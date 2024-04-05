As Denver Fashion Week approaches, get in the fashion spirit with these other local events. Attend another fashion show that makes clothes entirely out of paper, support queer and trans students by watching their designs take the runway or how to stitch by taking a class.

Needless to say, April is filled with countless fashion events, here are our tip five recommendations for a fashion filled month.

2024 Paper Fashion Show

When: Thursday, April 18, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle-A Non Plus Ultra Venue—1000 Broadway, Denver CO 80203

Admission: $35-$135 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Kick off a month of April fashion events by attending the annual Paper Fashion Show. Since 2004, over 550 paper fashions have been created and displayed at the Paper Fashion Show. Designers are tasked with developing new garments from donated high-end paper mills and coordinated by Spicers Paper.

A panel of judges will then judge these fashions and winners of separate categories will be announced. The Paper Fashion Show supports the non-profit Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, a local organization that provides after-school arts programs to urban youth.

YouthSeen x HAUS Presents: FashionSeen

When: Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Where: Rag + Bale—1401 Zuni St #106, Denver CO 80204

Admission: $5-$15 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: FashionSeen is a gender-affirming fashion show created for queer and trans youth. During classes, they learn how to sew, upcycle, and style garments. Then, they show their creations in a safe, inclusive environment. Help create a positive impact in the lives of these youths by attending.

Revive, Renew at Mend & Sew

When: Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 1 p.m.

Where: Firehouse Art Center—667 4th Avenue, Longmont CO 80501

Admission: Free-$5 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Join fashion lovers at this free April fashion event for an afternoon of social stitching. Learn how to sew while also connecting with a community that is working together to make a more conscious, connected, and stylish world. Equipment is available to rent for a fee of $5. Donations are not required but encouraged to continue the love of sustainable fashion.

ReFind Fashion Show

When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Where: Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center—295 W Main St, Cedaredge CO 81413

Admission: $5-$15 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Stop by this fashion show to see the latest trends as students and adults unleash their creativity. Watch as designers model their work and individually express themselves. For a night full of music and fashion, stop by the Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center in support.

Music & Fashion with Lavender Art Collective

When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 from 12-5 p.m.

Where: Grandma’s house—1710 S Broadway, Denver CO 80210

Admission: Donation Based (Donate here)

What to Expect: Stop by Grandma’s house and watch local musicians take the stage. These six musicians will be dressed in custom wardrobes made by Colorado’s favorite sustainable designers. Enjoy flash tattoos, tooth gem installation, Tarot cards, and more. Shop the works of local queer makers and east pastries by PlayHaus Bakery. Make sure to visit this event for a day to remember.