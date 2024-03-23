Review — The Kooks Celebrate “Inside In/Inside Out” at The Fillmore

The Fillmore Auditorium in Denver was alive with nostalgia on Monday night as The Kooks celebrated their debut album, Inside In/ Inside Out, with a performance that sent the crowd back to 2006. Joined by openers Daisy the Great and The Vaccines, the night promised to be a journey through the band’s iconic tracks and mesmerizing indie anthems.

Kicking off the evening was Brooklyn-based alternative indie duo Daisy the Great, comprised of Kelley Dugan and Mina Walker. Fresh off the release of their EP, Tough Kid, the duo showcased a refreshing confidence as the openers, channeling it through their stage presence and performance. Their spirited set promised an unforgettable night of music that would resonate with the audience throughout the show.

Next up was The Vaccines, touring in support of their latest album, Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations. The London indie rockers delivered a solid performance all around, marked by purposeful movement and captivating stage presence, especially from their lead singer, who adeptly absorbed the energy from the audience, fueling his reserves. Tracks like “I Can’t Quit” and “Post Break-Up Sex” had the crowd dancing along in sync with the rhythms of their bodies, while newer cuts like “Your Love Is My Favorite Band,” “Lunar Eclipse,” and “Heartbreak Kid” showcased the band’s evolution, deserving the praise they received at the end of their set.

Finally, it was time for the main event as The Kooks took to the stage to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album. Opening with their slower track, “Seaside,” the band transported the audience back to the mid-2000s when things felt simpler. Hits like “She Moves in Her Own Way” and “Ooh La” had the crowd staring in awe, enamored by the memories associated with such iconic songs. Between songs, the band remained engaged but unfazed by the crowd’s screams, maintaining their focus and transitioning seamlessly into their next song.

The Kooks’ performance tied the professionalism of an experienced band with the energies that pour out of adolescence. Their songs and delivery were flirty and mysterious, bold and cheeky, alluring while provoking the mischievous teens in us to go out and cause a little trouble with our hearts fully invested.

It wasn’t hard to love their performance. Tracks like “Westside” were sung in sync and chanted like masses do. “Always Where I Need To Be” created an energy that buzzed inside the Fillmore like the neon sign featured on the cover of the band’s 2008 album, Konk.

Lead singer Luke Pritchard made his rounds between sets, making sure the audience felt seen while he spoke to them and offering small pieces of wisdom. He said at one point, “You’ve got to let it go sometimes. Sometimes, it’s better to forgive and forget. You know what I mean?” Lead guitar player Hugh Harrison interjected, “I’m feeling really, really good, everybody. I just want you to know that.”

As the night drew to a close, The Kooks ended their set with “Junk of The Heart” and bid their goodnight. The fans cheered relentlessly for the inevitable encore, which turned out to be “Around Town.”

The Kooks’ performance at The Fillmore Auditorium was a triumphant celebration of their debut album and a testament to their enduring influence on indie rock. With stellar performances from openers Daisy the Great and The Vaccines, the night was a memorable journey and exciting showcase for past, present and future indie artists.