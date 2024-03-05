Fashion Designer Anton LaRosa’s Journey To The Runway

Anton LaRosa is a Denver emerging fashion brand that is destined for great success. From costumes to ballgowns, designer Andrew Kolczynski handcrafted a successful business piece by piece.

However, his journey to get here wasn’t easy.

Kolczynski grew up as an orphan based in the Philippines and at the age of 12, was adopted into a new family and brought into the United States landing in Colorado.

However, it wasn’t until he was 19 that he began designing.

He picked up a job working at a nightclub and had to make costumes for himself. As he was left alone and had no real fashion inspirations, he took to YouTube and learned how to sew. It was then, Kolczynski knew he developed a passion that would last a lifetime.

The first piece Kolczynski ever created was a vest inspired by a typical cowboy. He crafted the item from a teal piece of pleather he found, cutting and sewing it into the perfect shape. With some tassels and hardware, he carefully created his first piece of clothing.

After designing for himself, Kolczynski transitioned his work from desiging exclusively for him to everyone — he decided to explore the wondrous world of Couture.

“I am always in awe when I see Couture pieces on the runway made of so many intricate pieces, so much time and effort and making it come to life,” He said.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Kolczynski debuted his designs and fashion label, Anton LaRosa, at a fashion show. “It was the best feeling, being able to showcase my very first collection,” The designer said.

Although he believes many different things got him to that point, he credits the childhood lesson of learning the importance of never giving up. Despite being told no and going through hard times, Kolczynski put everything he had into creating Anton LaRosa and then saw success.

So far, his favorite fashion show he’s shown at is the Red Ball, an annual fashion show hosted by the Colorado Health Network to support World AIDS Day.

This collection featured LaRosa’s signature dress styles like asymmetry ball gowns to various layers of fabric. It also, of course, featured a vibrant red color in support of AIDS.

The designer loves experimenting with stretchy fabrics and texture — it’s why he’s notorious for using many different fabrics like nylon and tulle. Chiffon has a special place in his heart because of the way the light-weight fabric looks when flowing behind a model as they walk the runway.

It makes the piece look more alive, more dynamic.

In 2023, he competed in Denver Fashion Week‘s Emerging Designer Challenge and will be making his DFW debut this Spring season.

“It has always been a goal of mine to showcase in DFW and once I was given the opportunity, I took it,” He said.

His brand will showcase collections on May 18 during Society and May 19 during the Kids and Teens show. Kolczynski said that the audience can expect to see high fashion and high energy, something he said that his fashion house is known for. Also expect boss-lady energy combined with a Matrix-esque vibe.

Kolczynski wants the audience to feel excited and energized when they look at his clothing. He likes items that create curiosity and show his versatility as a designer.

“I take pride in making sure people are happy about the garments I make for them,” He said.

Success was marked for Kolczynski when he saw his collection on the runway for the first time, but he still has a long way to go. In the future, he hopes to improve the business portion of Anton LaRosa.

The designer leaves a message to anyone looking to get their foot in the door: “Don’t be afraid of taking chances, snatching opportunities, and failing. Failing is a part of life and that is how you learn and become stronger.”