., Denver, CO

Cost: $26.24, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Denver miniFEST is an evening of music, art and community in a festival-style atmosphere. From the late afternoon into the evening, there will be many performers to catch on stage on the Other Side.

Tayloroke

When: April 17, 7 – 9 p.m.

Where: Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St. Ste. 100, Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Swifties all across the country are preparing for the new Taylor Swift album set to release on April 19. Be in the presence of other lovely fans and sing your heart out in a Taylor Swift karaoke night. There will be Eras-inspired cocktails, including a “1989” lavender lemmon glitter shot and a “Loving You Is Red” sour apple Cosmo. Chained Up Permanent Jewelry will be offering permanent friendship bracelets as well.

Hops for Habitat

When: April 18, 5 – 8 p.m.

Where: RiNo Beer Garden, 3800 Walnut St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free

Lowdown: Help support the community and raise money for Habitat for Humanity Denver by attending this event that has a specially curated selection of beers for the night by the local brewery partner. With every purchase, the bar donates $1 to the cause.

Spring Fling

When: April 19, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver, CO

Cost: Free, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Mix and mingle with members of the community and receive a free shot and party favors for the Spring Fling if you are among one of the first 100 guests. There will be music, drinks, friends and fun to be had.

Arvada Beer Fest

When: April 20, 1 – 5 p.m.

Where: Freedom Street Social, 15177 Candelas Pkwy., Arvada, CO

Cost: $55 – $210, buy tickets here

Lowdown: At Arvada Beer Fest, you will find unlimited sampling from over 15 breweries, a 90’s dance party with a live DJ, a costume contest, games, a photo booth and an indoor food hall. Don’t forget to dress to the 90’s theme with your best fanny pack, neon apparel or athletic wear.

From Grain to Glass: Navigating Climate Challenges in Beer Brewing

When: April 21, 11 a.m.

Where: Denver Beer Co. Lowry, 7070 E. Lowry Blvd., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $5, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Fuse your love of beers and the earth with this event that will explore climate change, agriculture and sustainable beer-making. CPR News’ climate editor, Joe Wertz, will lead a panel discussion along with Denver Beer Co. brewer Eric Yindrick and Root Shoot Malting’s Todd Olander.

Personification: Briefs & Bleeding | Poetry Month Workshop Week 3

When: April 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Center for Colorado Women’s History, 1310 Bannock St., Denver, CO

Cost: $0 – $15, register here

Lowdown: April is National Poetry Month at the Center for Colorado Women’s History. In honor of that, Denverites are invited to this series of poetry workshops facilitated by local educator and poet, Marissa Forbes. Embrace your feminism and womanhood by exploring the menstrual experiences and sex work through Colorado history before channeling it through the poetic method of personification.

Earth Day Terrarium Workshop

When: April 18, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: Odell Brewing Five Points Brewhouse, 2945 Larimer St., Denver, CO

Cost: $40, buy tickets here

Lowdown: For Earth Day, consider stopping in at Odell Brewing to create your own mini ecosystem. Guests will learn how to design and care for their terrariums, all while sipping on a cold, free brew. All supplies are provided.

Bored Teachers: We Can’t Make This Stuff Up!

When: April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Pl., Denver, CO

Cost: $35, buy tickets here

Lowdown: Dealing with children, teens and young adults certainly can come with its trials and tribulations but of course, funny stories as well. Call up your teacher friends to attend this show with you and laugh along at the Paramount as the teacher-comedians perform skits and tell jokes and silly stories.

Mile High 420 Festival

When: April 20, 1 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: Reserve a spot here

Lowdown: The Mile High 420 Festival at Civic Center Park is a true celebration of our city and unique history with the marijuana movement. Many passionate Coloradans continue to fight against the stigma that surrounds cannabis. If you love weed, you are absolutely among friends (and Gucci Mane, Afroman, etc) this Saturday.

Red Rock Sauna + Cold Plunge

When: April 21, 11 a.m.

Where: Hogshead Brewery, 4460 W. 29th Ave., Denver, CO

Cost: $25, reserve a spot here

Lowdown: Cold plunges have taken the world by storm for its health benefits. Red Rock Sauna is a premium mobile sauna company, and they will be at Hogshead Brewery every Sunday in April. Denverites are encouraged to start their afternoons off with sauna therapy, followed by a cold plunge and a free 10-ounce beer.