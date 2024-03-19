Review — Ryan Beatty Drifts Through Memories at the Gothic Theater

The Gothic Theatre was the perfect setting for Ryan Beatty’s first live performance in Denver. The venue, with its elevated levels, rich red curtains, and night sky ceiling, exuded a storybook charm enhanced by warm overhead lighting that cast a twinkling glow. The unique format resembled a rehearsal session, allowing the audience to witness a simple yet beautiful spectacle. With musicians seated in a crescent shape and Beatty positioned at the front of the stage, the setup was perfect for a night of incomparable live music.

The ethereal quality of Beatty’s vocals blended with the live instruments, creating a holy symphony that resonated throughout the Gothic. Someone whispered, ‘Where’s his halo?” His voice, likened to that of an angel, filled the venue with sweet sounds. “Cinnamon Bread” had the crowd softly singing along, careful not to overshadow him. Every word Ryan sang felt like he was reliving a memory and his shy demeanor was charming and created an environment where everyone provided their unbroken attention.

The performance of “Andromeda” was a highlight, featuring a vocoder at the end that added an unreal dimension to the live experience. The stacked harmonies flooded over everything. The interplay of instrumentation and vocals created a powerful and intoxicating moment, washing the audience with pure, harmonious sound.

For fans of his earlier work, the show took a delightful turn as Beatty revisited tracks from his project, Boy in Jeans. “Haircut” and “Cupid” underwent remixes that breathed new life into familiar favorites. The reimagined versions felt like witnessing beloved songs evolve and mature, maintaining the youthful spirit that made them beautiful. Beatty shifted to performing an unreleased piece, and its mention of Denver elicited cheer from the audience. Finishing off the throwbacks with “power slide,” Beatty cracked a small grin when the audience screamed back, “You’ve got the plastic.” Beatty quickly developed a unique connection with the audience, blushing at moments of uproar between songs and declarations of love.

The band, a perfect complement to Beatty, consisted of six instrumentalists. The drummer’s soft playing gave a heartbeat that blended with the set but was never overpowering. The piano player’s performance was akin to that of a drunken master—imperfectly perfect. It was rowdy and pensive all at once, adding a touch of love to each song. The nylon and slide guitars contributed to a brassy, warm atmosphere that felt quintessentially Midwestern, matching the vibrant quality of Beatty’s voice. The live arrangements surpassed digital renditions, providing a deeper insight into the emotion of the album. All together, they created a dynamic blend that became emotionally overwhelming at times.

“Hunter,” a seven-minute extravaganza, was a tranquil journey of orchestral sound. Like the score of a Robert Frost poem. As Beatty floated along the lyrics “Frost covered meadows/ Coats in their cardinal red,” the band followed, crashing down with sound. The performance of “Multiple Endings” sold Beatty’s ability to give his songs a new life in concert. When he sang the chorus, his voice lifted and cascaded effortlessly, as if a kite floating in the wind.

As the band exited, cheers erupted, and the audience clamored for an encore. They slowly reemerged to the overjoyed Gothic. Concluding with a cover and the hauntingly beautiful “Little Faith,” he left the audience in silent awe, trying to absorb the beauty of the moment. The concert provided a fresh take on live music, offering a more mellow experience.

Beatty has established himself as one of the most talented and dynamic pop artists of today. With three albums pushing the boundaries of pop music, beautifully written and executed, he continues to deliver thoughtful art to his fans. This live performance is no exception. Beatty, though reserved, delivered an honest and vulnerable look at his art. This concert style is something you might enjoy if you like a more sound-oriented experience. Beatty probably wouldn’t say it himself, but he’s one of the most talented lyricists and singers today, and seeing him work live is a treat.