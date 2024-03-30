Easter Dining To Hop on This Holiday Weekend

Gathering with those we love for the Easter holiday and creating more memories while breaking bread at a table filled with traditional foods made from recipes passed down for generations will be how some of us celebrate this year. However, if you find yourself some distance from family, are a transplant looking to create some new traditions in the Denver-Metro area or looking forward to spending time with your friends, the following list of restaurants are offering some Easter dining specials for you to enjoy.

Range Downtown

Where: 918 17th St., Denver

The Lowdown: Located inside the Renaissance Denver Downtown Hotel, the Range is offering an Easter Brunch to be enjoyed by the whole family. You will want to plan in advance and reserve your spot. Featured items include a Eggs Your Way Action Station, Stuffed French Toast, Capicola, Spinach & Goat Cheese Frittata, House Smoked Salmon Lox & Shrimp Coctail, and more. Adults ($75), Children Under 12 ($35) and Children Under 4 (Free). There is an additional cost ($25) for Bottomless Mimosas and Build Your Own Bloddy Mary Bar ($12).

Eddie Merlot’s

Where: 10110 E. Dry Creek Rd., Englewood

The Lowdown: Eddie Merlot’s has organized an Easter Brunch that will allow everyone in your family to head straight to their favorite foods or try something from each station. There will be a total of seven stations offering breakfast, salads, Made-to-Order Omlettes, seafood, desserts and more. Adults ($74) and Children 10 and under ($19). Mimosas and Blood Mary’s are extra ($9.95).

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

Where: 4065 W. Colfax Dr., Lakewood

The Lowdown: The Keg Steakhouse is offering you a three course meal dine-in or takeout option. Enjoy a 10 oz. Prime Rib, a salad of your choice and dessert when choosing to dine-in ($50). If you prefer to dine in the comfort of your home without the hassle of clean-up, you can select from its three course meal that includes prime rib, cheesecake and a choice of salad or, you can do the Easter Bundle for four that includes prime rib, a Caesar salad, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and cheesecake for a total of $200. Make sure to pre-order beginning March 25, 2024.

Blanco Cocina + Cantina

Where: 4177 E. 9th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Who said tacos were only for Tuesdays? If you and your family are looking for a more laid-back party atmoshpere dining experience where big belly laughs resulting from the sharing of childhood memories will not be frowned upon, then try Blanco Cocina + Cantina. Reserve a spot now to enjoy its Spicy Mango Ceviche. Whether you go for Brunch or regular dining, we are sure memories involving good food will be locked in.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Where: 191 Inverness Dr W., Englewood

The Lowdown: Fleming’s will be offering a 3-Course Brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. You will want to make your reservations early. All entrées will include a starter and dessert. Options include its Baby Gem Shellfish Louie ($52), Sliced Tenderloin & French Onion Frittata ($64) and Sun-Dried Tomato & Spinance Stuffed Pork Chop ($68).

Inchin’s Bamboo Garden

Where: 12073 E. Arapahoe Rd., Unit 140

The Lowdown: The traditional Easter dinner gathering can look different for different people. Particularly those who are single and want to enjoy a meal solo or with friends. Inchin’s Bamboo Garden offers pan-asian cuisine that can be enjoyed around a table with friends or home alone. Check out its menu of options including the Lamb Hot Garlic, Butter Chicken, Orange Shrimp and Date Wontons with Ice Cream – one of its dessert options.

Corinne

Where: 1455 California St., Denver

The Lowdown: From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. enjoy an elegant Easter brunch with Corinne hosted in the lobby of Le Méridien on March 31, 2024. ($75) Make it a full weekend experience by seeing Shen Yun, which opens on March 29th. Be sure to make your reservations now.

Kona Grill

Where: 1624 Market St., Ste 311, Denver

The Lowdown: Kona Grill has you covered for all the March holidays. Following up its St. Patrick’s Day specials, they have an Easter Brunch Celebration featuring Country Fried Steak & Sausage Gravy. They also have Steak & Eggs with Pancake Stack ($9.99). Now, the goodness does not stop with the menu. Every guest, during Weekend Brunch, will receive an Easter egg that will be filled with various surprises. And, for those of you with kids, it is possible that there will be a special pop-up guest (i.e., the Easter Bunny). You will not want to miss this so make sure you reserve a spot today.

Kachina Denver

Where: 1890 Wazee St., Denver

The Lowdown: Did you participate in Lent and are looking forward to a casual gathering with family or friends who have become family? Check out Kachina Denver and its Bottomless Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays. From the Chilaquiles to the Churro Waffles, its brunch menu has various tasty looking options. Also, don’t forget the mimosas. You can add Bottomless Mimosas to your order for $25.

Tupelo Honey

Where: 1650 Wewatta St., Ste. 104, Denver

The Lowdown: Nothing is better than a good southern style breakfast, lunch, or dinner (i.e., breakfast, dinner, supper – iykyk) not just on holidays, but any day of the week. Wrapping up this list is Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar. Enjoy Easter Brunch by trying its Avocado Sunrise Scramble, Smoked Salmon Grit Cake or Tupelo Shrimp & Grits. Its brunch menu is filled with many mouthwatering options. If the Monday blues have you worried about being out late making a late afternoon lunch or early dinner more of an enticing option, start with its Famous Fried Green Tomatoes to share and then check out its Chef-Inspired menu options.

If you are looking to make it a full day of celebration, the Denver Central Market is your one-stop destination for fun, food, and spirits. Start your Easter Celebration on March 30th with the Denver Central Market’s Spring Fling where you can enjoy some Spring themed treats, a live cellist and a caricature artist. Follow-up with brunch at one of the 11 vendors that will be offering specials. The following are a few that you will find.

La Bouche Wine Bar

Where: 1100 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO

The Lowdown: Join La Bouche Wine Bar for Easter Brunch while enjoying a jazz performance by the James Barela Jazz Trio.

Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen

Where: 8775 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village

The Lowdown: Who said the Easter Egg Hunt should only be for kids? At the Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen, participate in the adult Easter egg hunt that will include eggs filled with discounts and one that will include a $25 gift card.

Temper Chocolates

Where: 2669 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: The Temper Chocolates is your go to place for chocolate dipped waffles, cookies and bonbons. These treats will be great to share in-person or as part of your dessert table at your own gathering with family and friends at home.

Tammens Fish Market

Where: 2669 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you are an oysters person, you will want to make sure to stop at Tammens Fish Market for its $2 oyster special. They come with their own garnish to add, but we promise to not judge if you pull the hot sauce out from your bag.

Vero Italian

Where: 2669 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: If you are are all about a relaxed and chill type of Easter celebration that is more about reflection and family then lady, consider trying Vero Italian where you can get a full Torta Pasqualina ($24), a traditional Easter Pie made of puff pastry, ricotta, spinach and eggs, prepared by Chef Frizzi. Additionally, Vero Italian will have its Colomba di Pasqua, Easter bread, available.

Black Box Bakery

Where: 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater

The Lowdown: While you will not be able to take home the goose, you can take home your own Golden Egg made of dark chocolate shell, soft caramel and chocolate pearls, or Blue with a dark chocolate shell, milk chocolate, marshmallow and cookie butter) from Properties of Cocoa by Black Box Bakery, if you prefer. These yummy treats will be available for pickup on March 29th at Edgewater Public Market.

Point Easy

Where: 2000 E. 28th Ave., Denver

The Lowdown: Point Easy will be serving up brunch classics, Eggs Benedict and French Toast, along with its curated wintes and cocktails. Due to this brunch being a Whittier neighborhood favorite, you will want to make sure you get your reservation booked via Resy.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Where: 2900 Larimer St., Denver

The Lowdown: Join Barcelona Wine Bar on Easter for specials curated by Executive Chef Daniel LaCounte just for the day. Specials will be served alongside Barcelona’s regular brunch menu and will include items such as Mangalica Estrellados and garlic aioli; Eggplant Caponata with sweet peppers, onions and basil; and Tres Leches overnight oats. No brunch is complete without a little booze, opt for a House Bloody Mary or craft cocktail like the Guns & Rosés rosé based cocktail.

Stanley Marketplace

Where: 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

The Lowdown: Dance the weekend away at Stanley Marketplace for their two day Easter celebration including live polka music on Saturday 3/30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Common Area. Grab an Easter egg from the Easter bunny afterwards to round out your experience. On Sunday, it will be hosting live music again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with Daryl Got All Ages Jazz Jam. Grab brunch beforehand at Comida, which will be offering two brunch specials: Chicken Fried Steak and French Toast in addition to the regular bunch menu; or hop on over to Stanley Beer Hall for self-pour mimosas and bloody Marys.

Panzano

Where: 909 17th St., Denver

The Lowdown: For Easter, Panzano will be hosting an Easter Brunch Buffet on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $75 per adult and $35 per kid. Its selection will feature an array of options from a hot and cold bar lined with oysters, breakfast potatoes and avocado toast, as well as a prime rib and ham carving station to an omelette station. There is even a kid-friendly menu with banana bread French toast and other accommodating sides. Reservations are strongly encouraged through OpenTable.

Guard & Grace

Where: 1801 California St., Denver

The Lowdown: Indulge in luxury this Sunday with Guard and Grace’s Easter brunch specials such as Fancy French Toast with vanilla bean bread pudding and macadamia crumble or a four egg seafood omelette with Maine lobster, asparagus, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese and hashbrowns. It doesn’t stop there however, it will also be offering main course offerings post-brunch such as the ‘Done Deal’ salmon rillettes with focaccia and micro salad, warm monkey bread with sea salt and caramel and a creamy burrata with oak-fired bread and so much more. Brunch will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and reservations can be made here.

All rates are per person. For all of these dining options, please make sure you confirm the dining times as some may be different from its normal hours. Additionally, please check for any attire restrictions.