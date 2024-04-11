FAN EXPO Denver returns for 2024 with an Additional Day

The largest comic con event producer in the world, FAN EXPO returns to Denver this July at the Colorado Convention Center and has already teased the first of many guest appearances to come. On top of the slew of celebrities lined up, a myriad of events are planned as well – hundreds of exhibitors and creators along with compelling programming, meet and greets, special events and kid zones are just a sampling of what to expect this year. So much is happening, in fact, that the event has expanded from its previous three-day experience to a full four days of fan-fueled fun.

“After unprecedented interest in our 2023 event, we are thrilled to expand FAN EXPO Denver from three to four days this year. We already have a strong lineup of popular celebrities and incredible opportunities for fans that we know will resonate very well!” said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. “Our Denver fans have proven to be huge supporters of pop culture conventions and we can’t wait to bring the FAN EXPO experience to everyone.”

Moyes has also previously stated the pride that goes into making the event a memorable time for anyone interested in any kind of pop culture, whether you’re a fan of horror, comic books or anime. He went into some of the details of preparing for such a massive event in a previous interview the year before as well. The special guests are always one of the major highlights, and the confirmed list of celebrities as of Mar. 27 is as follows:

Shannen Doherty from “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills 90210” (Friday-Sunday)

Rainn Wilson from “The Office” (Saturday)

Adam Savage from “MythBusters” (Friday-Sunday)

Rose McGowan from “Scream” and “Charmed” (Friday-Sunday)

Mario Lopez from “Saved by the Bell” (Saturday, Sunday)

Ben McKenzie from “Gotham” (Saturday, Sunday)

Michelle Hurd from “Star Trek: Picard” (Saturday, Sunday)

Ethan Suplee from “My Name Is Earl” and “American History X” (Friday-Sunday)

Jason Lee from “My Name Is Earl” and “The Incredibles” (Saturday, Sunday)

Holly Marie Combs from “Charmed” and “Pretty Little Liars” (Friday-Sunday)

More celebrities will be announced as the date draws closer, and even some unannounced guests may make an appearance, such as last year when Christopher Lloyd of Back to the Future fame showed up at the end of a panel. Attendees can also expect to see voice actors, cosplayers, artists and more than 300,000 square feet of shopping for any collectibles you might be missing or the perfect prop to show off to all your friends that didn’t go.

Another major partner is Pop Culture Classroom, who previously ran the event from 2012 to 2021 before FAN EXPO acquired them and now functions as the main charity involved, giving back to the community. Last year, Governor Jared Polis also appeared to voice his support for Pop Culture Classroom and all the work they put into providing sources for their community.

“It’s really exciting to be able to talk about all the things that are relevant and that kids are living every day, but can also be part of learning,” Polis said. “Whether it’s introductions to the hard sciences, whether it’s philosophical questions, whether it’s a gateway to history, these kinds of discussions that can spawn out of games, movies, shows… are really able to connect in powerful ways with young people who will meet you where they are.”

FAN EXPO returns this July 4-7, and tickets are on sale now with advanced pricing available until June 19, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. MT. While VIP packages are sold out, single-day passes, four-day passes and Ultimate Fan Packages are all still up for grabs. Don a mask into a new role, venture forth on your own personal quest and have the time of your life at this once-a-year experience in the heart of Denver.