Meow Wolf Announces Second Absolute Rubbish Sustainable Fashion Show — Bloom

Meow Wolf has officially announced their second Absolute Rubbish fashion show called “Bloom” on April 30. It’s filled with a creatively packed designer lineup featuring over 20 designers showcasing sustainable fashion.

Be ready to say goodbye to fast fashion and hello to sustainable, reusable fashion.

In the article, you’ll find more info about the event, outfits to wear when attending and who will be there.



Meow Wolf is known for human creativity in the world of entertainment and they continue to show their commitment to sustainability and its social impacts through innovative art while bringing awareness for its second “Trashion Show.”

Experience an immersive and elegant experience with an opening happy hour surrounded by talent.

According to the Absolute Rubbish press release, designers will showcase their “durable, wearable, luxurious designs.”

Thanks to the contributions of Kate Major, the Costume Designer at Meow Wolf Denver, an electrifying and unconventional runway show and production is set to come to life.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Eco-conscious designers will be continuing Meow Wolf’s narrative, “trash motif,” using themes like “perilous allure of beauty, the enigmatic depths of the ocean and the insidious clutches of consumerism to promote and embrace the essence of sustainable fashion, advocating for conscious and eco-friendly style choices.”

The abstract concept that “In Bloom” will bring is more than just a design — it’s a call to action.

Each design represents the evolution of its creator and is a balance between beauty and hazard. This will be shown through designers in a full runway production, filled with collections that “redefine visionary fashion,” The press release states.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The collections showcased in this runway show use environmentally-friendly techniques, with innovative materials.

The innovative creators provide a meaningful reflection on excess and waste — highlighting the vulnerability of our planet’s ecosystems. These collections will be brought to life on the runway by models who are immersed in the collection.

Absolute Rubbish: Bloom is the evolution of high fashion while avoiding all the messy environmental harm.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for a cocktail hour, as you prepare to enter a world where “trash is the new treasure.”

What To Wear

Get ready, fashion rebels and eco-conscious fashion lovers, because this upcycling extravaganza will inspire you to rethink your wardrobe choices.

When it comes to sustainability and fashion, there is so much creative freedom here — especially with the location being at Meow Wolf. For this event be sure to bring out your dumpster chic aesthetic.

Whether you’re slaying in upcycled sequins or showing off your style with second hand silk — channel your inner rubbish.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Embrace your creativity by curating your outfit with recycled materials, taking this opportunity to showcase your unique style while supporting sustainable fashion. If you find it challenging, explore your local thrift stores for inspiration, where you may discover hidden gems to incorporate into your look.

By incorporating recycled materials or thrift pieces into your wardrobe, you not only express your individuality but help reduce waste and promote a more environmentally conscious approach to fashion.

“We believe in turning every color green,” Meow Wolf said.

Both Meow Wolf and the amazing designers that will be joining this event prioritize sustainability and environmental consciousness in every aspect of their work or life.

The Lineup

Andrea Fischer

SLYNN | Sydnee Masias

Kelter Kenna

Tokiprism

Eliza Vlasova

Adobe Darko

Brie Kole FASHION INTENTS

UberHagenDesign for Flam Chen

Moldspace

MADBELl

The Blue Muze

Too Much Apparel

Due Eternal

Being Things

K-Works Studio

Moss Lair

Your Gal Kiwi

AB Jones design

Reyna Janes Repurposing

EA Creative

Nick Rose “NR Designs”

Photo Courtesy of Lily Fox