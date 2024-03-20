Review — Destin Conrad Brings Soulful Seduction to the Marquis

As the blizzard’s icy grip loosened its hold on Denver, the city yearned for a night with the warm, soulful melodies of R&B. That night arrived with the debut Denver performance of artist Destin Conrad on his “Submissive” tour, joined by Amaria. It was a misty dream come to life, as both artists and audience breathed vitality into the venue, crafting a deep groove that won’t be forgotten.

Amaria kicked the night off with her smoky vocals, filled with intricate flourishes and unique inflections. Her neo-soul sound is fresh and lush and her music feels like a garden. She graced the stage alone, weaving her tracks with whimsical grace. One standout track, “Secrets,” exuded sultry grooves impossible to resist, eliciting cheers from the audience. With a subtle smile, Amaria acknowledged their shouts, leaving everyone craving more as she exited the stage.

R&B classics filled the air between sets, prompting the crowd to sing, dance and capture moments with their cameras. When Usher and Alicia Keys’ “My Boo” began to play, the entire venue erupted in song, each voice joining in unison, creating a symphony of shared nostalgia and joy.

Emerging from the haze in a cascade of blue light, Camden Bench, Conrad’s guitarist, set the stage with a twinkling melody, laying the foundation for Destin’s grand entrance. Dressed with a smooth flair similar to a young Prince, Destin exuded charisma as he danced onto the stage. With “Mariposa’s” catchy rhythm filling the room, he swayed his hips, drawing the audience into the groove with effortless charm. As his velvety voice soared, heads turned, following his every move, and cheers erupted with each impressive vocal feat.

“I promise to never stop giving you my love, Denver,” Conrad declared before teasingly mentioning his plans to indulge in a drink or two during his time off. This banter seamlessly transitioned into the spirited jam “Day Party,” which transformed the Marquis into a lively celebration. Those who were not dancing were taking shots to follow the lyrics.

Jazzy undertones infused Conrad’s songs with depth and allure, eliciting swoons and cheers from the enamored audience. When he introduced ”Bill$” he joked, “ I wrote this song when I didn’t have any money. Thank god I got a little money now,” followed by a happy dance. He moved into “War!” an exclamatory love song which at times moved to a chant, the audience yelling along to the cheeky lyrics.

Conrad exited the stage, leaving Camden bathed in a spotlight for a soul-stirring solo. He used extended notes and silence to his advantage, never rushing the moment. It was notably one of the only moments of the night when the crowd went totally silent, a fully commanding performance. When Amaria and Conrad reappeared for their duet “All for You,” their voices intertwined like silk, flowing so sweetly together you couldn’t help but get lost in it.

Conrad then moved into his rendition of Usher’s “Lovers and Friends,” breathing new life into the classic hit. Voices rose in harmony, enveloping the room in a wave of shared euphoria fueled by Destin’s infectious energy.

After performing what he said to be his final song, he chuckled and said, “I’m not gonna lie to you, I got one more,” before going for a heart-pounding encore, unleashing “In the Air” with electrifying gusto. Faces aglow with elation, the audience poured their hearts into every beat, savoring the final moment of the night.

In the end, it was a showcase of young talent in Denver, as Amaria and Destin Conrad transported the audience to a realm of pure musical bliss. Amidst the fading echoes, the Marquis was filled with an unspoken magic — a night of dreams realized, promises made and memories etched in the hearts of all who were there. When Destin returns, one thing is certain: no one that calls Denver home should miss him.

