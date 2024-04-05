A New Hospitality Brand Debuts Its First Hotel in Estes Park

Often referred to as “Colorado’s original playground”, Estes Park is known for its scenic landscape, large elk herds, world-class hiking and, of course, the basecamp for exploring Rocky Mountain National Park. As one of the most visited parks in the country, RMNP sees 4.5 million visitors a year and those in the hospitality industry can’t help but notice.

Estes Park recently welcomed two new hotels — the Trailborn Rocky Mountains and the Trailborn Rocky Mountains Outpost. Both properties are the first to debut under the new hospitality brand Trailborn — a new hospitality brand specializing in elevated hotel concepts, exclusively located in the country’s most extraordinary outdoor destinations. And because Estes Park is the gateway to RMNP, it seemed like a natural fit for debuting this one-of-a-kind hotel concept.

“Outdoor travel and national park visitation have skyrocketed in recent years, but accommodations in these destinations have not kept up with travelers’ preferences,” said Ben Weinberg, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Trailborn. “Trailborn is delivering something new — thoughtful design, curated amenities and activities, and vibrant bar and restaurant concepts to provide a consistently amazing, yet locally-authentic experience at each of our hotels. We’re excited to be the first to introduce this type of hospitality experience in places where we know travelers are looking for it.”

The Trailborn’s premier Rocky Mountains property consists of two separate boutique hotels, Trailborn Rocky Mountains, which is the brand’s flagship property, and Trailborn Rocky Mountains Outpost (opening in May 2024).

Partnering with renowned Venice-based architecture firm Electric Bowery, Trailborn designed the Trailborn Rocky Mountains to pay homage to the surrounding rustic wilderness, while artfully blending modern luxury with nods to the surrounding natural splendor.

Between the two distinct properties, there will be a total of 86 hotel rooms. The flagship Trailborn Rocky Mountains lodge offers 40 accommodations, while the soon-to-open Trailborn Rocky Mountains Outpost will add 46 more guest rooms. Visitors can dine at the on-site restaurant, bar and café and stock up on locally-sourced products and grab-and-go provisions at two retail markets. Extensive outdoor community spaces beckon guests to linger, including two seasonal pools, patios, porches, and communal fire pits – all framed by spectacular views of the iconic Rocky Mountain peaks. Whether staying at the main lodge or outpost, the entire resort invites an immersive natural experience.

The flagship Trailborn Rocky Mountains offers guests a sophisticated yet rustic retreat, just steps from downtown Estes Park and a short drive to RMNP. The property emerges from a full overhaul of the former Twin Owls Motor Lodge, maintaining its historic charm while thoroughly modernizing the guest experience.

The 40 guest rooms are outfitted with design-forward furnishings, custom lighting, cork flooring, and amenities carefully curated for outdoor explorers. You’ll find portable coolers, Fellow tea kettles, Barebones lanterns, and more to enhance your outdoor Colorado adventures. Select rooms even offer private balconies overlooking fantastic Rocky Mountain vistas.

The hotel’s communal spaces are just as thoughtfully conceived, inviting guests to linger outside by the fire pits and pool or inside the living room-style lobby lounge that overlooks the famous Twin Owl peaks. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the hotel’s main lobby bring the outdoors inside as you sit and have your morning coffee or dine at the on-site restaurant, Casa Colina, where you can fuel up on Mexican-American cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails before hitting the trails.

Casa Colina, Trailborn’s inaugural restaurant and bar, takes its name from the Spanish phrase meaning “house on a hill” – a nod to the natural surroundings it’s nestled into. The eatery offers a creative menu putting a fresh spin on Mexican-American cuisine, complemented by an impressive tequila and mezcal bar program.

The dinner menu celebrates regional Mexican-American staples like chips and guacamole, tacos and more, alongside an expertly curated beverage program. Sip craft cocktails and frosty margaritas, or explore South American wine varietals and a selection of Mexican plus locally sourced beers. For breakfast, dig into hearty fare like breakfast tacos, house-made granola and Huckleberry Roasters coffee. Grab-and-go deli sandwiches and salads are offered at lunch for picnicking on the trails.

In keeping with Trailborn’s locavore philosophy, Casa Colina prioritizes working with Colorado growers, ranchers, and artisanal suppliers to drive its seasonally rotating menus. The restaurant is open daily from 6:30 am-11 am for breakfast service and 4:30 pm-10 pm for dinner.

But the Trailborn experience extends far beyond the hotel walls through creative programming and guided excursions into nature’s playground. Join a morning yoga session, go fly fishing with a local guide, take a wildlife photography tour, or get insight into the best kid-friendly hikes from the knowledgeable staff. The hotel even provides curated Field Guides to maximize your outdoor exploration.

Whether you’re visiting Rocky Mountain National Park or just looking to immerse yourself in an extraordinary natural setting, Trailborn Rocky Mountains is poised to become Estes Park’s premier outdoor-inspired hospitality experience. Elevated lodging, amenities perfectly suited for adventurers and unbeatable access to Colorado’s renowned landscape — they might just have it all.

Beyond Estes Park, new hotels are planned to open in Mendocino, California; the Grand Canyon; Highlands, North Carolina; and Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina.